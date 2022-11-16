 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Boomers confused by Millennials' jobs. Also by the internet. And by modern music, cell phones, streaming, restaurants, driving, and the environment. And don't even mention the display on their VCR that's been flashing for 35 years   (heraldcourier.com) divider line
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I was born in 1964, makes me "the last of the boomers" and I'm doing just fine with technology.

Now, where's that USB port?

Fark user image
 
blunto
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Hey, another All <generation name here> are <some unfounded generalization>   LET'S WRITE A DUMB ARTICLE ABOUT IT
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
No, we're not.
 
phimuskapsi [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Written by a boomer, for boomers.
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Bukharin
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.com
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
In a similar vein, in the 1990s, my Boomer dad worked in computer hardware, as he did for most of his career.

My great grandmother, who was approaching 100, understood that he worked, but not what he did.
 
Ethertap [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
My parents got rid of the VCR back in the early 2000's. They have since gotten rid of the DVD player in lieu of streaming.

My mom is generally pretty good about figuring out new tech, if you give her a little time and a manual. My dad still doesn't understand how the TV knows what time it is.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

blunto: Hey, another All <generation name here> are <some unfounded generalization>   LET'S WRITE A DUMB ARTICLE ABOUT IT


its called "agism" and its as wrong as racism.
 
arkansized [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Yeah, no. Mom was 87 when she passed in 2004. She could make a computer sing and dance in her day.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Hurrrrr I met a confused old so allow me to generalize to all of them,
 
ingo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Title should be "Boomers Confused by Millenials' Occupational Jargon".   Once you tell them that an Influencer is a one person advertising agency that consolidates small scale sales, marketing, production, and ad placement in a single person they understand it exactly.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Old people are not worthless. They just need to be isolated and studied so it can be determined what nutrients they have that might be extracted for our own personal use.
 
MBooda
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
OK Gen B
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Boomers confused by Millennial's jobs. Also by the internet. And by modern music, cell phones, streaming, restaurants, driving, and the environment. And don't even mention the display on their VCR that's been flashing for 35 years age-related cognitive decline driven by many factors.

Also, Self-checkouts.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Tesla chief executive Elon Musk prefers the title of "technoking."

Fark user image
 
Subtonic
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ingo: Title should be "Boomers Confused by Millenials' Occupational Jargon".   Once you tell them that an Influencer is a one person advertising agency that consolidates small scale sales, marketing, production, and ad placement in a single person they understand it exactly.


Ah yes. Now I get it, you mean a whore!
 
kab
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"Anywhere baby boomer parents gather, you're likely to hear conversations that go something like this:"

Proceeds to wax about imaginary discussions and call it an article.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Fireproof: In a similar vein, in the 1990s, my Boomer dad worked in computer hardware, as he did for most of his career.

My great grandmother, who was approaching 100, understood that he worked, but not what he did.


My mom always told me "you will go into computers when you graduate high school. Its going to be the next, up-coming thing and will provide a good career path."

this was 1983.

Sure enough she was right.

I went to an electronic trade school, then joined the service to learn all about telecommunications and this brand new thing called "Internet". 1990...working for the DoD monitoring their data networks and the Internet.

Right place, right time.

But I still use my cell phone as a phone. I don't have any apps on it, and if I need something done with a cell phone? I ask the kids or my wife to do it.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: blunto: Hey, another All <generation name here> are <some unfounded generalization>   LET'S WRITE A DUMB ARTICLE ABOUT IT

its called "agism" and its as wrong as racism.


No. You can't control what race you are. You can control how old you get.
 
Liadan
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Boomers confused by Millennial's jobs. Also by the internet. And by modern music, cell phones, streaming, restaurants, driving, and the environment. And don't even mention the display on their VCR that's been flashing for 35 years age-related cognitive decline driven by many factors.

Also, Self-checkouts.


Don't confuse confusion with hatred. They understand self checkout just fine.
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Ethertap: My parents got rid of the VCR back in the early 2000's. They have since gotten rid of the DVD player in lieu of streaming.


Streaming is a terrific method of accessing entertainment quickly, but I'm keeping my 4K player because streaming doesn't capture the A/V depth of my home theater. Moreover, I own a lot of obscure films that don't show up on streamers. The one constant with a massive library io content was HBOMax, which is going to be destroyed in the near future in fasvor of "reality TV."
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
For you young folks... The reason the stupid VCR flashed 12:00 all the time is that nobody ever bothered to put even the tiniest capacitor in them nevermind a button cell, and a faint breeze would cause enough of a power fluctuation to reset the clock.

And then you'd see the 12:00 flashing and when you went to set it, you'd realise the interface for doing so was aggravating.

All that for a device you didn't need to have a clock on in most cases, because despite the capacity to do so, most people didn't use VCRs to record TV on a schedule.  You'd pop in a tape to record something and do that in real time, while flipping the TV to another channel to watch something else.  Or you'd just be playing rented movies.

Sure, i usually ended up setting the clock for my folks, but i understand why they didn't bother.  My dad would just leave something in front of it so the flashing didn't bother him.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

steklo: I was born in 1964, makes me "the last of the boomers" and I'm doing just fine with technology.

Now, where's that USB port?

[Fark user image 300x208]


That machine rocked back in the day!
 
knobmaker
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: blunto: Hey, another All <generation name here> are <some unfounded generalization>   LET'S WRITE A DUMB ARTICLE ABOUT IT

its called "agism" and its as wrong as racism.


No, no, you're mistaken.  It's a completely justified hatred.

By morons who don't know who built all that stuff the boomers can't figure out.
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Oh, subby. Bless your heart.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I was born in 1956. Funny thing is though, is I LOL and BRB and WTFK etc. like a teenager. So when I post on YT etc. people don't believe me when I say I paid my college tuition by playing pinball, or that I used a slide rule in high school. Oh, and how I was awe when I got my first 5MB Apple hard drive. lol
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Liadan: Somaticasual: Boomers confused by Millennial's jobs. Also by the internet. And by modern music, cell phones, streaming, restaurants, driving, and the environment. And don't even mention the display on their VCR that's been flashing for 35 years age-related cognitive decline driven by many factors.

Also, Self-checkouts.

Don't confuse confusion with hatred. They understand self checkout just fine.


Finally - Something that can truly bridge the generations!

//use them, but only for the misanthropic selling point...
 
waxbeans
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: . You can control how old you get.


🤣👎
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Well, "Influencer" is a weird job to get, mainly trying to find out how to get followers to your mainly innocuous videos ("I just went thrifting! I'm going to sell this thing on eBay for much more than it's worth! Isn't this great?!" - While walking past people who use a thrift store because they can't afford new clothing) and keep them that you can charge advertisers money for those videos.

/Thinking of doing arcade tour videos myself in the future, since I don't like my current job, though it may not last long as I am highly critical of arcades that either fail to repair their machines (especially pinball machines, which are my favorite thing to play) and/or have most to all of their games be redemption machines (which is basically legal gambling for kids)
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That's pretty funny saying that the people who sussed out a moon trip and invented the internet are confused, and the ones who don't know which bathroom to use and invented social media are the smart ones.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

physt: steklo: I was born in 1964, makes me "the last of the boomers" and I'm doing just fine with technology.

Now, where's that USB port?

[Fark user image 300x208]

That machine rocked back in the day!


We all called it the Trash 80, but secretly we were in awe.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
To be completely fair to Boomers, us millennials are just as confused. Just thinking about the complexity of the devices that we use to post useless crap like this comment on the vast system that is the Internet makes my head spin.

I couldn't build a bloody pocket calculator. I'm pretty sure virtually everyone here couldn't either.

/I can build pretty decent furniture, though.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: blunto: Hey, another All <generation name here> are <some unfounded generalization>   LET'S WRITE A DUMB ARTICLE ABOUT IT

its called "agism" and its as wrong as racism.


Considering racism works both way (in law, don't complain about how society works to me), but agism only works over the age of 50, no.

No it isn't.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Explain it to me again? It sounds like gambling."

No, he says, it's like the stock market.

media.tenor.com
 
BonoboJeezus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Most boomers know how to use a computer -and QWERTY keyboard- just fine... for productivity. 'Millenials' (however we're defining them this morning) are more accomplished at 'influencing', gaming, and smartphone touch screens.

That does not translate to 'understanding technology'.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

The Third Man: physt: steklo: I was born in 1964, makes me "the last of the boomers" and I'm doing just fine with technology.

Now, where's that USB port?

[Fark user image 300x208]

That machine rocked back in the day!

We all called it the Trash 80, but secretly we were in awe.


Fark user image


Yup. those where the good old days...
 
knobmaker
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: brainlordmesomorph: blunto: Hey, another All <generation name here> are <some unfounded generalization>   LET'S WRITE A DUMB ARTICLE ABOUT IT

its called "agism" and its as wrong as racism.

No. You can't control what race you are. You can control how old you get.


So... you'd be fine with all the boomers killing themselves to avoid your hatred?

Nice.
 
MBooda
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: brainlordmesomorph: blunto: Hey, another All <generation name here> are <some unfounded generalization>   LET'S WRITE A DUMB ARTICLE ABOUT IT

its called "agism" and its as wrong as racism.

No. You can't control what race you are. You can control how old you get.


Um, in a way. You can control your maximum age, to an extent. It's called suicide.

/sure wish I could control my age
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Tranquil Hegemony [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

knobmaker: brainlordmesomorph: blunto: Hey, another All <generation name here> are <some unfounded generalization>   LET'S WRITE A DUMB ARTICLE ABOUT IT

its called "agism" and its as wrong as racism.

No, no, you're mistaken.  It's a completely justified hatred.

By morons who don't know who built all that stuff the boomers can't figure out.


I'm only in my 40s and I'm already watching much of my cohort embracing befuddlement and learned helplessness as an amusing and charming part of getting older. It's what they think they're supposed to do, so they do it. An affect that becomes reality. The idea that they can keep learning their whole lives, that doing so is incredibly fulfilling and rewarding, is just alien to them. I don't think it's about specific generations, but about our shiatty culture.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

knobmaker: Karma Chameleon: brainlordmesomorph: blunto: Hey, another All <generation name here> are <some unfounded generalization>   LET'S WRITE A DUMB ARTICLE ABOUT IT

its called "agism" and its as wrong as racism.

No. You can't control what race you are. You can control how old you get.

So... you'd be fine with all the boomers killing themselves to avoid your hatred?

Nice.


Yeah, this asshole should control his own age.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Next we'll learn the blowjob wasn't invented until just recently.
 
knobmaker
‘’ 1 minute ago  

AppleOptionEsc: brainlordmesomorph: blunto: Hey, another All <generation name here> are <some unfounded generalization>   LET'S WRITE A DUMB ARTICLE ABOUT IT

its called "agism" and its as wrong as racism.

Considering racism works both way (in law, don't complain about how society works to me), but agism only works over the age of 50, no.

No it isn't.


Bigots always have "reasons" for their hatred.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ less than a minute ago  
We pay for your social security. We are waiting for you to die so that housing prices will go down. What more do we need to talk about?
 
Subtonic
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: I was born in 1956.


I said... get... on... the... cart!
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Just be glad your kids have jobs.

/unemployed for over a year now, still getting no replies to cent out CVs
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ less than a minute ago  

knobmaker: brainlordmesomorph: blunto: Hey, another All <generation name here> are <some unfounded generalization>   LET'S WRITE A DUMB ARTICLE ABOUT IT

its called "agism" and its as wrong as racism.

No, no, you're mistaken.  It's a completely justified hatred.

By morons who don't know who built all that stuff the boomers can't figure out.


gen x
 
