 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark Fiction Anthology)   "Love is like the wind, you can't see it but you can feel it." ― Nicholas Sparks, A Walk to Remember. And of course, the least romantic thing you can do is to break it. This is your Fark Writer's Thread, Breaking Romance Edition   (farkfiction.net) divider line
5
    More: CSB, Fark Fiction Anthology, registered trademark of Fark, TradeMark, Registered trademark symbol, Public domain, Inc, news, March  
•       •       •

33 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 16 Nov 2022 at 5:15 PM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nicholas Sparks is an American novelist and screenwriter who has published twenty-three novels, with over 115 million copies sold worldwide in more than fifty languages. He's had eleven novels adapted for film, made No. 1 New York Times bestseller fifteen times, and the fact that I personally have not read a single one or seen a single of his movies almost certainly reflects more on me than it does on him. There's just no romance in my soul, I guess. Look, I went with a fart joke in the headline, you knew what you were getting into when you clicked on this thread.

Sparks comes across as humble and likeable in interviews, and lists quite a few tips and processes that we've seen from other highly successful writers: write on a schedule, every day if you can, have a formula for what you're trying to accomplish, and make so much money that you can start your own philanthropic foundation. (Look, I said 'successful writers,' not me)

Sparks does have a section of his website dedicated to notes about how he wrote each of his novels, which is kind of awesome, really. I wish more writers had that transparency. These don't seem to really explain how his writing is so popular, however. Honestly, I'm getting the opposite out of this, since reading his notes is not making me want to read his books.

This page lists four tips on how to write like Nicholas Sparks:

Write 2,000 words a day. This is one we see a lot: dedication matters. The hardest thing is just getting started, and if you can do that, you can get it done. Or as another writer said: "The muse respects dedication."

I'm currently running an experiment of sorts in the daily Ukraine war threads where every day I have to come up with some bizarre, cartoonish comedy (look for the gif of the Russian newscaster) and every day I wonder if I can invent more absurd jokes, and every day once I sit down and just start writing, it just happens. Dedication matters.

Don't be afraid to write out of order. Some absolutely amazing novels completely discard linearity-I'm looking at you, Catch-22.

Write about your family. Or if not your family, about who you know. The people you know are where the story starts, and 'write what you know' is what of the most common and best tips for writers.

Keep your future movie in mind. Specifically, Sparks keeps potential media in mind when he's writing. Some things don't translate well out of pure prose, and he roots his writing on what can be adapted to a movie screen. That's not just marketing genius: that almost certainly helps him hone his writing toward his target audience.

It's still not exactly making me want to go out and binge on Nicholas Sparks movies, but his advice is certainly not wrong.

Writer's Thread Question of the week!

Do you write romance? How do you hold your readers' interest?

Fark Fiction Anthology Update!

It is done . . . mostly! The team's wrangled the art, we packaged the pdf, and we'll soon prove the proof! That's right, the manuscript for this year's anthology has been submitted and approved by Amazon, and a proof copy will be making its way to me sometime this weekend. If that looks good, we'll be live!
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

toraque: Fark Fiction Anthology Update!

It is done . . . mostly! The team's wrangled the art, we packaged the pdf, and we'll soon prove the proof! That's right, the manuscript for this year's anthology has been submitted and approved by Amazon, and a proof copy will be making its way to me sometime this weekend. If that looks good, we'll be live!


Sweet! Looking forward to ordering my very own dead-tree copy, and a few extras to inflict upon my friends and relations.

We have some seriously talented writers here on Fark.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Like sand through the hourglass so are the days of our lives.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I've tried writing romance but it always turns into porn.
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

toraque: Writer's Thread Question of the week!

Do you write romance? How do you hold your readers' interest?


YOU JUST SAID "write what you know"

What sort of chance does that give me?!?
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.