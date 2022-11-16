 Skip to content
(CNN)   Disney World increases ticket prices for the second time in a year, although you still won't need to sell more than one of your children to afford a trip there. Probably   (cnn.com) divider line
16
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As I like to travel, I've been asked if I have ever been to Disneyland/World/EuroDisney. I always reply "No, but I've been to Amsterdam 19 times because it's cheaper and a lot more fun."

/Double Income, No Kids
//a-dam also smells like piss
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Now do Football Tickets, DragonCon Tickets (and hotel prices for 'host hotels')
and do baseball tickets.

Unlike football tickets...if you buy a 5 day 'hopper' from Disney (that includes all the parks)...They don't expire and can use them again.

The Cheapest hotels there (ALL Stars area) are about 150 a nt. Which is basically what you'd pay for a room near DragonCon...a MLB game, Or to see Museums in Washington DC...or Yellowstone Park, Dollywood, or Williamsburg. But the Disney Owned hotels are 'mostly' gangbang and junky free.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Didnt enjoy Disney world.  Some people love it. To each his own.
 
NotoriousFire [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

optikeye: But the Disney Owned hotels are 'mostly' gangbang and junky free.


What?! Then what am I paying for?!
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Well, you gotta make THE MOST IMPORTANT PEOPLE IN THE PLANET aka STOCKHOLDERS happy. Everyone else can go to hell.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Why won't someone stop all this price gouging ask people who can't stop spending
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Last time I took my kids to a Disney park, single regular entrance was around $80.
How much is nowadays?
 
did a bad thing and got a free orange jumpsuit
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Did that years ago. Kids are grown. Never again.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I haven't been to Mousewicz in a long time. Universal is more fun.
 
baltimoreblonde
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Visiting Disney has become so complicated and expensive that it's no fun anymore. But the pixie-dust huffers will still go, even though the parks are a mess, the rides keep breaking down (I hear Rise of the Resistance is a nightmare, with many of its elements not working at all), and you have to pay through the nose for EVERYTHING. It's become all about the money. No thanks.
 
Qellaqan
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Unlike rent and food and healthcare, I can live without Disney. So, okay.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I was raised First Church of Six Flags and think Disney are heretical to the theme park enjoyment.

/they opened 10am Sundays and were more fun than church
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 minute ago  
People still take their kids to those rip off places?
 
skiinstructor
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Disneyland was 304 bucks for two a couple years back, it turned into a 450 dollar day after adding everything up. Went to Disneyland a whole lot In the 70s, our day was fun but between the expense and the crowds i don't think I'll be going back again
 
Jairzinho
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I also remember the parks not being so crowded. The best attractions/rides would take 30 or so minutes in line, no need of "express tickets". Now you only have enough time for three or four good rides and your day is gone.
 
Qellaqan
‘’ less than a minute ago  

NotoriousFire: optikeye: But the Disney Owned hotels are 'mostly' gangbang and junky free.

What?! Then what am I paying for?!


There's some weird shiat between "mostly free" and "free" that's pretty unique.
 
