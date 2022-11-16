|
Fark NotNewsletter: Watch out for Storm on the roads
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2022-11-16 12:47:24 PM (1 comment) | Permalink
More: FarkBlog
26 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Nov 2022 at 12:54 PM (2 minutes ago) | Favorite | Watch | share:
A message from Drew Curtis:
Hey everyone, hope your week's been well.
Thanksgiving sure blew in out of nowhere. My family is preparing for a trek to my sister's place in extreme northern Chicago. Storm finally learned how to drive so as a reward/punishment I'm going to make him drive across Indiana. It would be the worst part of the drive except that we're going to stop halfway across and visit Dill over at Strange Brew Coffee, possibly on both passes through Indianapolis depending on what time of day we head out. That will be determined by what day we leave. I'm waiting on the other two kids to tell me if anything of value is going on in school Monday or Tuesday or if it's going to be a 16-hour film festival
Speaking of Thanksgiving, this week we had the first sighting of the AAA "There will be traffic on Thanksgiving" article. Turns out, there will be traffic. Thanks for that news flash, AAA, this year and every other year except 2020. Also of note for holiday travelers - betting markets are betting on which airline will have the most cancellations, and so far Alaska and Frontier lead the pack. Good luck if you're flying on either of those airlines. But I'm sure all the other airlines will have a seamless, cancellation-free weekend. On a related note, I also hope no one was planning to fly to Buffalo this weekend....
Speaking of the Fark News Livestream - it's me Dill and Christine this week; Lucky's running amok up in Michigan buying a church for some new religion he's starting. That last sentence is entirely true, by the way. Anyhow, it's been a great week for weird. We'll be covering the Case of the Stolen Ukrainian Racoon, the latest on the Twitter debacle, and somehow the Teletubbies appear to have had babies - we'll speculate on how this might have happened. I'm guessing something to do with those things on their heads. 4 p.m. Eastern Thursday.
End Drew transmission
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
SpectroBoy gave Elon Musk one heck of a compliment
fragMasterFlash promoted a new show
Anderson's Pooper got ready for comedian Gallagher's funeral
stoli n coke came up with more ideas for KFC's Kristallnacht promotion in Germany
Too-Tall did the math that really matters for the Powerball jackpot
AmbassadorBooze described Twitter at its best
WickerNipple spotted a huge problem with Chuck Tingle's new novel about "Twiddor"
Yaw String had an urgent legal question for Slate
X-Geek saw no problem with a long-sleeved coat
schubie expressed condolences for a man who ate 10 Carolina Reaper peppers in 33.15 seconds
Smart:
Xythero pointed out the most depressing aspect of watching Elon Musk's farkery with Twitter
Driedsponge considered how awesome it must be to work for Musk
puffy999 showed what it looks like inside the cockpit of the type of WWII fighter plane that appeared to fly into a WWII bomber at a Dallas air show
scottydoesntknow spoke about Gallagher's death
Creepy Lurker Guy told us about taking a ride in a B-17
toraque discussed the value of Twitter
Smurfnazi420 shared a story about meeting Gordon Lightfoot
Someone Else's Alt told us about being pulled over while moving from New Jersey to North Carolina
CSB Sunday Morning theme: That time being unselfish paid off
Smart: The Why Not Guy shared a story about change
Funny: Cafe Threads went from babysitting to baby daddy
Politics Funny:
SpectroBoy shared a story about the great break room TV news channel brouhaha
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That looked at other things you're no longer allowed to make fun of on Twitter
WrongTrousers figured out where one of the January 6 defendants posts adult content for a subscription fee
Boo_Guy was an active participant on Election Day
Sub Human investigated Trump's claim that "they stole the Electron from Blake Masters"
Politics Smart:
SpectroBoy shared a story about the great break room TV news channel brouhaha
koder figured out how to solve problems with voting machines Trump claims are happening in Republican districts
Megathuma used this one weird trick to encourage college students to vote
educated discussed Generation Z voters
Uchiha_Cycliste shared a theory about why Republicans are so hung up on Hunter Biden
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week
Photoshops:
Stephen_Falken had us make a really tough decision
Yammering_Splat_Vector gave Donald Trump a new wardrobe
RedZoneTuba got help from Johnny with this pterodactyl feather brooch
Yammering_Splat_Vector did not see why Fox News shouldn't get a new building
Yammering_Splat_Vector decided that swans aren't fancy enough
Stephen_Falken revealed North Korea's unbeatable strategy
RedZoneTuba hopped the train
RedZoneTuba put the "ass" in "glass"
Yammering_Splat_Vector gave this figure a reason to scream
whatsupchuck caught these guys playing around on the job
Farktography theme: Open Mic 2
Elsinore made an umbrella out of water
Fark Headlines of the Week
A selection of some of the top headlines from last week
What's the sixth most valuable crop in the US? 'Taint corn, it's dope
Shots fired into York house. Police should be on the lookout for those wearing the the Red Rose of Lancaster
Connecticut couple holds up 30 gas stations/mini marts over 5 week period. And they say nobody wants to work anymore
JFC, KFC
Walmart has such sights to show your kids
Henry Winkler could've had John Travolta's role in Grease, and now he says turning it down was wro.... wr... wrr... wr
Don Jr. makes a campaign donation
You have not died of fascism
Astronaut defeats asswipe
Elon Musk verification scandal continues; Elongate is getting really drawn out
Pigeons on the wing, that is what we are
When you die, you can now have your remains scattered by drone across the UK. It helps if you're cremated, but it's not as funny
IceCube detects high-energy neutrinos from an active galactic nucleus. Dr. Dre closing in on cure for cancer
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on the Quiz this week, and I still say Ding Dongs are better than King Dons no matter what Hostess says. On the Quiz itself, SoundOfOneHandWanking came out on top with a score of 1014 and a ticket to the 1000 club, where I'm sad to say that after all the taste testing, we're out of both Ding Dongs and King Dons and only have Big Wheels left, which are like the Go-Bots of Hostess cream-filled chocolate-covered chocolate cake discs. Blackstone made second with 938, Recoil Therapy made third with 930, urethra_franklin came in fourth with 928, and HFK rounds out the top five with 925.
The hardest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about which fast food joint had created a ridiculous gaming chair to celebrate the launch of their new chicken sandwich in the UK, which I understand is similar to the American chicken sandwich except it drives on the wrong side of the road. Only 45% of quiztakers caught the article about the chair with built in drink and fry holders, dipping sauce container divots, a sandwich warmer, and greaseproof leather that came only in McDonald's yellow. See, UK Farkers? Brexit's working out great, since the contest to win one isn't open to EU member nations, just UK residents.
The easiest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about the definition of the word "bilious", which, it turns out, does not mean a gathering of people among whom are a statistically improbable number of guys named "William". 91% of quiztakers knew it meant "angry or bad-tempered". Which in defense of my definition is how I imagine one of the non-Williams would begin to feel at the aforementioned gathering when trying to find their friend Bill who has their car keys.
The hardest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about the artist formerly known as Aaron Sturtevant. Only 55% of quiztakers knew that the "Breaking Bad" star has now legally changed his name to the name he chose to work under, Aaron Paul. He's also changed his son's name to match, and his wife is in the process of changing hers as well. Unfortunately, following the canceling of Westworld he has no projects announced, but I imagine he'll be out there on PSN or Xbox Live making random cameos as Gamer691.
The easiest question on last week's Easy Quiz was also a word definition. "Abandon", when used as a noun, does not describe a method of easily securing loose cargo for transport. 91% of quiztakers knew it meant a feeling of wild freedom, like when you finally find your friend Bill at the gathering and he's pulled the car around and is as ready to go as you are, meaning you can abandon (as a verb) the gathering before something else statistically unlikely happens, giving you a feeling of reckless abandon before the party's host, Bill Wiliamson, discovers you've made off with a bottle of his good Scotch and becomes rather bilious.
If you missed out last week, now's a great time to catch up on the Fark Weird News Quiz. Congratulations once again to the winners, and we'll do it all again this Friday.
