(WTAE)   Pro tip: if you must carjack and steal a car, do not connect your iPhone configured with your name to the car's Bluetooth   (wtae.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sad Trombone - Gaming Sound Effect (HD)
Youtube CQeezCdF4mk
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going to change my iPhone's name to "POTUS 4 LIEF" and car jack a car near Mar a Lago

All of humanity can thank me later. You're welcome
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Megamind's Scheme:

1. Steal a car
2. Pair phone with car
3. Get directions to home
4. Sell car on Craigslist fast
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Exit Stencilist: I'm going to change my iPhone's name to "POTUS 4 LIEF" and car jack a car near Mar a Lago

All of humanity can thank me later. You're welcome


I wish, but you forget what the constitution says about not prosecuting Republicans, or their crotch-fruit.

/yeah, crotch-fruit is in there
 
Loris [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm driving a rental this week while my car is in the shop. It has a couple people's phones listed in connected devices. They surely didn't steal the car, but I usually have a rental forget my phone before I turn it in. I wonder how "forgotten" my info really is. I should stop connecting to strange cars.
 
Pugdaddyk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another quality graduate from the School of Hard Knocks?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Street trash carjackers aren't the brightest.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police said another clue came from within the stolen car which showed a device named "Darrells iPhone" was connected to the vehicle.

I swear, officer, it was my other brother Darrell.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As the investigation unfolder

I didn't even know they could do that.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Street trash carjackers aren't the brightest.


I love it when they jump in the car and it turns out to have a manual transmission with a stick shift.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
carjack is what lonely cops do on night shift.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Loris: I'm driving a rental this week while my car is in the shop. It has a couple people's phones listed in connected devices


it took me two hours to figure out how to sync my Apple Ipod to my dad's new Buick.

Some systems are 1, 2 3, others like my wife's Honda CRV?  You need an engineering degree to sync up items.

Awful design, really is.  My car? Turn on BT on both devices, done.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Someone got Bluetooth to work?
 
Klippoklondike [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Mitchell and Webb - Identity Killer
Youtube oL895peZpqY
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I purchased a used car last year and one of the names in the bluetooth list was Batsheva's phone.  I have never met a Batsheva.
 
rideaurocks
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Loris: I'm driving a rental this week while my car is in the shop. It has a couple people's phones listed in connected devices. They surely didn't steal the car, but I usually have a rental forget my phone before I turn it in. I wonder how "forgotten" my info really is. I should stop connecting to strange cars.


When you connect your phone to a rental car, you're connecting to every phone that car has ever been paired with!
 
jjorsett
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
More like don't commit a crime on camera at a location where they know you.
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Megamind's Scheme:

1. Steal a car
2. Pair phone with car
3. Get directions to home
4. Sell car on Craigslist fast


If you need directions from your phone, perhaps "car thief" is not the profession for you.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I have never met a Batsheva


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

baron von doodle: Harry Freakstorm: Megamind's Scheme:

1. Steal a car
2. Pair phone with car
3. Get directions to home
4. Sell car on Craigslist fast

If you need directions from your phone, perhaps "car thief" is not the profession for you.


Actually if everyone used their phone for directions there would be less traffic.
 
