(Al Jazeera)   Day 266 of WW3: Orcs say missile that hit Polish village near Ukraine border is attempt to provoke direct clash with NATO. First facts suggest missile fired by Ukrainian forces at incoming Russian missile. It's your Wednesday Ukraine war discussion   (aljazeera.com) divider line
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The big kill count news is, of course, the 75 missiles shot down. With that kind of activity, I can believe that one Ukrainian counter-missile might have strayed into Poland. This is not a pro-Russian statement, just a pro-fact one.

valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is not a bookmark.
/It's late
//First back to office day tomorrow
///Do I even own pants?!
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

valenumr: ///Do I even own pants?!


i put my jeans on 2x a month just to remind myself how to do it.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
<approaches podium in a clown costume while dragging a small garbage dumpster which is filled with flaming debris>

Good morning everyone. <adjusts clown nose> In honor of TFG's announcement yesterday i thought i'd wear this to appropriately show reverence for the republican party as an institution.

Now, some big stuff went down yesterday with the missles killing a few peeps in PL. At the time of writing this, 1244pm on weds CET (GMT+1), no definite action had been taken by anyone, and PL has dubbed it "an unformate accident"

There is speculation from the US even that it could've been a UA missile which was trying to intercept an orc one and went over the border. <shrugs in clown> Time will tell. But as of right now, the Polish armored cavalry isnt charging east, as much as I think many of us would enjoy that spectacle on certain levels.

Additionally, the numbers today indicate a lot of action, yet the blackouts are being respected so not a lot of news.

I found a very good WaPo Op Ed piece which discussed (omg i am about to say this?) next steps for the UA army and how they may get around having to fight a costly River crossing battle. UA doesnt seem to be taking the bull in a china shop approach at all anywhere so no reason theyd start now, but its still an interesting read. i'll post it below here incase i'm not allowed to do so and the mods need to kill it. (sorry if that's verboten)

Anyways there's crepes and nutella on the counter in the back, ashtrays are emptied and PCB mopped up the back room again. Coffee's in the kiddie pool as always.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

valenumr: This is not a bookmark.
/It's late
//First back to office day tomorrow
///Do I even own pants?!


consolences on having to wear hard pants.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Dnipro River is the biggest natural obstacle in all of Ukraine. Running north to south through major cities including the capital Kyiv, the river-which at points is as wide as 10 miles-curves right in southern Ukraine, flowing past the port of Kherson before emptying into the Black Sea.

The river is an opportunity for the Russians and the Ukrainians. But there are strong hints the Ukrainians are in the best position to exploit it.

The Ukrainian armed forces back in May used their new, American-made rockets and European-made howitzers to target the Dnipro bridges near Russian-occupied Kherson. Dropping the bridges cut off supplies to the Russian troops occupying the northern half of Kherson Oblast.

When the starving Russian forces finally retreated from northern Kherson last week, they crossed the Dnipro on pontoon bridges and dug in on the river's left bank. Where once the Dnipro was a problem for the Russians, now it's an asset-a natural defensive barrier.

How and how well the Ukrainians cross the Dnipro could dictate when, and to what effect, the Ukrainian military continues its so-far highly successful counteroffensives, which kicked off in late August and early September. The counteroffensives have liberated allof Kharkiv Oblast in the east and mostof Kherson Oblast in the south.
The Ukrainians' southern push mostly has paused on the Dnipro's right bank, although there are signs that Ukrainian special operations forces have used small boats to cross the mouth of the Dnipro and reconnoiter the Kinburn Spit, a sandy strip jutting into the sea just south of the river mouth.


Yes, the Russian army in Ukraine is battered, tired and starving-and bleeding combat power by the day as untrained and unhappy draftees trudge toward the front lines in order partially to replace the 100,000 good Russian troops who've been killed or wounded in nine months of war.

But the Russians still are in the fight. Tens of thousands of troops and hundreds of armored vehicles belonging to the 8th and 49th Combined Armies are on the Dnipro's left bank. The Russian armed forces still have more and better attack helicopters and warplanes than the Ukrainian armed forces.


If the Ukrainians try to force their way across the river against these defenses, they could suffer heavy casualties-and might fail. Consider how long it took, and how much it cost in people and equipment, for Ukrainian brigades this summer to cross the much narrower Inhulets River that threads across northern Kherson.
Which is why Mike Martin, a fellow at the Department of War Studies at King's College in London, proposed they might not even try. Instead, Ukrainian forces could launch a fresh counteroffensive from areas where they already have crossed the Dnipro. That is, from Zaporizhzhia Oblast, east of Kherson Oblast. "They could drive an axis south and try and cut the Russian forces in two," he tweeted.

Much of Zaporizhzhia Oblast east is under Russian occupation, but not the northern part-and not Zaporizhzhia city, which lies astride the Dnipro River 150 miles northeast of Kherson city. Ukrainian forces around Zaporizhzhia could assault toward the south and, assuming they can breach Russian defenses in the oblast, turn east and roll along the Dnipro's left bank all the way to the river's mouth.

A successful left hook, to borrow boxing terminology, would force the Russians out of all of southern Ukraine except the strategic Crimean Peninsula, which Russia occupied in 2014. It's no exaggeration to say a left hook would position the Ukrainians to force their way into Crimea and begin reversing eight years of Russian expansion. "Crimea is their strategic goal here," Martin explained.

Martin posited a Zaporizhzhia left hook because it's an obvious move. But it's so obvious that Russian commanders anticipated it ... way back in August. Eyeing Ukrainian buildups around Kharkiv in the east and Kherson in the south, Russian commanders began reinforcing the dozen or more battalions belonging to the 58th Combined Arms Army south of Zaporizhzhia.

The problem, for the Russians, is that the reinforcements aren't great. They include many of the hundreds of 1980s-vintage-or older-T-62 tanks the Kremlin pulled out of long-term storage to make good some of its losses in Ukraine. The T-62s have proved less than useless: the Ukrainians have been capturing them by the dozen.

But it's not clear Ukrainian forces have the manpower and firepower they'd need to pull off a left hook. The best and most experienced Ukrainian formations including the 92nd and 93rd Mechanized Brigades and 128th Mountain Brigade are leading the eastern and southern counteroffensives, respectively.

If Kyiv has a surprise in store for the Zaporizhzhia front, it might come in the form of two Ukrainian tank brigades that exist on paper but have yet to make appearances on the front line. The 5th and 14th Tank Brigades might be in reserve somewhere around Zaporizhzhia. Then again, they might not be.

If the Ukrainians do have available to them two tank brigades together with a couple hundred T-72 tanks, they just might have the mass they need for a successful left hook. "I'm guessing this will happen over the winter," Martin mused.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
'' 1 hour ago  

Father_Jack: <approaches podium in a clown costume while dragging a small garbage dumpster which is filled with flaming debris>

Good morning everyone. <adjusts clown nose> In honor of TFG's announcement yesterday i thought i'd wear this to appropriately show reverence for the republican party as an institution.

Now, some big stuff went down yesterday with the missles killing a few peeps in PL. At the time of writing this, 1244pm on weds CET (GMT+1), no definite action had been taken by anyone, and PL has dubbed it "an unformate accident"

There is speculation from the US even that it could've been a UA missile which was trying to intercept an orc one and went over the border. <shrugs in clown> Time will tell. But as of right now, the Polish armored cavalry isnt charging east, as much as I think many of us would enjoy that spectacle on certain levels.

Additionally, the numbers today indicate a lot of action, yet the blackouts are being respected so not a lot of news.

I found a very good WaPo Op Ed piece which discussed (omg i am about to say this?) next steps for the UA army and how they may get around having to fight a costly River crossing battle. UA doesnt seem to be taking the bull in a china shop approach at all anywhere so no reason theyd start now, but its still an interesting read. i'll post it below here incase i'm not allowed to do so and the mods need to kill it. (sorry if that's verboten)

Anyways there's crepes and nutella on the counter in the back, ashtrays are emptied and PCB mopped up the back room again. Coffee's in the kiddie pool as always.


Bull-In-China-Shop approaches generally lose their element of surprise if you constantly engage in them.
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
'' 1 hour ago  
Father_Jack:Anyways there's crepes and nutella on the counter in the back, ashtrays are emptied and PCB mopped up the back room again. Coffee's in the kiddie pool as always.

*mutters under his breath, with a haunted expression*  "so...so...much clown white. Those trumpists are worse than the Blyaat the Cat fan club."

/morning all
//glad to hear your good news yesterday FJ, here's hoping for your success!
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
'' 34 minutes ago  

Harlee: With that kind of activity, I can believe that one Ukrainian counter-missile might have strayed into Poland. This is not a pro-Russian statement, just a pro-fact one.


And given how much NATO radar and early warning is operating in Eastern Europe right now, an easily provable statement.  It is fascinating to take the reserved statements from politicians yesterday, compared to the frantic posts from Farkers in the threads yesterday (especially thread 12643080).  If Fark was in charge, Poland would have been bombing Belarus right away (based on the statement that it was not launched from Russia as announced last night) instead of verifying where the missile actually came from.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Ukrainian UR-77 Meteorit MICLIC clearing a minefield pic.twitter.com/dUVc2I61zv
- OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) November 16, 2022

boom
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I thought Ukraine was gonna stop at the Dnipro and hold the line there while they consolidated. They always seem to surprise by pushing the advantage. Already pushing for that bridge head on other side.

Seems like the terrain is unfavorable for the attacker with the river cross. But the Kherson side of river is higher ground that benefits attacker. Also a wetland can slow down vehicles for an assault. But farks the defender's ability to dig a trench that won't fill with water. So pluses and minuses for both defense/offense.

I don't think the Ruskies are gonna be able to free a ton of their troops to defend with fewer men at the river. Relocating their Kherson force will not result in a Russian counter offensive elsewhere. At least not a successful one. They move those troops, the Ukrainians are gonna take the other bank of the river.
 
qorkfiend
'' 21 minutes ago  

Harlee: The big kill count news is, of course, the 75 missiles shot down. With that kind of activity, I can believe that one Ukrainian counter-missile might have strayed into Poland. This is not a pro-Russian statement, just a pro-fact one.

[Fark user image image 850x850]
[Fark user image image 850x710]


Also very easy to conclude that the Russians are deliberately routing their missiles close to the border precisely so provoke occurrences like this
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
WarMonitor🇺🇦
@WarMonitor3
·
1m
Russian units around Svatove continue to be hit hard by precision artillery strikes.
 
COVID19 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This incident with the middle tells everyone that when Russia actually DOES "accidentally" lob a few mistakes into Latvia, or something... ain't nothin gonna happen.
 
qorkfiend
'' 18 minutes ago  

kbronsito: I thought Ukraine was gonna stop at the Dnipro and hold the line there while they consolidated. They always seem to surprise by pushing the advantage. Already pushing for that bridge head on other side.

Seems like the terrain is unfavorable for the attacker with the river cross. But the Kherson side of river is higher ground that benefits attacker. Also a wetland can slow down vehicles for an assault. But farks the defender's ability to dig a trench that won't fill with water. So pluses and minuses for both defense/offense.

I don't think the Ruskies are gonna be able to free a ton of their troops to defend with fewer men at the river. Relocating their Kherson force will not result in a Russian counter offensive elsewhere. At least not a successful one. They move those troops, the Ukrainians are gonna take the other bank of the river.


The main issue for the Ukrainians is that stopping at the Dnipro gives the Russians a chance to dig in on the opposite bank. No reason for the Ukrainians to stop unless they're made to.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
'' 15 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: The main issue for the Ukrainians is that stopping at the Dnipro gives the Russians a chance to dig in on the opposite bank. No reason for the Ukrainians to stop unless they're made to.


Let them dig into static positions.  It's not like Ukraine is effective with drone strikes and artillery....
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I said it in the other thread, but I think it's extremely convenient that the day F_J gets to keep his foot, this missile into Poland stuff happens
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
 Most recent UA recruits have adopted a new uniform.  Expected to drive terror into the enemy and provide a 3rd orange beast of the night (the other two occupying the poltab and the STEM tab),

FAFO on a new level is coming.  Russian conscripts should be afraid. Be very afraid.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Farkonaut
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This is farking ridiculous.. 

This is no one else's fault but Russia and anything other than this reason is just appeasing Russians and their backers.

Hey everyone, it's the fault of Ukraine for trying to defend herself and Poland caught some bombs as a result.

Totes not Russia's fault, they were just minding their own business invading their neighbors.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
'' 5 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: kbronsito: I thought Ukraine was gonna stop at the Dnipro and hold the line there while they consolidated. They always seem to surprise by pushing the advantage. Already pushing for that bridge head on other side.

Seems like the terrain is unfavorable for the attacker with the river cross. But the Kherson side of river is higher ground that benefits attacker. Also a wetland can slow down vehicles for an assault. But farks the defender's ability to dig a trench that won't fill with water. So pluses and minuses for both defense/offense.

I don't think the Ruskies are gonna be able to free a ton of their troops to defend with fewer men at the river. Relocating their Kherson force will not result in a Russian counter offensive elsewhere. At least not a successful one. They move those troops, the Ukrainians are gonna take the other bank of the river.

The main issue for the Ukrainians is that stopping at the Dnipro gives the Russians a chance to dig in on the opposite bank. No reason for the Ukrainians to stop unless they're made to.


The Russians gotta dig far enough for the trench not to flood. And for the terrain height differential to not overly benefit Ukrainian artillery. Also the slightest rain prob gets the terrain in the wetlands, and adjacent, awfully muddy. So Russian vehicles providing support are slower and easier to target.

So if the Russians are gonna dig in... I'd would think it will be on the steppe past the wetlands. It is a better spot to dig but also flat.

And if the plan is to move the professional para troopers elsewhere for a Russian counter and hold this front full of terrain complications with green conscripts, hoping that the river keeps them safe, the Russians are gonna have a bad time.
 
danceswithcrows [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
As usual, some of the images from yesterday's thread are now up on the latest page of the memes collection.  Fellas in aquatic assault, Viking maybe, Russia was not ready, a pundit frankly assesses things, cute women in poppy fields, current events explained with Family Guy, it's been a privilege, coloring book pages about Poland and Father_Jack, NATO and Poland, and ponies with bombs.  Something for everyone!
 
qorkfiend
'' 1 minute ago  

kbronsito: qorkfiend: kbronsito: I thought Ukraine was gonna stop at the Dnipro and hold the line there while they consolidated. They always seem to surprise by pushing the advantage. Already pushing for that bridge head on other side.

Seems like the terrain is unfavorable for the attacker with the river cross. But the Kherson side of river is higher ground that benefits attacker. Also a wetland can slow down vehicles for an assault. But farks the defender's ability to dig a trench that won't fill with water. So pluses and minuses for both defense/offense.

I don't think the Ruskies are gonna be able to free a ton of their troops to defend with fewer men at the river. Relocating their Kherson force will not result in a Russian counter offensive elsewhere. At least not a successful one. They move those troops, the Ukrainians are gonna take the other bank of the river.

The main issue for the Ukrainians is that stopping at the Dnipro gives the Russians a chance to dig in on the opposite bank. No reason for the Ukrainians to stop unless they're made to.

The Russians gotta dig far enough for the trench not to flood. And for the terrain height differential to not overly benefit Ukrainian artillery. Also the slightest rain prob gets the terrain in the wetlands, and adjacent, awfully muddy. So Russian vehicles providing support are slower and easier to target.

So if the Russians are gonna dig in... I'd would think it will be on the steppe past the wetlands. It is a better spot to dig but also flat.

And if the plan is to move the professional para troopers elsewhere for a Russian counter and hold this front full of terrain complications with green conscripts, hoping that the river keeps them safe, the Russians are gonna have a bad time.


It would be defense in depth, so they'd dig in all of the places.

Also "dig in" is more of a catch-all term for building up defenses, not specifically digging trenches (though that's a part of it).
 
