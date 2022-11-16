 Skip to content
(Buzzfeed News)   Woman dances with Obamas, dies   (buzzfeednews.com) divider line
32
Subtonic
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Barack has learned a lot from Hillary. Leave no witnesses.
 
catmandu
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
A life well lived. RIP happy lady.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This is bad news.....for Obama.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That's it! He's not getting my vote in 2024
 
MBooda
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Dang, and all Hun Sen did was shake hands.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
No THAT'S how you write a troll headline. Well done!
 
jerryskid
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Clearly this is another crime that the republicans will spend the next two years investigating.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This never would have happened under the Trump Administration.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It'll take the funeral director a week to wipe the smile off her face.  Eh, just leave it.
 
Mukster
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: This never would have happened under the Trump Administration.


Not true, as evidenced here.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Keepo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
And so it begins. Everyone who's come into contact with the Obamas will die.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotTooLittleRichard
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'd never seen that before.  What a joy.  :)
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Great ANOTHER Democrat body count list!
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
* Clinton body count whargle-garble *
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Surely, Dancing with the devil in the pale moonlight is more of a Mar a Lago thing...
 
Oysterman
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
The Lone Biker of the Apocalypse [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Dances with Obamas is my Lakota name.
 
StevieRayPalpatine
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Goodnight, Miss Virginia. 😢
 
ItWas2Minutes5MinutesAgo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Thanks Obama
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I never voted for him and disagreed with the majority of his policies, but he's still far and away the most likable president in my lifetime.  Been a steep drop-off since.
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
All who post here are destined to DIE!

/Dark Shadows fan
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: This never would have happened under the Trump Administration.


A black woman being allowed in the White House?
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
IMPEACH!
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
When they said "His moves are killer!" you best believe it.
 
TappingTheVein
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Imagine if she choked on a slice of pizza.

/it's all connected, sheeple!
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That video made me tear up then.
Made me tear up now.

I can't imagine being that woman, having lived that life in this country, and then at 106 to have danced with a Black president and a Black first lady at the f*cking white house.

F*ck :)
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Also, I hope she doesn't rest in peace - I hope she's wherever, tearing up the f*cking rug.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
She lasted much longer than anyone who has danced with the Clintons.

/did she also "commit suicide" by shooting herself in the back of the head?
 
Hickory-smoked
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Let's invite Putin to a dance...but don't let him spike the punch bowl with polonium-210.
 
