 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Jalopnik)   Eccentric Florida man's car collection goes to auction. Buried lede: along with two 14ft fiberglass sharks   (jalopnik.com) divider line
11
    More: Florida, Cuban Missile Crisis, Cuba, Chevrolet Corvette, V10 engine, Property, Dodge, Cuba - United States relations, Tampa Bay Times article  
•       •       •

514 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Nov 2022 at 9:20 AM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
...doo-doo, doo-doo
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If it came down to a 14' fiberglass shark or a Plymouth Prowler, I'd rather have the shark.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
suid
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Cool story about the late owner: https://www.tampabay.com/life-culture/history/2022/11/14/tampa-car-collector-had-dozens-classics-now-they-are-being-auctioned/
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That reminds me I want to build a water plane. A buoyant vessel that once moving can use wings to steer through the water. It sounds deadly enough to me to be an absolute treat. Ideally if you stop moving water over the wings it'll just float up. Probably also giving you the bends.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I am pretty certain you can go to prison for owning a drag car in Florida.  Cars are supposed to keep the gender they were manufactured with after all.
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Except the lede wasn't buried you dolt. It's right at the top of the article in the sub-head and also in the first paragraph.
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I don't know why I called you a dolt. I'm sorry. I'm being a jerk this morning. What the fark is wrong with me?
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Big_Doofus: I don't know why I called you a dolt. I'm sorry. I'm being a jerk this morning. What the fark is wrong with me?


Username checks out.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The 63 split window Corvette will be the jewel of that auction. While there are a lot of cool cars in there, if what the son says is true and he bought them and drove them to the garage then moved on to the next car he wanted a lot of them will fetch really good money. 
Unfortunately looking at the auction it appears that the Corvette has be restored in 91-95 and doesn't have the original motor or at least a highly modified version of the original which will kill the collector value of it. Its a beautiful car though but its a driver not a collectors piece.

Corvette Auction
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ less than a minute ago  

iamskibibitz: If it came down to a 14' fiberglass shark or a Plymouth Prowler, I'd rather have the shark.


I came across an collision once that involved a Plymouth Prowler, and the accident scene was nothing but chunks of purple fiberglass all over the freeway. I can't imagine how anyone survived.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.