 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WSBTV)   Security beagle detects S cargo at ATL   (wsbtv.com) divider line
26
    More: Strange, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Atlanta, Giant African Snail, Georgia, Delta Air Lines, giant snail, member of the Beagle Brigade, Meat  
•       •       •

834 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Nov 2022 at 10:35 AM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Dafuq is this?"
 
grinding_journalist
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

beezeltown: [Fark user image 425x295]
"Dafuq is this?"


Being a beagle, I was gonna go with "Can I eat this yet?"
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
still trying to make a quick escape
 
CrosswordWithAPen [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Nice one, Subs, very nice.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Good dog.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Buried Texas tag
 
Ninja Otter
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Feed it a clean diet for a few days, and then cut it up and cook it with butter and garlic.
 
MBooda
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Doesn't seem like they'd be that hard to spot.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The snail was secured and the traveler was made aware about bringing banned items into the country before continuing her journey to Texas.

Where she will soon find that racial equality moves at a snail's pace there in Texas!
 
MythDragon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
CSB:
Flying back to the US from Japan. Waiting to clear customs and there was a group of uniformed Airforce guys. Security walks up with a beagle and stops at one of the guy's carry-on. He says he needs to search it, pulls out an orange, and then proceeds to lose his shiat.
"You want to explain this??"
"Uh, it's an orange. I don't know how to explain it better."
"Are you aware it is a CRIME to have undeclared fruit from foreign countries?"
"I didn't import it. They gave it to me on the plane as part of the last meal. I was just saving it for later. "
"So you admit you knew this was imported fruit?"
"Dude, I don't know where it came from.  They gave it to me on the plane. "
"I need you to follow me right now."

The guy's sergeant tried to say he was in charge of the group and needed to know what was going on and where they were taking his guy, but the Fruit Security Agent told him it didn't concern him and he would be arrested if he continued to interfere.

I didn't see the guy again by the time I got through customs.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Which DMV did it work at?
 
doomjesse
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Did the dog follow the snail trail?
 
zez
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So there was meat in the bag amongst other things but the news is that the dog smelled a snail.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Gee, invasive snail that could destroy the ecosystem of wherever it ended up? "That's a no-no. Ok, on your way". Effective enforcement there Lou.
 
MBooda
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, giant oysters slide through customs easily.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

zez: So there was meat in the bag amongst other things but the news is that the dog smelled a snail.


Aww. Look how proud that pup is. Let him think it was all about the big snail.
 
exqqqme
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Ninja Otter: Feed it a clean diet for a few days, and then cut it up and cook it with butter and garlic.


Dude - I just back from France and every restaurant I went to had somebody eating snails or steak tartare

/ I was only there for the pastries
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Assholes like this piss me off so bad.  Asian Carp, Asian Ladybugs, Snakeheads, Burmese Pythons, Giant African Snails, Asian Jumping Worms, Emerald Ash Borers, Woolly Adelgids, Kudzu, Giant Hogweed.  They bring this shiat with them and destroy our ecosystems.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
From my dad's restaurant menu...circa 1979

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
With all the other stuff in their baggage, I can't believe they let them continue!  (Try getting a turkey through Canada customs)

Fun fact:  you can't bring an apple into the US, but if you cut it up it becomes "fruit salad" and you can
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Brains
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Halfabee64: Assholes like this piss me off so bad.  Asian Carp, Asian Ladybugs, Snakeheads, Burmese Pythons, Giant African Snails, Asian Jumping Worms, Emerald Ash Borers, Woolly Adelgids, Kudzu, Giant Hogweed.  They bring this shiat with them and destroy our ecosystems.


A lot of those come here because of trade

For instance, the pileated stink bug. Ruined my ability to enjoy cilantro.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

MythDragon: CSB:
Flying back to the US from Japan. Waiting to clear customs and there was a group of uniformed Airforce guys. Security walks up with a beagle and stops at one of the guy's carry-on. He says he needs to search it, pulls out an orange, and then proceeds to lose his shiat.
"You want to explain this??"
"Uh, it's an orange. I don't know how to explain it better."
"Are you aware it is a CRIME to have undeclared fruit from foreign countries?"
"I didn't import it. They gave it to me on the plane as part of the last meal. I was just saving it for later. "
"So you admit you knew this was imported fruit?"
"Dude, I don't know where it came from.  They gave it to me on the plane. "
"I need you to follow me right now."

The guy's sergeant tried to say he was in charge of the group and needed to know what was going on and where they were taking his guy, but the Fruit Security Agent told him it didn't concern him and he would be arrested if he continued to interfere.

I didn't see the guy again by the time I got through customs.


My mother had a banana confiscated after taking it off a cruise ship. Same energy.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
 When you get European Delivery of a Mercedes or other fine automobile you have to prepare the car for shipment onward to the US.  One of those tasks is to have the car washed for shipment.  They try to get rid of all the snails and critters in the wheel well, etc.  They also remove anything that doesn't fit on the manufacturers list for the car.  Your highway toll pass for instance.

At those pre-entry ports of entry to US, like Vancouver air port, they just take your apples.
 
Madstand [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

steklo: From my dad's restaurant menu...circa 1979

[Fark user image 850x495]


What a crappy restaurant.  I don't see any mention of chicken tenders or ranch dressing.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.