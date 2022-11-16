 Skip to content
(WIBW Topeka)   As pickleball increases in popularity, doctors report rise in number of Pickle Incidents   (wibw.com) divider line
    More: Facepalm, Copyright, All rights reserved, Staten Island, Dr. Dennis Cardone, Jackie Montemarano, United States, slow progression, associate professor  
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Wanted for questioning.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Where are they putting that paddle?
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Where are they putting that paddle?


it's the balls
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
olorin604
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Someone got a little too wasted the night before, and really had to make their deadline
 
jdh
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"The Pickle Incident" was the name of my band in high school.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
A sedentary/sedimentary lifestyle is looking like the way to spend your golden years
 
jimjays
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Of course. The same would have happened if there were an increase in the popularity of jumping rope, skateboarding, even playing hide-and-seek.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Million-to-one shots crop up 9 times out of ten. Everyone knows that.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Like, the noise from the pickleball game pisses someone off and they beat you mercilessly with the paddle?
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fixing these sorts of injuries is the bread and butter for sports therapists across the world.
 
kindms
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
i saw this stupid shiat on tv the other day. was there something wrong with tennis ?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Probably less likely to give you tennis elbow though because the forces involved are so much smaller owing to lighter paddles and lighter balls.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It happened to my grandmother.  She was playing a game of pickleball and accidentally fell into the open jar. Since nobody could get her out in time and nobody could get their full-body swimsuits on in time, she drowned in the juice.

On the upside, we can wait a few years to bury her.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

kindms: i saw this stupid shiat on tv the other day. was there something wrong with tennis ?


Yes.  Old people don't run well enough for tennis.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zerkalo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
For people both lucky and charmed
 
kindms
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: kindms: i saw this stupid shiat on tv the other day. was there something wrong with tennis ?

Yes.  Old people don't run well enough for tennis.


old people ? it was being played on tv by what looked like 30 something female meth addicts
 
Contrabulous Flabtraption
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
olorin604
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I have a friend that broke both arms playing four square. We were both middle aged when it happend.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
My physical therapist says, only half-kidding, that they should build a pickleball court in the adjoining lot. Old "athletes" can play, then walk right in for treatment. She also says, and she's serious, that pickleball has paid her kids way in private school.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Where no man has gone before.
 
realmolo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

kindms: Rapmaster2000: kindms: i saw this stupid shiat on tv the other day. was there something wrong with tennis ?

Yes.  Old people don't run well enough for tennis.

old people ? it was being played on tv by what looked like 30 something female meth addicts


It's basically "easy mode" tennis. Which is a legit, I think.

Tennis is fun, but it's too much for older people, or people that aren't in great shape. Plus, the skill differences just *kill* it. Even just being a little bit better/worse than your opponent turns tennis into an exercise in frustration/boredom. PIckleball is slowed WAY down, so the skill differences are covered-up.

Anything to get people to exercise is good, I say.
 
wingedkat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
so... as more people play pickle ball, more people are getting hurt while playing pickle ball?

Huh.  Weird.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
UFIA UPIA
 
jakedata [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"Where's the pickle? That's the surprise!"
 
