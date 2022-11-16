 Skip to content
(Nature)   Flu and colds are back with a vengeance because of past pandemic restrictions. Too bad there's no John McClane to help us   (nature.com) divider line
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*eyeroll*

Practical advice remains the same: we're still in a pandemic & you should be wearing a mask.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rzrwiresunrise: *eyeroll*

Practical advice remains the same: we're still in a pandemic & you should be wearing a mask.


Obviously people dismissed the data from 2020 where flu was at an all-time low because of people wearing masks to avoid getting 'the Rona.

/still wears his mask
//kind of enjoyable knowing you won't get the 'Rona, the flu or a cold
///and not feeling the biting wind of winter hit your face the same way
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I haven't had an infection of my respiratory system in a long, long, long, long time.

I fear that when I finally get one, it's gonna be The Big One.
 
Disdehcet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The term "Immunity Debt" was invented during the pandemic and I've seen the majority of researchers denounce the concept, especially when you see the same high levels of hospitalization of RSV and Flu in places with little to no "lockdowns". I know this is posted in Nature but this one author glances over the opposing theory because the one scientist interviewed said he "hasn't seen any evidence for that either"
Worth reading other theories because this theory was the one that caused Sweden to suffer much greater in the beginning and now with long-covid.
 
thornhill
‘’ 1 hour ago  
COVID or no COVID, I'm wearing a mask forever on public transportation and indoor events
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would have never guessed that isolating yourself from other people, avoiding public spaces, and not getting a small exposure to common viruses would have any negative side effects.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's okay, we'll eventually reach herd immunity for everything.
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Haven't been sick with anything for a long time, since at least two or three years before the pandemic.  But I get the flu shot every year, I'm COVID vaxxed and boosted, and I'm getting the latest flu shot and COVID booster on Monday.

And for good measure, I kill anyone who gets within six feet of me.

/just kidding, I wear a mask
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Because of pandemic restrictions" is one hypothesis. A competing hypothesis is that the depletion of immune cells from a recent COVID infection is increasing the severity of other infections.

Either way, wear a mask indoors and get the recommended vaccines.
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah I'm not going to live life under a rock because of flu and cold fears.  I live under a rock because I'm hopelessly introverted, but not because I'm a Howard Hughes level germaphobe.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Weekend Baker: Haven't been sick with anything for a long time, since at least two or three years before the pandemic.  But I get the flu shot every year, I'm COVID vaxxed and boosted, and I'm getting the latest flu shot and COVID booster on Monday.

And for good measure, I kill anyone who gets within six feet of me.

/just kidding, I wear a mask


I want to know why people come in range now more than in allllllll of my 40 years of life I can recall.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sick, pretty very sick. We started pre-school last month, the little one caught something almost immediately, which eventually made it's way to me. I still mask up everywhere, but that doesn't help at home. Especially when we have to eat together and co-sleep naps.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kiddos have been out of school with colds multiple times since school started a few months ago.
They were out only a few times total during the school years when there was a mask mandate (both got Covid though).
So it goes.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I RTFA and I find its evidentiary support for the statement that Covid-19 restrictions are causing worse cold and flu problems to be specious at best, and outright disinformation at worst.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got a current flu shot, and gonna keep masking in crowds.

Good luck everyone.
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: The Weekend Baker: Haven't been sick with anything for a long time, since at least two or three years before the pandemic.  But I get the flu shot every year, I'm COVID vaxxed and boosted, and I'm getting the latest flu shot and COVID booster on Monday.

And for good measure, I kill anyone who gets within six feet of me.

/just kidding, I wear a mask

I want to know why people come in range now more than in allllllll of my 40 years of life I can recall.


Probably just because we're more aware of it now.  For most people, "social distancing" was just a phrase from the movie Contagion.
 
Optimus Primate [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This was my first year getting the flu vax.
Seemed wise given my lack of exposure for a couple years. I'll take any help I can get!
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it were "immunity debt" the South wouldn't have been hit first and hardest. (Prediction: places that masked up and locked down hardest would be hit hardest first.)

Same if the reason we're just a particularly bad flu season and the onset of cold weather. (Prediction: Northern states would be hit hardest first.)

Same if it were the kids going back to school. (Prediction: Everyone would have been hit at once.)

What matches the data is that a combination of COVID-induced immune depletion and politically-driven vaccine resistance have combined to tear a gigantic gaping hole in our collective defenses.
 
zeroman987
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The article is less conclusive than the headline and posits that as one explanation out of several potential factors.  Moreover a flaw is that it doesn't fully analyze why the flu season is expected to be worse in relation to vaccine uptake.

If people are vaccinated against the flu and still get it, why would immune system naivety be a thing that makes the flu worse.  A vaccine would be something that directly combats that issue.  It would mean that either the vaccine didn't target the right strains or the strains are particularly severe this year.

If flu vaccine uptake is lower, that would be a potential cause of a bad flu season, not lockdown induced immune naivety. A lot of people get the flu vaccine in a normal year.   If fewer people get the flu vaccine the problem isn't people were locked down - the problem is people were not vaccinated for the flu.

For RSV, there isn't a vaccine.  However, it is hard to understand RSV is spiking now with immune system naivety when it previously spiked in summer 2021, and wasn't as bad, and more importantly, didn't spike when my liberal state abolished mask mandates in schools last winter.

It also dismisses repeated COVID infection making people more susceptible to other respiratory illnesses in a few sentences. While that may not be the case, it wasn't exactly a convincing rebuttal to that theory.

The worst part, imo, is that they imply a stimulated immune system provides some cross protection against infection, and states that somehow this explains why last flu season was light. But then also explains that the Rhinovirus didn't really see any appreciable drop in transmission.  They don't explain why exposure to Rhinovirus doesn't trigger this same cross immune response they purport was caused by exposure to Omircon.

TL;DR:  this article is more bunk than the bunkie boy himself.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's about 7 years ago I got the flu and did not enjoy it, so now I get the vaccine every year.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle: It's about 7 years ago I got the flu and did not enjoy it, so now I get the vaccine every year.


iTs JuSt tHe FlU!
 
the original nico finn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got my flu shot yesterday. 🤞
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Weekend Baker: I want to know why people come in range now more than in allllllll of my 40 years of life I can recall.

Probably just because we're more aware of it now.  For most people, "social distancing" was just a phrase from the movie Contagion.


For you and everyone else.  But. People especially white women used to always, always, cross the street to avoid me. One even almost got hit by car. NOW they want to approach me.
/
I should point out I'm 5'11 400 pounds with tattoos even on my neck. And Hispanic.
I'm being treated differently since the pandemic.  And it's farking annoying.  Rage.  Table flip.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: I'm sick, pretty very sick. We started pre-school last month, the little one caught something almost immediately, which eventually made it's way to me. I still mask up everywhere, but that doesn't help at home. Especially when we have to eat together and co-sleep naps.


It's a two year cycle.  Good luck.
 
Alley Rat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got the flu shot and the covid shot at the same time, I wear a mask anytime I'm indoors ...

... and I'm sick with the cold. It's been day 5 now and it sucks.

Covid tests have been negative, so I have that going for me, I guess.
 
phimuskapsi [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

question_dj: Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle: It's about 7 years ago I got the flu and did not enjoy it, so now I get the vaccine every year.

iTs JuSt tHe FlU!


Really depends on how healthy and old you are. At my age I don't need one.

There is a really nasty bout of RSV going around. My niece caught it, and spread it to my sister/hubby and my mom/dad.

Luckily, I have remained healthy for the last few years, I'm COVID boosted, and while I had worn a mask, I don't now - and haven't for awhile.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

functionisalwaystaken: Uchiha_Cycliste: I'm sick, pretty very sick. We started pre-school last month, the little one caught something almost immediately, which eventually made it's way to me. I still mask up everywhere, but that doesn't help at home. Especially when we have to eat together and co-sleep naps.

It's a two year cycle.  Good luck.


Does that mean she's going to be getting sick constantly for 2 years? We've all had our flu and covid shots.
 
timnlay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I caught a "cold" from an asshat of a coworker that came in sick.  Brought the illness into my house.  The 12yr old caught it, RSV it was.  3+ weeks later I am still coughing and the kids RSV became a bacterial pneumonia. He's gonna be compromised for quite some time.  Children's hospital has over a 9h ER wait and the other hospitals are suffering the same. And all of this while Canada has a MASSIVE medication shortage.  The cold and flu isle in the drug store is just empty shelves.
I am terrified what this flu season could bring.

/flu shots for both of us in the week ahead
//praying for a mask mandate cause the kid won't listen to me
///don't f'n go to work sick
 
CrosswordWithAPen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Currently going through my first cold since December of 2019.  How I got it, I can't say, as I've been diligent with mask wear, sanitation, and distancing.  I kinda think it was an evening at the symphony a couple of weeks ago that got me.  Mask the whole time, but damn people can crowd without warning.
When this cold is gone, probably by the weekend, I'll take better care and stay away from crowds of any kind again.
I used to be a people person.  Then people ruined for me.
 
robodog
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Just got my flu and bivalent booster this morning, both arms are sore at the moment, but that's much better than my boss who wants able to sleep for 3 days due to the pain from the flu.
 
robodog
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Wasn't able to sleep*
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This should not be too difficult to understand. The same strategies that protected us from COVID-19 are effective against the flu: wearing masks, social distancing, getting vaccinated, washing hands with soap and water regularly, and cleaning high-touch surfaces, like doorknobs.
 
rewind2846
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Wrong submitter. Flu and colds were KEPT AT BAY due to pandemic activities like washing hands, distancing, and masking. The viruses are as they always have been, and they do as viruses have always done. The difference is behavior. This has nothing to do with anyone's ImmUnE SYstEms, as the viruses that cause the common cold and influenza mutate just because every few months. They always have. That's why the vaccines for those viruses have to be reformulated to keep up.

People have gone back to being the same unwashed all up in your face filthy touching every goddamn thing uncovered slobs they were before COVID like it never even existed and spreading the viruses around. That is why there is an increase in cases. This is the "normal" they wanted.

/still mask
//still wash
///still distance
////still no flu
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: It's okay, we'll eventually reach herd immunity for everything.


Is herd immunity the same as diseases becoming endemic?

I know about herd immunity by using vaccines to prevent disease propagation, but the new definition of herd immunity through doing nothing and a disease magically disappearing is a fun new concept for me.

CarnySaur is obviously making a joke here, but can any actual antivaxxer explain this one to me?

Hmm. I guess I am being silly expecting any antivaxxer to make any sense ever.

Oh well.
 
robodog
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Floki: This should not be too difficult to understand. The same strategies that protected us from COVID-19 are effective against the flu: wearing masks, social distancing, getting vaccinated, washing hands with soap and water regularly, and cleaning high-touch surfaces, like doorknobs.


But masks make conservatives peepee look small so they get violent if you ask them to wear them, or something. Seriously the amount of freaking outrage over helping your fellow man has been astounding to me. I thought that most conservatives were like my friends, just a different outlook on the role of government, it turns out that most conservatives are selfish idiots.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Mask wearers can outsmug Prius owners any day of the week.
 
CrosswordWithAPen [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

robodog: Floki: This should not be too difficult to understand. The same strategies that protected us from COVID-19 are effective against the flu: wearing masks, social distancing, getting vaccinated, washing hands with soap and water regularly, and cleaning high-touch surfaces, like doorknobs.

But masks make conservatives peepee look small so they get violent if you ask them to wear them, or something. Seriously the amount of freaking outrage over helping your fellow man has been astounding to me. I thought that most conservatives were like my friends, just a different outlook on the role of government, it turns out that most conservatives are selfish idiots.


I thought it was the other way around, that the selfish gravitated to conservatives because the cons allow, even encourage them to be selfish?  But either way, yeah.
Yes, wear a mask, get the shots, keep the hands clean, and resist the urge to prejudicially terminate any mouth-breather within 15 feet.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It's because you gross farks stopped washing your hands. During Covid I saw everyone washing their hands. Now I see people taking shiats and leaving the bathroom without even stopping at the sink. One guy took a piss while drinking at the urinal (gross) but don't worry, he splashed some water on his dick hand.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: . Especially when we have to eat together and co-sleep naps.


I consider myself lucky to be single during lock down. Not for you reason. But because my protocols would have made my ex stab me. But. It would have made us safe.
 
Jensaarai
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If only there was some sort of safe, effective way to boost your immune system against the most prevalent strains of the flu.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Article is nonsense.  "Immunity debt" is that garbage pushed by antivaxxers at the beginning of the pandemic, when they were claiming that immunity from surviving a virus was better than immunity from a vaccine.  They were running around claiming that experiencing and surviving viruses boosted the immune system.  While true for little kids, that is not true for adults.  Illnesses weaken us and do not boost our immune systems.  Not to mention the fact that COVID and the flu are far more deadly for adults.

If I get a respirator virus, I am incapacitated for a week, and weakened and only partially functional for a month.  And I can still get sick again later.  It just makes sense to wear masks and follow safety procedures to avoid getting sick in the first place, so I can be at 100% all of the time.
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

waxbeans: For you and everyone else.  But. People especially white women used to always, always, cross the street to avoid me. One even almost got hit by car. NOW they want to approach me.
/
I should point out I'm 5'11 400 pounds with tattoos even on my neck. And Hispanic.
I'm being treated differently since the pandemic.  And it's farking annoying.  Rage.  Table flip.


Yeah, I'm familiar with that myself.  Used to be close to 500 pounds with thick, bushy hair all the way down to my waist and a perpetual scowl on my face.  Crowds used to part around me like that scene from The Ten Commandments, the parting of the Red Sea.

Now?  Not so much.  Still physically imposing (well over 6 feet), but at a little over 200 pounds I'm only noticed for being taller than average.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

FleshMonkey: CarnySaur: It's okay, we'll eventually reach herd immunity for everything.

Is herd immunity the same as diseases becoming endemic?

I know about herd immunity by using vaccines to prevent disease propagation, but the new definition of herd immunity through doing nothing and a disease magically disappearing is a fun new concept for me.

CarnySaur is obviously making a joke here, but can any actual antivaxxer explain this one to me?

Hmm. I guess I am being silly expecting any antivaxxer to make any sense ever.

Oh well.


Remember in early 2020 when GQP politicians wanted everybody to catch COVID, assuming that infection led to long-term immunity, and thus the shutdowns would be short and everybody could go back to work?
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Immunity debt is the same kind of thing as playing in the dirt to strengthen your immune system.. it's like trying to strengthen your fire suppression system by lighting fires.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

zeroman987: For RSV, there isn't a vaccine.  However, it is hard to understand RSV is spiking now with immune system naivety when it previously spiked in summer 2021, and wasn't as bad, and more importantly, didn't spike when my liberal state abolished mask mandates in schools last winter.


RSV is cyclical. Some years are worse than others. The whole statement in TFA about kids contracting RSV now because they didn't get it when they were younger is bullshiat. RSV isn't chickenpox. There is no lifetime immunity granted. You can get RSV more than once a season.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

FleshMonkey: CarnySaur: It's okay, we'll eventually reach herd immunity for everything.

Is herd immunity the same as diseases becoming endemic?

I know about herd immunity by using vaccines to prevent disease propagation, but the new definition of herd immunity through doing nothing and a disease magically disappearing is a fun new concept for me.

CarnySaur is obviously making a joke here, but can any actual antivaxxer explain this one to me?

Hmm. I guess I am being silly expecting any antivaxxer to make any sense ever.

Oh well.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

robodog: But masks make conservatives peepee look small so they get violent if you ask them to wear them, or something. Seriously the amount of freaking outrage over helping your fellow man has been astounding to me. I thought that most conservatives were like my friends, just a different outlook on the role of government, it turns out that most conservatives are selfish idiots.


For the Conservative talk about family values and helping out your neighbor, they are the some of the most self-centered bigots in the country.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
My daughter's an elementary school teacher and the entire system has been slammed.  Several schools closed. All operating with insufficient personnel. Teachers, staff, students ... everybody.
 
jso2897
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: Mask wearers can outsmug Prius owners any day of the week.


Who cares how "smug" you think someone is?
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

waxbeans: The Weekend Baker: I want to know why people come in range now more than in allllllll of my 40 years of life I can recall.

Probably just because we're more aware of it now.  For most people, "social distancing" was just a phrase from the movie Contagion.

For you and everyone else.  But. People especially white women used to always, always, cross the street to avoid me. One even almost got hit by car. NOW they want to approach me.
/
I should point out I'm 5'11 400 pounds with tattoos even on my neck. And Hispanic.
I'm being treated differently since the pandemic.  And it's farking annoying.  Rage.  Table flip.


Gregarious people miss being all up in other people's space, so even the Karens who used to run away now crave interaction
 
