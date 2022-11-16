 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mirror.co.uk)   Woman busted for attempt to smuggle $500,000 worth of cocaine in her wheelchair tires says "That's just how I roll"   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
25
    More: Dumbass, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Dominican Republic, Punta Cana, Emelinda Paulino De Rivas, Ms De Rivas, John F. Kennedy International Airport, Santo Domingo, US Customs  
•       •       •

340 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Nov 2022 at 8:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Over a lot of bumps?
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MC Hawking - All My Shootings Be Drivebys
Youtube qvOEFr03ea8
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First the article says hundreds of thousands of pounds of cocaine and later it says only 28 pounds were in the tires. Which is it?
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
1-3 grams is lethal?

My old dealer has some splaining to do.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The wheelchair wheels of justice turn laboriously.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

zez: First the article says hundreds of thousands of pounds of cocaine and later it says only 28 pounds were in the tires. Which is it?


Not pounds, pounds!
 
swankywanky
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I see DeLorean now makes snow tires for wheelchairs.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bronskrat
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That's just how I roll AT 300MPH!!!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Ah cocaine.

I dabbled in it in the 80's. I enjoyed it for what it was. Didn't last very long, it was hard to get and expensive. I had friends that did it more than I did, but they were nice and always gave me a bump here and there. I knew the crap was additive and so I kept my distance.

Seen it ruin a lot of good lives.

Had a harp player in the band once, he got mixed up into bad. Within a month, he got his wife addicted, lost their jobs, their nice two level home, and had to hock all their stuff. They wound up moving to the bad part of town and that was the last I heard of them. Shame. Really nice down to earth people too.
 
The Brains
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

steklo: Ah cocaine.

I dabbled in it in the 80's. I enjoyed it for what it was. Didn't last very long, it was hard to get and expensive. I had friends that did it more than I did, but they were nice and always gave me a bump here and there. I knew the crap was additive and so I kept my distance.

Seen it ruin a lot of good lives.

Had a harp player in the band once, he got mixed up into bad. Within a month, he got his wife addicted, lost their jobs, their nice two level home, and had to hock all their stuff. They wound up moving to the bad part of town and that was the last I heard of them. Shame. Really nice down to earth people too.


I live in Louisville

No point in doing coke here - by the time it gets to you, it's been tap danced on

Guess it's the same throughout the midwest

Not trying the other picker-upper
 
johnphantom
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
An x-ray revealed tubes of cocaine weighing 28 pounds packed inside the chair's wheels, with an estimated street value of £377,900 (USD 450,000).

Rough estimation in my head: 10 kilos is 30 pounds, at 2.2 pounds per kilo. I was told by two separate people when I was in St. Thomas (which is farther South than the DR) in 2006 they could get me kilos of cocaine for $8k each delivered to Miami. I'm sure it has gone down to at most $6k a kilo now, probably $4k a kilo. 10 kilos for $6k each is $60k worth of cocaine.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
When I read and think about busted women, I get an urge to smuggle something else.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

The Brains: No point in doing coke here - by the time it gets to you, it's been tap danced on


A good friend of mine in NY always has some and he'll share it. Don't even have to ask him, he just breaks it out and expects you to do as much as he does. I have no clue where he gets it, how much he pays for it or the actual amounts he consumes during a day, week, month year. All I know is that his parents were very wealthy, died, left him with a huge trust fund in the millions. He holds a steady job and I'm worried on of these days, he'll get a bad batch mixed with whatever additives they use today (fentanyl) and go off the deep end.

From the times he's shared it, I can tell when its been stepped on or doesn't seem right and I'm no expert but yeah, one can tell.
 
BeesNuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

johnphantom: An x-ray revealed tubes of cocaine weighing 28 pounds packed inside the chair's wheels, with an estimated street value of £377,900 (USD 450,000).

Rough estimation in my head: 10 kilos is 30 pounds, at 2.2 pounds per kilo. I was told by two separate people when I was in St. Thomas (which is farther South than the DR) in 2006 they could get me kilos of cocaine for $8k each delivered to Miami. I'm sure it has gone down to at most $6k a kilo now, probably $4k a kilo. 10 kilos for $6k each is $60k worth of cocaine.


Right, but then those kilos are sold one at a time to people for 60k, and then broken up and sold as ounces making twice that amount, and THEN broken up into grams, making twice THAT amount.

By the time that coke finds its way into a nose, each gram has probably generated 2.5 million dollars in revenue!  Why, considered this way, any amount of cocaine is worth *infinite* money!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
CSB
Nesconset, NY Circa 1984/85

(sorry for the repeat)

I used to deliver pizza as a young adult. One of my regular clients was a woman who enjoyed her coke. Often as my last drop off, we would hang out at her apartment, smoke some J's snort a few lines, talk about music and whatnot.

One day she calls me...

She needs a ride to her coke dealer. She didn't have a car. So I agree and on the way there she tells me the guy we're visiting is an ex-Vietnam vet who's missing an arm and hates it when people stare at him and she made me promise not to stare...

We get there and its a small group of people sitting around the kitchen table playing cards. We sit down and a joint is being passed around. I take a toke or two and get stoned. And what happens when I get stoned? I get quiet and start looking out the window behind the vet with the missing arm and he starts accusing me of staring at him.

He gets up and displays a gun in his waist and goes to reach for it.

"Why are you staring at me? Want something to stare at? Why not stare at this gun?" He gets the gun out and points it at me.

His friend, a bit more logical advises that we should leave ASAP.

So we're going through the front door and on the way out Susie punches me in the arm.

"I never got my coke! and now I can't go back!"

A week or so later, I didn't hear from her for her weekly Sunday pizza order and so I go over there anyway to see what's up.

All around her door is police tape.

I never saw her again.
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

johnphantom: An x-ray revealed tubes of cocaine weighing 28 pounds packed inside the chair's wheels, with an estimated street value of £377,900 (USD 450,000).

Rough estimation in my head: 10 kilos is 30 pounds, at 2.2 pounds per kilo. I was told by two separate people when I was in St. Thomas (which is farther South than the DR) in 2006 they could get me kilos of cocaine for $8k each delivered to Miami. I'm sure it has gone down to at most $6k a kilo now, probably $4k a kilo. 10 kilos for $6k each is $60k worth of cocaine.


Street price doesn't mean buying in kilos.
 
Salmon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: 1-3 grams is lethal?

My old dealer has some splaining to do.


yeah, maybe if you're jacking it.

Although, not the funnest way to do it, I've snorted half gram rails on silly occasions.

(and carried on with further ridiculous amounts afterwards in succession).
 
johnphantom
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

BeesNuts: johnphantom: An x-ray revealed tubes of cocaine weighing 28 pounds packed inside the chair's wheels, with an estimated street value of £377,900 (USD 450,000).

Rough estimation in my head: 10 kilos is 30 pounds, at 2.2 pounds per kilo. I was told by two separate people when I was in St. Thomas (which is farther South than the DR) in 2006 they could get me kilos of cocaine for $8k each delivered to Miami. I'm sure it has gone down to at most $6k a kilo now, probably $4k a kilo. 10 kilos for $6k each is $60k worth of cocaine.

Right, but then those kilos are sold one at a time to people for 60k, and then broken up and sold as ounces making twice that amount, and THEN broken up into grams, making twice THAT amount.

By the time that coke finds its way into a nose, each gram has probably generated 2.5 million dollars in revenue!  Why, considered this way, any amount of cocaine is worth *infinite* money!


I get your point, but in reality the cocaine almost never makes it to the street pure. They estimated at roughly $50 a gram when you would be lucky to get 50% cocaine from that $6 a gram kilo. I've never had cocaine in the States that wasn't heavily stepped on, and I know what pure cocaine is like, both of the kinds made with ether and kerosene. If you find someone (which is half the island) willing to hook you up on St. Thomas, most likely what you will get is pure.

//Peruvian Flake ceased to exist after December of 1986 when the US cut of exports of ether
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

BeesNuts: johnphantom: An x-ray revealed tubes of cocaine weighing 28 pounds packed inside the chair's wheels, with an estimated street value of £377,900 (USD 450,000).

Rough estimation in my head: 10 kilos is 30 pounds, at 2.2 pounds per kilo. I was told by two separate people when I was in St. Thomas (which is farther South than the DR) in 2006 they could get me kilos of cocaine for $8k each delivered to Miami. I'm sure it has gone down to at most $6k a kilo now, probably $4k a kilo. 10 kilos for $6k each is $60k worth of cocaine.

Right, but then those kilos are sold one at a time to people for 60k, and then broken up and sold as ounces making twice that amount, and THEN broken up into grams, making twice THAT amount.

By the time that coke finds its way into a nose, each gram has probably generated 2.5 million dollars in revenue!  Why, considered this way, any amount of cocaine is worth *infinite* money!


It's the first iteration of the "essential oils" grift.

Dilute the shiat out of it, and sell it at a mark up.
 
Chagrin
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

johnphantom: Rough estimation in my head: 10 kilos is 30 pounds, at 2.2 pounds per kilo.


You should have went with the calculator.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Nocrash: johnphantom: An x-ray revealed tubes of cocaine weighing 28 pounds packed inside the chair's wheels, with an estimated street value of £377,900 (USD 450,000).

Rough estimation in my head: 10 kilos is 30 pounds, at 2.2 pounds per kilo. I was told by two separate people when I was in St. Thomas (which is farther South than the DR) in 2006 they could get me kilos of cocaine for $8k each delivered to Miami. I'm sure it has gone down to at most $6k a kilo now, probably $4k a kilo. 10 kilos for $6k each is $60k worth of cocaine.

Street price doesn't mean buying in kilos.


Yeah but street price means you have to distribute it. You really think this poor sap carrying $60k worth of cocaine was going to see $500k out of it??
 
johnphantom
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Chagrin: johnphantom: Rough estimation in my head: 10 kilos is 30 pounds, at 2.2 pounds per kilo.

You should have went with the calculator.


Yeah bad mistake, sorry. 12.7 kilos for 28 pounds.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.