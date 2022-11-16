 Skip to content
(KTVU Bay Area News)   I suppose the lesson here is if you're squatting in a house and the 80 year old property owner comes to boot you out, don't run him through with a samurai sword or he might shoot and kill you   (ktvu.com) divider line
34
34 Comments     (+0 »)
Mimekiller
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
happy birthday captain C*nt
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The saddest part is the other two squatters were not killed.
 
corn-bread
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That's one way to remove squatters.
Dude sounds like a tough old bastard.
 
Dryad
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Inb4 Fark wishing for the evil mans death, because he owned a gun and therefore deserves to be locked away forever or executed.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
DON'T BRING A KNIFE TO A GUN FIGHT!!
 
oyster_popsicles
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: The saddest part is the other two squatters were not killed.


Well, if they has all had guns, as God and the NRA intended, they could have simply pulled them out and blown the old guy away and that would have been the end of it.
 
Dryad
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

chitownmike: DON'T BRING A KNIFE TO A GUN FIGHT!!


This is Fark -  its "prosecute the man for bringing a gun to a knife fight"
 
foo monkey
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Is the gun ok?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Stories like this make me weep for the true victim here, the comments section.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Did he have a blue tattoo on his wrist?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dryad
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Is the gun ok?


The bad man who owned it is in ICU, so I am sure you are quite happy
 
El_Dan
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I've been informed that squatting is OK because housing is expensive and it's just property, man.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

jso2897: mrmopar5287: The saddest part is the other two squatters were not killed.

Well, if they has all had guns, as God and the NRA intended, they could have simply pulled them out and blown the old guy away and that would have been the end of it.


I'm surprised squatters even had a sword. Their economic circumstances usually limit them to convenient meleé weapons such as broom handles, or other handy weapons.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

jso2897: mrmopar5287: The saddest part is the other two squatters were not killed.

Well, if they has all had guns, as God and the NRA intended, they could have simply pulled them out and blown the old guy away and that would have been the end of it.


Must have been his fault they got the jump on him. When you are going in to evict squatters on the final step, you already have your gun drawn on them for this reason.
 
jso2897
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Dryad: chitownmike: DON'T BRING A KNIFE TO A GUN FIGHT!!

This is Fark -  its "prosecute the man for bringing a gun to a knife fight"


I don't think anyone here wants to prosecute this guy. I don't see anyone calling for that.
Don't borrow trouble.
 
Cinedelic
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

chitownmike: DON'T BRING A KNIFE TO A GUN FIGHT!!



Fark user imageView Full Size



Mythbusters Never Bring a Knife to a Gun Fight
Youtube ckz7EmDxhtU
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That's good to know. I'll have to keep it in mind.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Who installs squatting toilets in the US?
 
jso2897
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: jso2897: mrmopar5287: The saddest part is the other two squatters were not killed.

Well, if they has all had guns, as God and the NRA intended, they could have simply pulled them out and blown the old guy away and that would have been the end of it.

Must have been his fault they got the jump on him. When you are going in to evict squatters on the final step, you already have your gun drawn on them for this reason.


Why would it be his fault? I don't think anyone is saying it's his fault.
Who said it's his fault?
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
What's amazing if this headline would have been different, "Greedy landlord goes to personally evict struggling tenants, kills one wounds another".  An entirely different set of comments would appear, are we past the all landlords are bad and people shouldn't have to pay rent stage yet?
 
proteus_b
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
wealthy white supremacist murders disadvantaged woman, why would we cheer this?
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: jso2897: mrmopar5287: The saddest part is the other two squatters were not killed.

Well, if they has all had guns, as God and the NRA intended, they could have simply pulled them out and blown the old guy away and that would have been the end of it.

I'm surprised squatters even had a sword. Their economic circumstances usually limit them to convenient meleé weapons such as broom handles, or other handy weapons.


They really should specialize in crafting improvised weapons.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Dryad: Inb4 Fark wishing for the evil mans death, because he owned a gun and therefore deserves to be locked away forever or executed.


Yes, that's totally going to happen.
 
Dryad
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

jso2897: mrmopar5287: jso2897: mrmopar5287: The saddest part is the other two squatters were not killed.

Well, if they has all had guns, as God and the NRA intended, they could have simply pulled them out and blown the old guy away and that would have been the end of it.

Must have been his fault they got the jump on him. When you are going in to evict squatters on the final step, you already have your gun drawn on them for this reason.

Why would it be his fault? I don't think anyone is saying it's his fault.
Who said it's his fault?


You haven't seen any fark self defense threads before, have you? Just wait.
 
jso2897
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: What's amazing if this headline would have been different, "Greedy landlord goes to personally evict struggling tenants, kills one wounds another".  An entirely different set of comments would appear, are we past the all landlords are bad and people shouldn't have to pay rent stage yet?


I don't see anyone but you saying these things.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Dryad: foo monkey: Is the gun ok?

The bad man who owned it is in ICU, so I am sure you are quite happy


Dude, give it a rest. No one is against the gun guy.
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I think I saw this scene in a Clint Eastwood movie...
 
jso2897
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Dryad: jso2897: mrmopar5287: jso2897: mrmopar5287: The saddest part is the other two squatters were not killed.

Well, if they has all had guns, as God and the NRA intended, they could have simply pulled them out and blown the old guy away and that would have been the end of it.

Must have been his fault they got the jump on him. When you are going in to evict squatters on the final step, you already have your gun drawn on them for this reason.

Why would it be his fault? I don't think anyone is saying it's his fault.
Who said it's his fault?

You haven't seen any fark self defense threads before, have you? Just wait.


Okay. What am I waiting for? I'm obviously missing something here. I was told that this man is being bashed ITT for defending himself and his property.
I see no one doing that. Sorry if my pointing this out bothers you - I have no beef with you.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: What's amazing if this headline would have been different, "Greedy landlord goes to personally evict struggling tenants, kills one wounds another".  An entirely different set of comments would appear, are we past the all landlords are bad and people shouldn't have to pay rent stage yet?


You don't get to invalidate the American dream just because it did not work out for you personally. Every Republican POTUS during the last 40 years should have informed you of that.
 
Bill_Wick's_Friend
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Dryad: jso2897: mrmopar5287: jso2897: mrmopar5287: The saddest part is the other two squatters were not killed.

Well, if they has all had guns, as God and the NRA intended, they could have simply pulled them out and blown the old guy away and that would have been the end of it.

Must have been his fault they got the jump on him. When you are going in to evict squatters on the final step, you already have your gun drawn on them for this reason.

Why would it be his fault? I don't think anyone is saying it's his fault.
Who said it's his fault?

You haven't seen any fark self defense threads before, have you? Just wait.


Arguing with the voices you made up in your head is strange

Losing those arguments so publicly is kinda pathetic.
 
Dryad
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Mugato: Dude, give it a rest. No one is against the gun guy.


proteus_b: wealthy white supremacist murders disadvantaged woman, why would we cheer this?


It never takes long, does it?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
A 31-year-old squatter was shot and killed.
.

That's an option?
 
jso2897
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Dryad: Mugato: Dude, give it a rest. No one is against the gun guy.

proteus_b: wealthy white supremacist murders disadvantaged woman, why would we cheer this?

It never takes long, does it?


lolwut
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

