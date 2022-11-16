 Skip to content
(Mad River Union)   PSA: If your pack of poodles attacks a corgi, it's not OK to join in and bite the corgi's owner   (madriverunion.com) divider line
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Still, sometimes you just have to LIVE....
 
Wobambo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
You either join in or you look like a rat. You don't want to look like a rat to a pack of poodles who've tasted blood.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Um...I hate to be Ms. Gulch here but shouldn't those poodles be destroyed?
 
