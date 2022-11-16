 Skip to content
(The Weather Channel)   Jim Cantore due in Buffalo on Thursday   (weather.com) divider line
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Well it's Feast of St. Acisclus... again
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
More like BuffaLOL.
 
SPARC Pile [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Where will Winter Storm Weedlord Bonerhitler go to next? Watch the the next 72 hours of The Weather Channel for up to the minute updates on Weedlord Bonerhitler.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: More like BuffaLOL.


Legendary.
cdn-fsly.yottaa.netView Full Size
 
Jmz007
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I see no mention of Thundersnow.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Jmz007: I see no mention of Thundersnow.


I saw them at the Showbox, they rocked!
 
Omnivorous [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Better move that Bills-Browns game to Cleveland.  There's only 1" forecast for Sunday in Cleveland.
 
robodog
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Omnivorous: Better move that Bills-Browns game to Cleveland.  There's only 1" forecast for Sunday in Cleveland.


It's falling Thursday into Friday, if it happens that bands persist near the stadium they'll have it cleared well before game time.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Omnivorous: Better move that Bills-Browns game to Cleveland.  There's only 1" forecast for Sunday in Cleveland.


Nope, hold it in Buffalo during the blinding snowstorm.  But close the stadium to fans, out of safety, and so nobody witnesses the eternal ineptitude of the Cleveland Browns.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I used to live in Buffalo, now I live in Tucson. (reads alert)  Oh, darn, that's a shame!
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
washingtonpost.comView Full Size
 
