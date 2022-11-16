 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KRON 4)   Scrabble now approves of giving your zedonk a fauxhawk. Apostrophe's still not allowed   (kron4.com) divider line
19
    More: Amusing, Official Scrabble Players Dictionary, new words, Word, Scrabble stans, NEW YORK, Merriam-Webster, add-ons, game's official dictionary  
•       •       •

479 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Nov 2022 at 2:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's only Scrabble if it's from the German region of Scrabblonia. Anything else is just letters on sparkling tiles.

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
badonk zedonk
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Embiggen, a verb meaning to increase in size, is among the unexpected.

It's a perfectly cromulent word.
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

bughunter: Embiggen, a verb meaning to increase in size, is among the unexpected.

It's a perfectly cromulent word.


Kwyjibo still pending.
 
Evil High Priest
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Apostrophe's WHAT still not allowed?
 
db2
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Norm's Scrabble story
Youtube 9czoezm2vqw
 
Dyalar
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Evil High Priest: Apostrophe's WHAT still not allowed?


Apostrophe IS still not allowed.
 
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I don't play past 3rd edition scrabble dictionary. A couple of generations of rigor in the curation of a thoughtful word list debt or the window a decade ago. Now they throw in every piece of slang that has five minutes of popularity on the Internet. Half these new 'words' will never be used again within a few years. They used to add a few words now and again. Now they just dump hundreds of urban dictionary words at a time.
 
nytmare
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

skyotter: Evil High Priest: Apostrophe's WHAT still not allowed?

Apostrophe IS still not allowed.


Rule 167: "If a player is losing, he is allowed to make one play that uses an apostrophe, so long as the other player doesn't call him out for it"
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
We're playing by Don Martin Rules? Thwack is allowed.
 
Vern
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
When are they going to get around to adding Quyzbuk:

The Critic - Quyzbuk
Youtube pHw4_oPJ6s8


I really miss that show.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The crux of the biscuit is the apostrophe.

Fwank Zappa
 
August11 [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
My wife and I play a game almost every night--the board and chess clock are always out. Some words are more useful than others: I can see DOX getting played as a hook often. And now OX is a way of opening a bingo alley. But FAUXHAWK is just ridiculous. And nequient.
 
wildsnowllama
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

JohnBigBootay: I don't play past 3rd edition scrabble dictionary. A couple of generations of rigor in the curation of a thoughtful word list debt or the window a decade ago. Now they throw in every piece of slang that has five minutes of popularity on the Internet. Half these new 'words' will never be used again within a few years. They used to add a few words now and again. Now they just dump hundreds of urban dictionary words at a time.


So words that are no longer used in general parlence, say the late 1800s, are fine with you though?  But any modern word that follows a similar journey is right out?
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
When I was in college and visited my boyfriend's family for the first (and only) time (they were not happy that their son was dating a dude) we played Scrabble. My boyfriend's mom basically cheated the whole game... she had a handheld electronic dictionary and would plug in letters until she found a word and then would play it.

In one round I had the letters CTTUNWA. I played the word "TUNA" but if I had a time machine I'd go back and play the word coontWAT.
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

JohnBigBootay: I don't play past 3rd edition scrabble dictionary. A couple of generations of rigor in the curation of a thoughtful word list debt or the window a decade ago. Now they throw in every piece of slang that has five minutes of popularity on the Internet. Half these new 'words' will never be used again within a few years. They used to add a few words now and again. Now they just dump hundreds of urban dictionary words at a time.


Groovy.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.