(KTLA Los Angeles)   Hi, I'm Lake McClure. You may remember me from such films as "Just Add Water", "Hell or High Water", and "Watership Down"   (ktla.com) divider line
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hope there aren't any fish in that lake
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: These are the driest newer, smallest reservoirs in California

/fixed that for them
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WTP 2: FTA: These are the driest newer, smallest reservoirs in California

/fixed that for them


Yeah 1968. Brand spankin' new.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I miss Phil Hartman.
 
Klippoklondike [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

steklo: I miss Phil Hartman.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
[Insert pictures of The Great Salt Lake in Utah in 1962 vs 2022]
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

steklo: I miss Phil Hartman.


You must be a terrible shot then... he's been dead a long while now and hasn't moved an inch.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: WTP 2: FTA: These are the driest newer, smallest reservoirs in California

/fixed that for them

Yeah 1968. Brand spankin' new.


you are thinking of the old 1968 version...this is smaller more aerodynamic...
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I feel like I've seen a lot of Watership Down references lately.  Is it getting a remake or something?
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It never rains in California.
 
drunk_bouncnbaloruber
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This Nevada resident doesn't feel the least bit sorry for the state that took and wasted our water for decades to a point where we've been that way for years.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
That guy's wife.
 
MBooda
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
And The Virginian?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Clash City Farker: It never rains in California.


Seems I've often heard that kind of talk before.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Couldn't find a way to work a 'your mom' joke in to that headline?
 
R.O.U.S
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I remember visting McClure a few years ago, old ghost towns that were flooded by the reservoir were starting to re-emerge. People were driving their boats through former railroad tunnels: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pBRbr-TlaW8

I've heard locals claim that the Hetch Hetchy valley was just as pretty as Yosemite, but someone in congress flipped a coin and decided to dam one and make the other a park. Would be interesting to see what that looks like if it runs dry.
 
