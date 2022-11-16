 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Can't improve on this shade: "Florida Man Makes Announcement, page 26"   (nypost.com) divider line
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They might have used "Former Guy". That is going to piss off D2S, though.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kinda makes me want to buy a copy just to have.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only thing better is going to be the story from later this week where Junior is rushed to the hospital with a cocaine overdose.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm loving this. 
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rupert Murdoch has my approval on this and this alone.

/3rd degree burn ward.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Exile On Beale Street: I'm loving this.


Kind of... the one thing that really f*cking pissed me off was a quote from Rubert Murdoch's main guy.

"If he runs again we'll have to back the Democrat if it's not Biden and if Biden does run, we'll just stay on the sidelines."

From a f*cking news organization that SHOULD cause a f*cking riot on their corporate HQ. They are openly admitting that they use their TV and Print assets to back and push for candidates. Not that we didn;t already know this, but them to come right out and say it? They should lose their goddamn media assets.

We've let this place go completely to sh*t all for a few bucks.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy:

Kind of... the one thing that really f*cking pissed me off was a quote from Rubert Murdoch's main guy.

"If he runs again we'll have to back the Democrat if it's not Biden and if Biden does run, we'll just stay on the sidelines."

From a f*cking news organization that SHOULD cause a f*cking riot on their corporate HQ. They are openly admitting that they use their TV and Print assets to back and push for candidates. Not that we didn;t already know this, but them to come right out and say it? They should lose their goddamn media assets.

We've let this place go completely to sh*t all for a few bucks.


Any Dem but Biden? So if AOC runs, the Post is going to back her? Bull f*cking shiat
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: NewportBarGuy:

Kind of... the one thing that really f*cking pissed me off was a quote from Rubert Murdoch's main guy.

"If he runs again we'll have to back the Democrat if it's not Biden and if Biden does run, we'll just stay on the sidelines."

From a f*cking news organization that SHOULD cause a f*cking riot on their corporate HQ. They are openly admitting that they use their TV and Print assets to back and push for candidates. Not that we didn;t already know this, but them to come right out and say it? They should lose their goddamn media assets.

We've let this place go completely to sh*t all for a few bucks.

Any Dem but Biden? So if AOC runs, the Post is going to back her? Bull f*cking shiat


Bluffing? Maybe but here's the quote:

Murdoch even went as far to say he would back a Democrat against Trump, Parsley reported:

The source added that the Murdochs would "likely remain neutral" if Joe Biden stands against Mr Trump in 2024. However, the family is open to backing another Democrat candidate should Mr Biden step aside and Mr Trump be on the Republican ticket.
The source said: "If it turns out to be Donald versus Joe then it may be that we just cover the race without any leanings one way or the other."
However, the source added that if the Democrats could "find a credible candidate to take Joe's place" then the Murdoch media empire could back the Democrats against Mr Trump "for the sake of stability and a sensible White House".
The source added that while the Murdochs would consider backing a "non-Biden" candidate against Mr Trump, the chances of doing so were slim: "A lot of things would have to fall into place for that to happen. Joe would not be running, and the Democrats would have to have a new strong candidate. And that is not Kamala [Vice-President Harris]. But I don't believe the Democrats know who could replace Joe yet so he may well go for a second term, especially given his relative success in the midterms."

Murdoch Reportedly Tells Trump His Political Career is 'Over,' Threatens to Back Democratic Opponent in 2024 (msn.com)
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Gotta admit, this is awesome!
 
Snatch Bandergrip
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Yeah, that wasn't long, was it

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Greil
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: GardenWeasel: NewportBarGuy:

Kind of... the one thing that really f*cking pissed me off was a quote from Rubert Murdoch's main guy.

"If he runs again we'll have to back the Democrat if it's not Biden and if Biden does run, we'll just stay on the sidelines."

From a f*cking news organization that SHOULD cause a f*cking riot on their corporate HQ. They are openly admitting that they use their TV and Print assets to back and push for candidates. Not that we didn;t already know this, but them to come right out and say it? They should lose their goddamn media assets.

We've let this place go completely to sh*t all for a few bucks.

Any Dem but Biden? So if AOC runs, the Post is going to back her? Bull f*cking shiat

Bluffing? Maybe but here's the quote:

Murdoch even went as far to say he would back a Democrat against Trump, Parsley reported:

The source added that the Murdochs would "likely remain neutral" if Joe Biden stands against Mr Trump in 2024. However, the family is open to backing another Democrat candidate should Mr Biden step aside and Mr Trump be on the Republican ticket.
The source said: "If it turns out to be Donald versus Joe then it may be that we just cover the race without any leanings one way or the other."
However, the source added that if the Democrats could "find a credible candidate to take Joe's place" then the Murdoch media empire could back the Democrats against Mr Trump "for the sake of stability and a sensible White House".
The source added that while the Murdochs would consider backing a "non-Biden" candidate against Mr Trump, the chances of doing so were slim: "A lot of things would have to fall into place for that to happen. Joe would not be running, and the Democrats would have to have a new strong candidate. And that is not Kamala [Vice-President Harris]. But I don't believe the Democrats know who could replace Joe yet so he may well go for a second term, especially given his relative success in the midterms."

Murdoch Reportedly Tells Trump His Political Career is 'Over,' Threatens to Back Democratic Opponent in 2024 (msn.com)


He caved before the end of trump's speech.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Where is Florida tag, on vacation or huddling with Trump in Mar-a-lardass?
 
Weaver95
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Donald trump does not have the levels of support he thinks he's got.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

offacue: Kinda makes me want to buy a copy just to have.


NO take Abbie Hoffman's advice or just take a pic and print
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Snatch Bandergrip: Yeah, that wasn't long, was it

[Fark user image image 595x500]


Didn't Fox tune out before the speech was over?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Snatch Bandergrip: Yeah, that wasn't long, was it

[Fark user image 595x500]


They cut away from it though when he started rambling about Angela Merkel.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"Florida man..."

WRONG!

Trump lives in Arlington, VA.  Just look at his FEC filing

https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/forms/C00828541/1661550

Does he even own property there?  Bedminster is in New Jersey, right?
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Located at private unsecured classified documents storage facility with public access
 
Weaver95
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Snatch Bandergrip: Yeah, that wasn't long, was it

[Fark user image image 595x500]

Didn't Fox tune out before the speech was over?


Yes.
And Donald had to lock the crowd into that venue so they couldn't leave early.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Sorry for having sex with a dead dog.....in front of a daycare?
 
Unright
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: GardenWeasel: NewportBarGuy:

Kind of... the one thing that really f*cking pissed me off was a quote from Rubert Murdoch's main guy.

"If he runs again we'll have to back the Democrat if it's not Biden and if Biden does run, we'll just stay on the sidelines."

From a f*cking news organization that SHOULD cause a f*cking riot on their corporate HQ. They are openly admitting that they use their TV and Print assets to back and push for candidates. Not that we didn;t already know this, but them to come right out and say it? They should lose their goddamn media assets.

We've let this place go completely to sh*t all for a few bucks.

Any Dem but Biden? So if AOC runs, the Post is going to back her? Bull f*cking shiat

Bluffing? Maybe but here's the quote:

Murdoch even went as far to say he would back a Democrat against Trump, Parsley reported:

The source added that the Murdochs would "likely remain neutral" if Joe Biden stands against Mr Trump in 2024. However, the family is open to backing another Democrat candidate should Mr Biden step aside and Mr Trump be on the Republican ticket.
The source said: "If it turns out to be Donald versus Joe then it may be that we just cover the race without any leanings one way or the other."
However, the source added that if the Democrats could "find a credible candidate to take Joe's place" then the Murdoch media empire could back the Democrats against Mr Trump "for the sake of stability and a sensible White House".
The source added that while the Murdochs would consider backing a "non-Biden" candidate against Mr Trump, the chances of doing so were slim: "A lot of things would have to fall into place for that to happen. Joe would not be running, and the Democrats would have to have a new strong candidate. And that is not Kamala [Vice-President Harris]. But I don't believe the Democrats know who could replace Joe yet so he may well go for a second term, especially given his relative success in the midterms."


Basically, he'd back Michael Bloomberg over Trump. Maybe Yang. Definitely Tulsi.. What? she's not pretending to be a democrat anymore? Okay, well scratch that last one.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Walker: Snatch Bandergrip: Yeah, that wasn't long, was it

[Fark user image 595x500]

They cut away from it though when he started rambling about Angela Merkel.

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x1370]


I love it that a former president announcing a bid for reelection isn't newsworthy LOL  - Rupert may just really be cutting ties after all, but it's still early
 
LL316
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

offacue: Kinda makes me want to buy a copy just to have.


Don't. I cycled through the other covers. My God, that's an awful newspaper.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Trump will just repeal the freedom of the press bit out of the Constitution.  He'll meet the 38 states ratification requirement by pointing out he go votes from all 50 states.
 
Slide10000
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: The only thing better is going to be the story from later this week where Junior is rushed to the hospital with a cocaine overdose.


Dude must have a bionic heart....
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Makeup crew went HEAVY on the bronzer.
 
Science_Guy_3.14159 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

koder: Rupert Murdoch has my approval on this and this alone.

/3rd degree burn ward.

/3rd degree burn ward.


He has my approval for another cover from last week.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Unright: Definitely Tulsi.. What? she's not pretending to be a democrat anymore? Okay, well scratch that last one.


Yeah, she hosted Tucker's show the other night.  Any pretense of her being a democrat is gone
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Would have been no big deal on page 25.  But page 26?  Savage.
 
LL316
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy:

Kind of... the one thing that really f*cking pissed me off was a quote from Rubert Murdoch's main guy.

"If he runs again we'll have to back the Democrat if it's not Biden and if Biden does run, we'll just stay on the sidelines."

From a f*cking news organization that SHOULD cause a f*cking riot on their corporate HQ. They are openly admitting that they use their TV and Print assets to back and push for candidates. Not that we didn;t already know this, but them to come right out and say it? They should lose their goddamn media assets.

We've let this place go completely to sh*t all for a few bucks.


Also, Biden is as moderate as it's going to get from here on out. No way they'd back whoever else may get the nod if he decides not to run. If it's Trump vs Dem, they'll back Trump. They're just going to try to make it DeSantis vs Dem instead.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Does TFG only have one suit and one tie?
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

OldRod: "Florida man..."

WRONG!

Trump lives in Arlington, VA.  Just look at his FEC filing

https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/forms/C00828541/1661550

Does he even own property there?  Bedminster is in New Jersey, right?


Jesus Christ, it's his campaign's mailing address on a meaningless form no one cares about
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Greil: He caved before the end of trump's speech.


Didn't Fox cut away from that? The first time Trump ran he could've yammered for days and Fox would've aired every second of it.
 
Officer Barrelroll
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Walker: Snatch Bandergrip: Yeah, that wasn't long, was it

[Fark user image 595x500]

They cut away from it though when he started rambling about Angela Merkel.

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x1370]


Trump has those weird puffy areas next to the sides of his nose. Is it like a squirrel's cheeks except for Adderall storage?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: The only thing better is going to be the story from later this week where Junior is rushed to the hospital with a cocaine overdose.


Oh I hope not.

They shouldn't rush.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Snatch Bandergrip: Yeah, that wasn't long, was it

[Fark user image image 595x500]


Putting the fact that they're covering it aside, it will be interesting to see if it lasts longer than his 2016 feud with Trump.

If you don't remember that, then that's the point.
 
Slide10000
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Donald trump does not have the levels of support he thinks he's got.


And Rupert has a much louder voice
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Mad Scientist: Would have been no big deal on page 25.  But page 26?  Savage.


Page 25 had a hard-hitting expose on what Jennifer Lopez wore to the gym last week, so I can understand them not wanting to take attention away from that
 
Snort
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Clowns really only have the one shtick.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
DeathSantis has ALL of the momentum in the GOP party right now. If you were a political strategist, you would throw everything behind him. But nope, ya'll got a 6 foot tub-o-lard ego problem who has zero momentum, is under multiple investigations for all kinds of crimes, and has lost any grip on reality. BUT, he has cult worshippers you don't want to upset. The GOP primaries should be HILARIOUS. My biggest fear is DeathSantis decides he doesn't want to fight Trump and sits out till 2028.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Greil: He caved before the end of trump's speech.

Didn't Fox cut away from that? The first time Trump ran he could've yammered for days and Fox would've aired every second of it.


I'm pretty sure Trump has had calls in to Fox and Friends that lasted longer than that speech
 
Dr Dreidel
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy:

Kind of... the one thing that really f*cking pissed me off was a quote from Rubert Murdoch's main guy.

"If he runs again we'll have to back the Democrat if it's not Biden and if Biden does run, we'll just stay on the sidelines."


Like the rest of the Never Trump Republicans, I'll believe that just as soon as it farking happens for the first farking time.

Republicans LOVE to say they're no longer backing Republicans and are backing Democrats - after 2006 plenty said it about Dubya, 2016 Never Trumpers (like farking Larry Hogan, who voted for farking Ronald Reagan in 2020), 2018 Never Trumpers, 2020 Never Trumpers, and now 2022/24 Never Trumpers.

Mike Pence has had two years to distance himself from the guy who tried to have him lynched, and the best he could manage was an almost-forceful statement about "trying to kill people, especially me, is a bad thing; we shouldn't have to put up with it from our leadership".

They all fall in line eventually.

// and the ones who don't are statistically insignificant, right Lincoln Project?
// Ivanka said today she's not joining the '24 campaign, but I'll bet two years of TF that if he wins the nomination, or as he gets closer to it, she'll (have her valet) show up for a job
 
Officer Barrelroll
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
They could have at least thrown Trump a bone and put it on page 45.

Two Scoops loves to put 45 on everything. Probably has more branding worth than the Trump name these days.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The original and best.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weaver95
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Slide10000: Weaver95: Donald trump does not have the levels of support he thinks he's got.

And Rupert has a much louder voice

And Rupert has a much louder voice


Donald is going to find that this time around he's going to have to work hard to stay in the race.
And we all know how Trump feels about hard work.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Trump's tradition of abusing allies and burning bridges is finally catching up to him.
 
IAmRight
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

LL316: offacue: Kinda makes me want to buy a copy just to have.

Don't. I cycled through the other covers. My God, that's an awful newspaper.


Also, you can see that they're pushing the "crime is out of control" narrative above it. Now is a time for painting America as a hellscape and blaming Democrats, not for promoting the Republican candidates.
 
kindms
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
the video of security not allowing people to leave during his speech is amusing
 
