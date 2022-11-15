 Skip to content
(El Pais)   No oral, no masturbation, definitely no sodomy and every woman a virgin, even those with kids. Apparently they were all liars in medieval times. Interesting stands in for Giggity as Giggity's in a chastity belt   (english.elpais.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Morgana, Gawain, El nombre de la rosa, Los vikingos, Kingdom of Heaven, medieval sex, that medieval, Middle Ages is  
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mike Pence giving interviews again, talking about his youth?
 
Boudyro [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'm sure quite a few people did a lot if things they didn't write about.

On top of being less informed about what was possible the part of society that could write probably wasn't too keen to leave written proof of kinks that might have significant consequences for them.

Most likely a well to do fella of the time did all manner of filthy things with whores and had vanilla sex with the missus.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Notice that the men are all wearing tighty-whities. The age-old tradition that women must be more naked than men already prevailed.  Women are immune to cold when they know they are well dressed (Nietzsche) assuming they are barely dressed at all!

Also they had tighty-whities in medieval times.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
My final thought on sex in the Middle Ages:  there is no new thing under the Sun.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

Never heard of it.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
No oral is obviously BS I saw that documentary about King Arthur

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Yeah right I am sure the Victorian age puritans want you to think that BS but people have always been farking and doing freaking stuff, it isn't new it just was not talked about plus no social media back then to post about it.
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Because when I want an authority on sex in the middle ages, I want to trust the Church.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Ahhh back when bathing was dangerous and a source of incurable flu and sneezing.  Can't imagine why oral wasn't popular.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
People have been sticking it anywhere it will fit since forever and to think otherwise is naive.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Can't make it to the end of that article, it's just too dumb.

Some idiots apparently think people didn't jack off or have oral sex because we can't find woodblock calligraphy from the era about it or something, basically. Just gonna pretend like today's ability and tendency for humans to record every single detail about life in the written is the same as it was when books were a crazy luxury for a few, and illiteracy was rampant.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
TL, DR: We're assuming that things didn't happen merely because people didn't talk about it.

And I like how the author thinks we know "more" about sex now. We know that when you touch an area, it feels good, that's about the extent of what the layman knows about sex, really, how to make things feel good. You rub this, penetrate that, lick those, whatever, that hasn't changed.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This is an article about England.

What they were doing in France and Greece is separate issue.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
They didn't bathe, so Dick cheese would have been profound.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
you can't write blowjobs out of history.

no one is gonna swallow that load.
 
TomDooley
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
History is written by "winners".
 
algman
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
There probably was a lot less sodomy and oral, since people only took showers once a year or so.
 
parrellel
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
What about all those texts about how women weren't able to control their lusts and men had to valiantly not boink them?

What about all that marginalia in old prayerbooks with threesomes, bjs, and anal?

This is a dumb article.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
zez
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Didn't see anything about spankings

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
buntz
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I would think the lack of hygiene wouldn't bother anyone since no one bathed so everyone's hygiene was the same.

Like you wouldn't think people smelled 'bad' because that's all you know.

It was basically a real life "Something Smells Good in Stinkville"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
A few things to keep in mind:

1. There were a lot of dumbasses around back then, made especially worse by the fact that they were all a bunch of superstitious Catholic extremists.  Anybody wanting to go against the Pope or do things like have autopsies was a sinner and a heretic.  This is why liberals are so opposed to theocracy today, because we know what sort of damage it does.

2. Things were written by the upper classes, and the upper classes throughout European societies have been overwhelmingly stolid and conservative.  Since the Imperial Roman times, sex was treated as a scandalous thing to talk about.  See the Victorian times, when they mass-produced books on "etiquette" that were designed to keep the upper classes ahead of everybody else through stupid etiquette games (because clothing stopped being a hard indicator of class and wealth with the invention of artificial dyes and the trend of mass-produced clothing).

3. Things were also written by monks and nuns, who were expected to not have sex at all.

4. Peasants didn't write about their activities, and the upper classes treated them the way Victorian anthropologists treated Indigenous peoples worldwide.
 
danvon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It probably happened. But if it didn't, my understanding is that bathing/personal hygiene was pretty far down on the priority list in the Middle Ages. I read once the Queen Elizabeth I only bathed about once a month. And she had the means to do more, and her reign was after the Middle Ages.

I get a bit ripe at the end of the day in a desk job. Imagine the pungency of those stacking mud during a hot damp day.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
These ladies have made up a game:
With two "trutennes" they make an "eu,"**
they bang coffin against coffin,
without a poker to stir up their fire.


They don't play at jousting
but join shield to shield without a lance.
They don't need a pointer in their scales,
nor a handle in their mold.


Out of water they fish for turbot
and they have no need for a rod.
They don't bother with a pestle in their mortar
nor a fulcrum for their see-saw.


They do their jousting act in couples
and go at it at full tilt;
at the game of thigh-fencing
they lewdly share their expenses.


They're not all from the same mold:
one lies still and the other makes busy,
one plays the cock and the other the hen
and each one plays her role.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

DeathByGeekSquad: Because when I want an authority on sex in the middle ages, I want to trust the Church.


An entire religion based on ONE woman who could REALLY stick to her story!
 
Boudyro [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: TL, DR: We're assuming that things didn't happen merely because people didn't talk about it.

And I like how the author thinks we know "more" about sex now. We know that when you touch an area, it feels good, that's about the extent of what the layman knows about sex, really, how to make things feel good. You rub this, penetrate that, lick those, whatever, that hasn't changed.


Also, most people lived with and worked with animals daily. And most probably grew up at least hearing mom and dad farking from across the room.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: This is an article about England.

What they were doing in France and Greece is separate issue.


"Pardon him, Theodotus: he is a barbarian, and thinks that the customs of his tribe and island are the laws of nature."
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
BTW: Chastity belts are satire and myth.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

groppet: Yeah right I am sure the Victorian age puritans want you to think that BS but people have always been farking and doing freaking stuff, it isn't new it just was not talked about plus no social media back then to post about it.


Worst porn ever!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny queso
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

danvon: It probably happened. But if it didn't, my understanding is that bathing/personal hygiene was pretty far down on the priority list in the Middle Ages. I read once the Queen Elizabeth I only bathed about once a month. And she had the means to do more, and her reign was after the Middle Ages.

I get a bit ripe at the end of the day in a desk job. Imagine the pungency of those stacking mud during a hot damp day.


*looks up stacking mud on urban dictionary*
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I can't imagine any woman wanting a never-washed penis inside her.

I don't even think it's a fetish.
 
danvon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

johnny queso: danvon: It probably happened. But if it didn't, my understanding is that bathing/personal hygiene was pretty far down on the priority list in the Middle Ages. I read once the Queen Elizabeth I only bathed about once a month. And she had the means to do more, and her reign was after the Middle Ages.

I get a bit ripe at the end of the day in a desk job. Imagine the pungency of those stacking mud during a hot damp day.

*looks up stacking mud on urban dictionary*


It was a reference to this.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
macadamnut
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: People have been sticking it anywhere it will fit since forever and to think otherwise is naive.


lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
And I have read other historians who point directly to evidence of just the opposite. Mutual orgasm was considered necessary for conception. "sodomy" meant any sexual act that couldn't result in babies -condemned by the Church, widely practiced by the people. Women asked very specifically in confession if they had made and used dildos on other women or "kissed the vagina as they would the lips". Pilgrimage badges that looked like giant twats including clitoris borne on litters by sturdy legged cocks. When you were on pilgrimage it generally came with an indulgence which meant you were out of town and had a hall pass which meant PA-RTY!! Even Courtly Love was chaste only in that you weren't supposed to o anything that could cause pregnancy. It seems a lot of it was medieval MILFs getting their bells rung by younger men.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

danvon: johnny queso: danvon: It probably happened. But if it didn't, my understanding is that bathing/personal hygiene was pretty far down on the priority list in the Middle Ages. I read once the Queen Elizabeth I only bathed about once a month. And she had the means to do more, and her reign was after the Middle Ages.

I get a bit ripe at the end of the day in a desk job. Imagine the pungency of those stacking mud during a hot damp day.

*looks up stacking mud on urban dictionary*

It was a reference to this.

[Fark user image image 425x239]


i was trying to be funny.

i'll stop now.
 
anuran
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

algman: There probably was a lot less sodomy and oral, since people only took showers once a year or so.


Our view of hygiene back in the day is a bit skewed
 
Handsome B. Wonderful
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Author posits that people didn't know much about sex.

Author doesn't consider that people have been breeding domesticated animals for thousands of years just fine.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: I can't imagine any woman wanting a never-washed penis inside her.

I don't even think it's a fetish.


Yeah, I'm not looking that one up.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
But then again, I am also a bit disinclined to masturbate on days when I'm wearing historical clothing.  Plus the Cowper's glands keep going after masturbating, so that leaves a mess afterwards. Modern clothing, if there is a bit of spillage I can just throw my blue jeans in the washer.  Wool trousers?  I'm stuck with cum stains until I take them to the dry cleaners.

So that might be a factor for the past too.  They didn't do laundry every day, and during the eras when people forgot about drawers and nightgowns, men would wear the same clothes day after day after day.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: groppet: Yeah right I am sure the Victorian age puritans want you to think that BS but people have always been farking and doing freaking stuff, it isn't new it just was not talked about plus no social media back then to post about it.

Worst porn ever!
[Fark user image 800x600]


Uh, I can see one boob. I've seen worse porn.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

RobotSpider: Someone Else's Alt: groppet: Yeah right I am sure the Victorian age puritans want you to think that BS but people have always been farking and doing freaking stuff, it isn't new it just was not talked about plus no social media back then to post about it.

Worst porn ever!
[Fark user image 800x600]

Uh, I can see one boob. I've seen worse porn.


Cinemax isn't porn. 🤣
 
anuran
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

groppet: Yeah right I am sure the Victorian age puritans want you to think that BS but people have always been farking and doing freaking stuff, it isn't new it just was not talked about plus no social media back then to post about it.


And the real Puritans were a lot more pro-sex than we give them credit for. One of their unacceptable views was that sex was essentially good, created by God for pleasure as well as procreation. Of course, it was supposed to only be with your spouse. But unlike many of their neighbors they didn't think it was basically icky and could only be excused to make babies.
 
IDisposable
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"These weren't minor issues; they were of great concern to the abbess and scholar Hildegard of Bingen and especially to St. Augustine, who believed that all sex was sinful, and that orgasms made you stupid."

Even sex within the bonds of marriage?  If nobody at all - not even if you are married - is allowed to have sex, I'm pretty sure that would cause the extinction of the human race.  I hear that's how babies are made.
 
IDisME
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Y'know, regarding oral, I think I might see why...

https://www.historicmysteries.com/sexiness-stink-attraction-to-body-odor/
 
