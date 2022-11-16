 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 4-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Wall Of Voodoo, Peter Gabriel, The Godfathers, Bauhaus, and more. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #411. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
'ALLO...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Hello from a soggy Balatonfüred
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Central Ontario standing by.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
'Standing' by...
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Penguins ahoy!
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Penguins ahoy!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

perigee: NeoMoxie: Penguins ahoy!

[Fark user image 194x259]


media.giphy.comView Full Size


Sooo hungry rn. Fasting dr. appt AT FRICKIN 3pm.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Penguins ahoy!


Coincidentally, today is Burgess Meredith's birthday!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Hi everybody.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: NeoMoxie: Penguins ahoy!

Coincidentally, today is Burgess Meredith's birthday!
[Fark user image 620x330]


4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size

OK... Ahoy, Waak!Waak!Waaak!
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: perigee: NeoMoxie: Penguins ahoy!

[Fark user image 194x259]

[media.giphy.com image 246x246] [View Full Size image _x_]

Sooo hungry rn. Fasting dr. appt AT FRICKIN 3pm.


Your mistake setting the appt. so late; that does blow goats, NM - how badly, I don't know: Are you West Coast? East Coast?
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

perigee: NeoMoxie: perigee: NeoMoxie: Penguins ahoy!

[Fark user image 194x259]

[media.giphy.com image 246x246] [View Full Size image _x_]

Sooo hungry rn. Fasting dr. appt AT FRICKIN 3pm.

Your mistake setting the appt. so late; that does blow goats, NM - how badly, I don't know: Are you West Coast? East Coast?


West Coast / Best Coast

Last minute request from the doc. I should make him buy me dinner.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
NeoMoxie:

Last minute request from the doc. I should make him buy me dinner.

Good luck and all that
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Ugg. So about THIS bad..
townsquare.mediaView Full Size

Sincere sympathies - you have a serious way to go yet. Hope the tests come out cool.

(East Coast -Beast Coast. Which is way cooler...)
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Red 5 standing by
 
