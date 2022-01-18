 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Firefighters heard yelling, "WE'RE RUNNING OUT OF WATER, ELON," after using enough on a car to put out a fire in a small shopping center   (cbsnews.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Lithium-ion battery, Lithium, Lithium battery, Pennsylvania fire company, Rechargeable battery, Electric car, MORRIS TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania  
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They didn't say what started the fire in the first place.

That famous Tesla build quality, duh.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They use water to put out a fire on an electric car?
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Badmoodman: They use water to put out a fire on an electric car?


Seems counter intuitive. But most battery fires are caused and continued by too much heat. Copious amounts of water can provide some rapid cooling.
 
TAOCHOW [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Maybe it's just the news I read but I seem to hear of a Tesla on fire quite often, more then other brands.
I am sure they are not selling that many cars compared to most other companies.
I wonder how many it will take to be killed in them before the government forces a safety recall.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Elon: The durability of Tesla's rims are bar none!

/They'll even survive after your cremated remains
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Badmoodman: They use water to put out a fire on an electric car?


They should've used Gwynyth Paltrow's alkaline water. Alkaline, batteries, say no more.
 
brax33 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Wanebo: Badmoodman: They use water to put out a fire on an electric car?

Seems counter intuitive. But most battery fires are caused and continued by too much heat. Copious amounts of water can provide some rapid cooling.


And oxygen/hydrogen for catalysts, which in turn makes the fire hotter...

Never put water on metal or oil fires. It's like fire response 101...

You'd think with so many electric cars on the roads these days they'd have foam available...
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

TAOCHOW: Maybe it's just the news I read but I seem to hear of a Tesla on fire quite often, more then other brands.
I am sure they are not selling that many cars compared to most other companies.
I wonder how many it will take to be killed in them before the government forces a safety recall.


While a good bashing of Elon is justified for a lot of reasons, it is not that Teslas and/or other EV catch fire all that often compared to internal combustion or hybrids.

cdn.motor1.comView Full Size
 
TAOCHOW [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Interesting, thanks sdd2000
 
gideon [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

sdd2000: TAOCHOW: Maybe it's just the news I read but I seem to hear of a Tesla on fire quite often, more then other brands.
I am sure they are not selling that many cars compared to most other companies.
I wonder how many it will take to be killed in them before the government forces a safety recall.

While a good bashing of Elon is justified for a lot of reasons, it is not that Teslas and/or other EV catch fire all that often compared to internal combustion or hybrids.

[cdn.motor1.com image 850x326]


Now, let's take those numbers and compare them to the percentage of sales/active vehicles per type...
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

sdd2000: TAOCHOW: Maybe it's just the news I read but I seem to hear of a Tesla on fire quite often, more then other brands.
I am sure they are not selling that many cars compared to most other companies.
I wonder how many it will take to be killed in them before the government forces a safety recall.

While a good bashing of Elon is justified for a lot of reasons, it is not that Teslas and/or other EV catch fire all that often compared to internal combustion or hybrids.

[cdn.motor1.com image 850x326]


My bullshiat detector went off when I saw those questionable stats so I did some research and yup it's bullshiat.

You don't have to be a professional statistician to notice that these AutoInsuranceEZ numbers look a wee bit questionable. Because, EVs and hybrids aside, if 1530 conventional internal-combustion cars (aka, "most of the cars") are catching fire per 100,000 vehicles, that would equate to millions of car fires each year-as of 2020, there were roughly 270 million registered passenger vehicles in the US. Imagine that: You'd definitely know someone whose car caught fire. Maybe your car caught fire. It might be on fire right now! "Oh, another car fire," you'd say, driving past the third conflagration of your morning commute.

To try to figure out where these numbers came from, we first contacted the National Transportation Safety Board, purported source for the car-fire statistics. And the NTSB's spokesman told us, "There is no NTSB database that tracks highway vehicle fires. We do not know what data AutoInsuranceEZ used for its research, but it did not come from an NTSB database." They suggested that perhaps the study authors confused the NTSB with NHTSA, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. So we contacted NHTSA.

And guess what? NHTSA doesn't collect fire data in this way, either. NHTSA-which we should call "the NHTSA," but that sounds weird-collects data on crashes but says that only about 5 percent of fires are crash-related. So they rely on other sources for information, like the National Fire Incident Reporting System (NFIRS). Which, in any case, doesn't categorize fires according to the type of vehicle powertrain.

At this point you may be asking whether your car is going to catch fire or what, so here's what we found. According to the National Fire Protection Association, which gets its info from the NFIRS, passenger cars averaged 117,400 fires annually between 2013 and 2017. And the Bureau of Transportation Statistics says that there were 261,037,752 registered vehicles in the US in 2018 (excluding semi-trucks, motorcycles, and buses). So, do a little division, carry the one . . . and that equals .04 percent of vehicles catching fire in a given year.

We reached out to AutoinsuranceEZ (which appears to be a lead generator for car insurance companies), and we'll let you know if they ever get back to us, but in the meantime, here's your good news for the day: Regardless of whether you drive a Rivian, a Prius, or a Cutlass Supreme donk, your car probably won't ever catch fire. But if you still want to wear Nomex underpants, we're not gonna stop you.

https://www.caranddriver.com/news/a40163966/cars-catching-fire-new-york-times-real-statistics/
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

brax33: Wanebo: Badmoodman: They use water to put out a fire on an electric car?

Seems counter intuitive. But most battery fires are caused and continued by too much heat. Copious amounts of water can provide some rapid cooling.

And oxygen/hydrogen for catalysts, which in turn makes the fire hotter...

Never put water on metal or oil fires. It's like fire response 101...

You'd think with so many electric cars on the roads these days they'd have foam available...


Battery fires are not the same as metal fires. Water is the correct response.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Let it burn, cool off the stuff around it
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Ivo Shandor: brax33: Wanebo: Badmoodman: They use water to put out a fire on an electric car?

Seems counter intuitive. But most battery fires are caused and continued by too much heat. Copious amounts of water can provide some rapid cooling.

And oxygen/hydrogen for catalysts, which in turn makes the fire hotter...

Never put water on metal or oil fires. It's like fire response 101...

You'd think with so many electric cars on the roads these days they'd have foam available...

Battery fires are not the same as metal fires. Water is the correct response.


Water does nothing to a lithium ion fire.  It's a complete waste of time.  Nothing will put it out until it's finished reacting.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Ivo Shandor: brax33: Wanebo: Badmoodman: They use water to put out a fire on an electric car?

Seems counter intuitive. But most battery fires are caused and continued by too much heat. Copious amounts of water can provide some rapid cooling.

And oxygen/hydrogen for catalysts, which in turn makes the fire hotter...

Never put water on metal or oil fires. It's like fire response 101...

You'd think with so many electric cars on the roads these days they'd have foam available...

Battery fires are not the same as metal fires. Water is the correct response.

Water does nothing to a lithium ion fire.  It's a complete waste of time.  Nothing will put it out until it's finished reacting.


Water removes heat, preventing other stuff nearby from joining in the fun.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Momma always told me that whenever a Tesla catches fire you should cover it with a tea towel or, barring that, dump a box of baking soda on it.

Why didn't these firefighters think of that?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Ivo Shandor: Marcus Aurelius: Ivo Shandor: brax33: Wanebo: Badmoodman: They use water to put out a fire on an electric car?

Seems counter intuitive. But most battery fires are caused and continued by too much heat. Copious amounts of water can provide some rapid cooling.

And oxygen/hydrogen for catalysts, which in turn makes the fire hotter...

Never put water on metal or oil fires. It's like fire response 101...

You'd think with so many electric cars on the roads these days they'd have foam available...

Battery fires are not the same as metal fires. Water is the correct response.

Water does nothing to a lithium ion fire.  It's a complete waste of time.  Nothing will put it out until it's finished reacting.

Water removes heat, preventing other stuff nearby from joining in the fun.


If it crashed into something, sure.  Otherwise you cover it with sand or dirt, or just let it burn out.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: brax33: Wanebo: Badmoodman: They use water to put out a fire on an electric car?

Seems counter intuitive. But most battery fires are caused and continued by too much heat. Copious amounts of water can provide some rapid cooling.

And oxygen/hydrogen for catalysts, which in turn makes the fire hotter...

Never put water on metal or oil fires. It's like fire response 101...

You'd think with so many electric cars on the roads these days they'd have foam available...

Battery fires are not the same as metal fires. Water is the correct response.


What really throws folks off is when they learn that commercial kitchen cook line fire suppression systems (not all, but quite a few) use water along side the chemicals. You can use water on a grease fire, as long as you use an absolute shiatload. Like, a minimum 1" line connected to the building fire system shiatload. Don't try it at home.

/didn't see it upthread, so here's the obligatory Things I Won't Work With link.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shostie: Momma always told me that whenever a Tesla catches fire you should cover it with a tea towel or, barring that, dump a box of baking soda on it.

Why didn't these firefighters think of that?


cdn.quotesgram.comView Full Size
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Wanebo: Badmoodman: They use water to put out a fire on an electric car?

Seems counter intuitive. But most battery fires are caused and continued by too much heat. Copious amounts of water can provide some rapid cooling.


Gotta start equipping fire trucks with a large LN2 container.
 
shoegaze99
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: sdd2000: TAOCHOW: Maybe it's just the news I read but I seem to hear of a Tesla on fire quite often, more then other brands.
I am sure they are not selling that many cars compared to most other companies.
I wonder how many it will take to be killed in them before the government forces a safety recall.

While a good bashing of Elon is justified for a lot of reasons, it is not that Teslas and/or other EV catch fire all that often compared to internal combustion or hybrids.

[cdn.motor1.com image 850x326]

My bullshiat detector went off when I saw those questionable stats so I did some research and yup it's bullshiat.


...

Corrections rarely get traction once the BS has been posted, but thanks for posting this all the same. Hopefully people will take the time to read it, even though it's competing with a pretty graph.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I imagine Elon coming up with a substance that can put out lithium fires, and charge top dollar for it...

...and it won't even work.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: sdd2000: TAOCHOW: Maybe it's just the news I read but I seem to hear of a Tesla on fire quite often, more then other brands.
I am sure they are not selling that many cars compared to most other companies.
I wonder how many it will take to be killed in them before the government forces a safety recall.

While a good bashing of Elon is justified for a lot of reasons, it is not that Teslas and/or other EV catch fire all that often compared to internal combustion or hybrids.

[cdn.motor1.com image 850x326]

My bullshiat detector went off when I saw those questionable stats so I did some research and yup it's bullshiat.

You don't have to be a professional statistician to notice that these AutoInsuranceEZ numbers look a wee bit questionable. Because, EVs and hybrids aside, if 1530 conventional internal-combustion cars (aka, "most of the cars") are catching fire per 100,000 vehicles, that would equate to millions of car fires each year-as of 2020, there were roughly 270 million registered passenger vehicles in the US. Imagine that: You'd definitely know someone whose car caught fire. Maybe your car caught fire. It might be on fire right now! "Oh, another car fire," you'd say, driving past the third conflagration of your morning commute.

To try to figure out where these numbers came from, we first contacted the National Transportation Safety Board, purported source for the car-fire statistics. And the NTSB's spokesman told us, "There is no NTSB database that tracks highway vehicle fires. We do not know what data AutoInsuranceEZ used for its research, but it did not come from an NTSB database." They suggested that perhaps the study authors confused the NTSB with NHTSA, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. So we contacted NHTSA.

And guess what? NHTSA doesn't collect fire data in this way, either. NHTSA-which we should call "the NHTSA," but that sounds weird-collects data on crashes but says that only about 5 percent of fires are crash-related. So they rely ...


The random meme was bullshiat? But it was so cute and colorful!
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
its not that lithium batteries catch fire as its they go up like the final scene in a bad action movie.
 
GameSprocket
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I am pretty sure that lithium goes nuts when reacting with water. May as well have been throwing gas on it.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I gotta say the right-wing facebook comments on this post are pretty entertaining
"Zero emissions"
"In this photo the devils face I see is sticking its tongue out at us"
https://www.facebook.com/morristownshipfireco/photos/pcb.2976645139146696/2976644999146710
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: They use water to put out a fire on an electric car?


Yes, that's why it took so much water. To put out an electrical fire you might be wise to use an Ocean.
 
inner ted
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Uncle Rich has got you covered even if I can't embed YouTube videos
Fark user imageView Full Size

also
here's my dog Thunder, she identifies as whatever this is
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
adamatari
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

TAOCHOW: Maybe it's just the news I read but I seem to hear of a Tesla on fire quite often, more then other brands.
I am sure they are not selling that many cars compared to most other companies.
I wonder how many it will take to be killed in them before the government forces a safety recall.


Teslas don't seem to catch fire more often than other cars, but they make the news because battery fires are much harder to put out - and firefighters are less practiced at putting them out - than fires in ICE cars. Overall, electric cars seem to catch fire much less than ICE cars in general, going by actual data that is available.
 
raygundan
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

gideon: sdd2000: TAOCHOW: Maybe it's just the news I read but I seem to hear of a Tesla on fire quite often, more then other brands.
I am sure they are not selling that many cars compared to most other companies.
I wonder how many it will take to be killed in them before the government forces a safety recall.

While a good bashing of Elon is justified for a lot of reasons, it is not that Teslas and/or other EV catch fire all that often compared to internal combustion or hybrids.

[cdn.motor1.com image 850x326]

Now, let's take those numbers and compare them to the percentage of sales/active vehicles per type...


That's literally right there in the chart.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

TAOCHOW: Maybe it's just the news I read but I seem to hear of a Tesla on fire quite often, more then other brands.
I am sure they are not selling that many cars compared to most other companies.
I wonder how many it will take to be killed in them before the government forces a safety recall.


Do Teslas kill people at a higher rate than cars from other manufacturers? Do electric cars burn more often than gasoline cars? Or do you just need that to be true?
 
shinji3i
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: sdd2000: TAOCHOW: Maybe it's just the news I read but I seem to hear of a Tesla on fire quite often, more then other brands.
I am sure they are not selling that many cars compared to most other companies.
I wonder how many it will take to be killed in them before the government forces a safety recall.

While a good bashing of Elon is justified for a lot of reasons, it is not that Teslas and/or other EV catch fire all that often compared to internal combustion or hybrids.

[cdn.motor1.com image 850x326]

My bullshiat detector went off when I saw those questionable stats so I did some research and yup it's bullshiat.

You don't have to be a professional statistician to notice that these AutoInsuranceEZ numbers look a wee bit questionable. Because, EVs and hybrids aside, if 1530 conventional internal-combustion cars (aka, "most of the cars") are catching fire per 100,000 vehicles, that would equate to millions of car fires each year-as of 2020, there were roughly 270 million registered passenger vehicles in the US. Imagine that: You'd definitely know someone whose car caught fire. Maybe your car caught fire. It might be on fire right now! "Oh, another car fire," you'd say, driving past the third conflagration of your morning commute.

To try to figure out where these numbers came from, we first contacted the National Transportation Safety Board, purported source for the car-fire statistics. And the NTSB's spokesman told us, "There is no NTSB database that tracks highway vehicle fires. We do not know what data AutoInsuranceEZ used for its research, but it did not come from an NTSB database." They suggested that perhaps the study authors confused the NTSB with NHTSA, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. So we contacted NHTSA.

And guess what? NHTSA doesn't collect fire data in this way, either. NHTSA-which we should call "the NHTSA," but that sounds weird-collects data on crashes but says that only about 5 percent of fires are crash-related. So they rely on other sources for information, like the National Fire Incident Reporting System (NFIRS). Which, in any case, doesn't categorize fires according to the type of vehicle powertrain.

At this point you may be asking whether your car is going to catch fire or what, so here's what we found. According to the National Fire Protection Association, which gets its info from the NFIRS, passenger cars averaged 117,400 fires annually between 2013 and 2017. And the Bureau of Transportation Statistics says that there were 261,037,752 registered vehicles in the US in 2018 (excluding semi-trucks, motorcycles, and buses). So, do a little division, carry the one . . . and that equals .04 percent of vehicles catching fire in a given year.

We reached out to AutoinsuranceEZ (which appears to be a lead generator for car insurance companies), and we'll let you know if they ever get back to us, but in the meantime, here's your good news for the day: Regardless of whether you drive a Rivian, a Prius, or a Cutlass Supreme donk, your car probably won't ever catch fire. But if you still want to wear Nomex underpants, we're not gonna stop you.

https://www.caranddriver.com/news/a40163966/cars-catching-fire-new-york-times-real-statistics/


Congratulations, you're a better investigative journalist than Chris Teague of Autoweek who  five months after your article pointing out how the original claim was a lie said:

Researchers from insurance deal site Auto Insurance EZ compiled sales and accident data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics and the National Transportation Safety Board.

https://www.autoweek.com/news/a38225037/how-much-you-should-worry-about-ev-fires/
 
raygundan
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

raygundan: gideon: sdd2000: TAOCHOW: Maybe it's just the news I read but I seem to hear of a Tesla on fire quite often, more then other brands.
I am sure they are not selling that many cars compared to most other companies.
I wonder how many it will take to be killed in them before the government forces a safety recall.

While a good bashing of Elon is justified for a lot of reasons, it is not that Teslas and/or other EV catch fire all that often compared to internal combustion or hybrids.

[cdn.motor1.com image 850x326]

Now, let's take those numbers and compare them to the percentage of sales/active vehicles per type...

That's literally right there in the chart.


Which is not to say whether that unsourced chart is accurate or not. Just that it is literally showing "per 100,000 sold."
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

sdd2000: TAOCHOW: Maybe it's just the news I read but I seem to hear of a Tesla on fire quite often, more then other brands.
I am sure they are not selling that many cars compared to most other companies.
I wonder how many it will take to be killed in them before the government forces a safety recall.

While a good bashing of Elon is justified for a lot of reasons, it is not that Teslas and/or other EV catch fire all that often compared to internal combustion or hybrids.

[cdn.motor1.com image 850x326]


Oh, facts!

With facts ou can prove anything even remotely true. Good for you. Facts are great I love acts because they exclude Trumpers from our reality and keep us sane.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Do cities nowadays have the budget to have every firetruck in the fleet equipped with foam?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
these cars just got started and the gas ones have been here 100 years.
so the numbers above have to reflect that.

also there are articles about reservoirs running out of water...this will not help...
 
tuxq
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
God I love it that Elon lives rent free around here

Meds. Take them.
 
jtown
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

sdd2000: TAOCHOW: Maybe it's just the news I read but I seem to hear of a Tesla on fire quite often, more then other brands.
I am sure they are not selling that many cars compared to most other companies.
I wonder how many it will take to be killed in them before the government forces a safety recall.

While a good bashing of Elon is justified for a lot of reasons, it is not that Teslas and/or other EV catch fire all that often compared to internal combustion or hybrids.

[cdn.motor1.com image 850x326]


So 3.5% of hybrids and 1.5% of ICE cars catch fire.  Riiiiiiight.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
greg_it_to_the_limit
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Lithium + Water... Many youtube videos exist demonstrating the reaction when you mix the two. It's pretty flamey.
 
alienated
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Late to the party , but , one should know , especially any person who went through a fire academy , that lithium batteries + water is a big DO NOT DO THAT .
 
StaleCoffee
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Well why didn't they just turn off the power?
 
yellowjester
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Have they tried...?
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Oneiros
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
12k gallons over 2 hours?

The crash in Texas last year was reported to have taken 32k gallons over 4 hours

https://news.yahoo.com/fiery-tesla-crash-killed-two-191852120.html

There were reports many years ago that Tesla was giving special training to firefighters, which basically came down to 'put a lot of water on it' and 'foam might help if you have it'
 
Russ1642
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

greg_it_to_the_limit: Lithium + Water... Many youtube videos exist demonstrating the reaction when you mix the two. It's pretty flamey.


Reactions don't work like that. You don't do a reaction with hydrogen gas and then claim the same thing will react with water because it contains hydrogen. Lithium reacting with water isn't irrelevant to the chemistry of lithium ion batteries reacting with water.
 
rolladuck [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Wanebo: Badmoodman: They use water to put out a fire on an electric car?

Seems counter intuitive. But most battery fires are caused and continued by too much heat. Copious amounts of water can provide some rapid cooling.


Except for when adding water to the situation causes the reaction to produce more heat.
You would be better off bringing an enormous water tank and using a forklift to dump the car into the tank.

Reaction of Lithium and Water
Youtube Vxqe_ZOwsHs
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

TAOCHOW: Maybe it's just the news I read but I seem to hear of a Tesla on fire quite often, more then other brands.
I am sure they are not selling that many cars compared to most other companies.
I wonder how many it will take to be killed in them before the government forces a safety recall.


"The U.S. EV market is dominated by a single player: Tesla. In 2020, Tesla sold more electric vehicles in the United States than all other manufacturers combined. Their sales accounted for nearly 79% of all new EVs registered in the United States"
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

jtown: So 3.5% of hybrids and 1.5% of ICE cars catch fire.  Riiiiiiight.


Don't forget that every single EV fire has its very own fark thread too.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Our emergency operations center is currently investigating alternative methods of suppression for EVs as part of the haz-mit comprehensive plan update. Especially now that every Wawa that pops up have 8 standard charging stations reflecting the jump in their growing popularity. Anyways, I forget what the director said about it. I hope this anecdote was helpful.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
'We keep throwing water at this grease fire! Why isn't it going out??'

I hope they towed it to a sand lot 50 feet away from other ignitables. That thing is going to flare up again
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

greg_it_to_the_limit: Lithium + Water... Many youtube videos exist demonstrating the reaction when you mix the two. It's pretty flamey.


I recall my chemistry teacher dropping various 'iums in a beaker of water.  I always found it interesting that lithium was also used to treat depression.
 
