(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Floridaman offspring aged 12 & 13, organize $350k foam party in local warehouse. Warehouse owner feels lucky there were only three at the party   (kiro7.com) divider line
15
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"smashed property and graffiti"

Eh?
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"$350,000 worth of damage"

Riiiiiiiiiiiight, "job creator" math detected.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Not the first time this has happened with VSCO girls." - VCSO spokesperson.
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
VCSO said according to WFTV, as reported on KIRO.

This girl at 31 flavors said it was pretty serious
 
gabethegoat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
so you're telling me The Kids Aren't Alright? Maybe it's an issue with their Self Esteem, and someone needs to ask "Why Don't You Get a Job?" and tell them "You're gonna go Far, Kid." That way, when they Come Out and Play, it won't be destructive like this.

And all the girlies say I'm pretty fly (for a white guy).
 
alex10294
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: "$350,000 worth of damage"

Riiiiiiiiiiiight, "job creator" math detected.


They'll have to prove it at a trial, and to their insurance company. Industrial materials are expensive.  There can easily be millions in materials sitting on the floor at a medium sized business.  A lot of times, the business has a loan on those, because they can't afford to own the materials until they sell them as product.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alex10294: Bslim: "$350,000 worth of damage"

Riiiiiiiiiiiight, "job creator" math detected.

They'll have to prove it at a trial, and to their insurance company. Industrial materials are expensive.  There can easily be millions in materials sitting on the floor at a medium sized business.  A lot of times, the business has a loan on those, because they can't afford to own the materials until they sell them as product.


Plus cleanup and the costs to inspect and repair or replace damaged equipment.
 
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gabethegoat: so you're telling me The Kids Aren't Alright? Maybe it's an issue with their Self Esteem, and someone needs to ask "Why Don't You Get a Job?" and tell them "You're gonna go Far, Kid." That way, when they Come Out and Play, it won't be destructive like this.

And all the girlies say I'm pretty fly (for a white guy).


Welcome to Americana.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Bslim: "$350,000 worth of damage"

Riiiiiiiiiiiight, "job creator" math detected.


That number's for the insurance company.
 
RoxnSox [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
ftfa: "teenage girls ages 12 to 13 "
*twitch*
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

RoxnSox: ftfa: "teenage girls ages 12 to 13 "
*twitch*


Eleventeen, twelveteen, thirteen.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

RoxnSox: ftfa: "teenage girls ages 12 to 13 "
*twitch*


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Foam party?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
As a young adult in the mid 80's, I worked in a warehouse. Owners trusted me with the alarm code and key. Oh the things I would in there over the weekends. Back then there were no cameras or anything and the only thing they knew was that I "keyed" in. They never cared I used the warehouse on the weekends.

Smart enough to know, not to hold any parties and the closest thing to that I did was to have my band practice there when we couldn't find a studio. The acoustics in there was great 4000 sq feet of nice beautiful echo.

And we used the bay doors to haul our equipment in and out which was nice.
 
