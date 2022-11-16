 Skip to content
(Chicago Trib)   Jan 6 insurrectionist fails at overthrowing the government, succeeds at murder   (chicagotribune.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Murder, Arraignment, Plea, United States Capitol Police, Law enforcement in the United States, United States Capitol, State police, Supreme Court of the United States  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He is facing a max 60 years for taking a human life.


Think he will make it that long?
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Paywalled
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You had one job.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
People who commit murder-suicide always do it in the wrong order.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skybird659: Paywalled


https://archive.ph/u2Hmj
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many wealthy Republicans were at the Jan. 6 insurrection riot?
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But don't you DARE insinuate they might be deplorable.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

skybird659: Paywalled


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ongbok
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Herb Utsmelz: People who commit murder-suicide always do it in the wrong order.


This wasn't a murder suicide, dude was driving drunk, veered into oncoming traffic, survived, tried to flee, and when he was caught, came up with the suicide story thinking it would help to get him off. On that stretch of road, how could he not hit a semi if that is what he was trying to do.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

MrHormel: skybird659: Paywalled

[Fark user image image 425x578]


I'm unreasonably upset that there's no oxygen bottle in that picture.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Excelsior: But don't you DARE insinuate they might be deplorable.


Fine. Let's settle on "grotesquely incompetent" given that they can't even succeed in killings themselves let alone overthrowing the government.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Toxophil: MrHormel: skybird659: Paywalled

[Fark user image image 425x578]

I'm unreasonably upset that there's no oxygen bottle in that picture.


I thought it was just me lol.
 
claudius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I generally err on the side of giving people too much benefit of the doubt, but that one article alone details so many screwups committed by this very fine person that I am in no doubt about where this person needs to go.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ongbok: This wasn't a murder suicide


I knew that. My point stands.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shinji3i
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
He plead guilty over two months ago and was out until sentencing until January. Such a great legal system we have, thanks, Republican voters. You farking selfish coonts.


https://www.justice.gov/usao-dc/pr/illinois-man-pleads-guilty-felony-charges-actions-during-jan-6-capitol-breach
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Toxophil: MrHormel: skybird659: Paywalled

[Fark user image image 425x578]

I'm unreasonably upset that there's no oxygen bottle in that picture.


Good catch. Still have scars from when I cut rebar for my Dad.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
We did this to him, the poor soul.   He was trying to save this great nation from fools like us.   GoFundMe when?
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

mistahtom: [Fark user image image 425x732]


Seriously? 88?

Lauren Wegner, 35, of Clayton, North Carolina, died Tuesday when the vehicle she was driving collided with Woods' wrong-way vehicle in the southbound lanes north of mile marker 88.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Does this man have any sense of the fact that if he hadn't been delusionally attached to the ignorant rantings of a failed New York businessman, today he'd be living the free and casual life of an ordinary country bumpkin?
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
archive.phView Full Size


Pube beard, you lose.

What is it with these guys and the chin hair?
 
Bigdogdaddy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Then it was second degree murder?  I mean, isn't trying to kill yourself a felony?  Isn't this using your car as a weapon in the commission of a felony?  Even it was a drunk driving accident as some of you have said, he took a life and doesn't deserve to live out his life.  

I know, it doesn't work that way, but it seems like it should sometimes.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: GoFundMe when?


Fortunately, GoFundMe doesn't allow fundraisers for political purposes or legal relief. His medical bills should be disallowed and I hope they aren't.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Herb Utsmelz: Stud Gerbil: GoFundMe when?

Fortunately, GoFundMe doesn't allow fundraisers for political purposes or legal relief. His medical bills should be disallowed and I hope they are.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: [archive.ph image 480x320]

Pube beard, you lose.

What is it with these guys and the chin hair?


It's gotta be some kind defense mechanism. Insecurity, phallic symbol, etc...I let mine grow out for a while until it starts to bug me because I don't work in office anymore and I hate shaving. These guys? Some macho bullshiate.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The only saving grace about this is that he didn't die and now thanks to the 13th amendment he gets to be a slave for the prison labor industry.  His murder and prior conviction guarantees he'll be in prison for a looong time.

Fitting.

Poor woman shouldn't have had to die.
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: [archive.ph image 480x320]

Pube beard, you lose.

What is it with these guys and the chin hair?


Side effects of their testosterone supplements?
 
mikechoiselat
‘’ 1 minute ago  

shinji3i: He plead guilty over two months ago and was out until sentencing until January. Such a great legal system we have, thanks, Republican voters. You farking selfish coonts.


https://www.justice.gov/usao-dc/pr/illinois-man-pleads-guilty-felony-charges-actions-during-jan-6-capitol-breach


You do realize it's the jailbird hugging democrats that let this happen. Soft on crime democrats, only when it's one of their own in jail, which is usually 90 percent of the time. Don't worry, fark assures me that it's just mental illness and we shouldn't judge and everyone deserves a second chance. And nba teams will have a free billy Bob or whatever in their jerseys as well because nobody is responsible for their own actions. Thanks democrats you tree hugging, felon loving turds.
 
