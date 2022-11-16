 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Study finds smoking marijuana more harmful to lungs than smoking cigarettes. That is ridiculous, subby has smoked weed for years and he has never ha*COOOUGH, cough, cough, cough. Ack. Ack*...where was I?   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
12YearBid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Booga booga!
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That article is just chockablock full of OMGWTFBBQMJ!!!
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
You just need to smoke joints with activated charcoal filters.
 
Psylence
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Pretty sure when they do these "studies" they are only comparing joints to cigs.
 
Hendawg
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
What about eating edibles?  Just asking for a friend.  Is it bad for the tum tum?
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That's why I only smoke weed gummies.
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Give 25 million and I'll study this day and night!
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
You're breathing in smoke, which by definition cannot be better for you than not breathing in smoke. Whether cigs or pot are worse for you is immaterial.

But, gotta die of something, so might as well be happy while killing yourself via some vice or another.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Not me.  I only smoke Extra-Tar cigarettes.
 
kukukupo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: You're breathing in smoke, which by definition cannot be better for you than not breathing in smoke. Whether cigs or pot are worse for you is immaterial.

But, gotta die of something, so might as well be happy while killing yourself via some vice or another.


Everything kills you.  It is just that some things do a better job than others.
 
Alebak
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Which cigarette company paid for this study?
 
Weaver95
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
As this country moves closer to complete decriminalization of cannabis, expect a lot of panic articles and scare stories telling lies about marijuana.
Authoritarians are sore losers.
 
ieerto
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
With so many safer options for getting your buzz on, seems only the unimaginative nostalgic would actually still smoke it.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This is probably a fair point.  Your lungs are not designed to inhale burning hot smoke, and they are gonna take damage no matter what you are smoking.  Doesn't mean that weed should be illegal, and it is probably still safer than alcohol, but that doesn't mean it is completely safe.

Edibles are still the way to go if marijuana is your thing.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I dont smoke weed
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: That's why I only smoke weed gummies.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Psylence
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Marcos P: I dont smoke weed
[Fark user image 425x318]


Exactly... the majority of people are not just rolling up joints all day. Consumption has changed and these studies are just cherrypicking crap data.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Smoking in general is just a bad idea.  Hey, let's fill our lungs with smoke, said nobody smart ever.

Find some other way to absorb your drug of choice.
 
AtomPeepers
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Clicks article ...

Clicks to find study paid for by big tobacco subsidiary...

Reads the research...

Airway inflammation and emphysema were more common in marijuana smokers than in nonsmokers and tobacco-only smokers, although variable interobserver agreement and concomitant cigarette smoking among the marijuana-smoking cohort limits our ability to draw strong conclusions.

... and the study is useless because they're all cigarette smokers too.

Find me actual non-smoker cannabis user and let me know when you have some actual data...
 
Gramma
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
As an asthmatic-American I smoke nothing because when you can't breathe nothing else is important.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I don't smoke anything but don't you inhale weed deeper than cigarettes?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: This is probably a fair point.  Your lungs are not designed to inhale burning hot smoke, and they are gonna take damage no matter what you are smoking.  Doesn't mean that weed should be illegal, and it is probably still safer than alcohol, but that doesn't mean it is completely safe.

Edibles are still the way to go if marijuana is your thing.


I dunno...

The scans showed that 75% of the marijuana smokers had emphysema. Slightly less than 70% of tobacco-only smokers had emphysema, while only 5% of nonsmokers had it.

That clearly sounds like reefer-madness-esque moral panic that I definitely don't want have to listen to!
 
darinwil
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That's why I only inject my marijuanas. Sure I have to use a flavor injector to get a needle able to pass it into my veins but how else am I supposed to also add butter.
 
Colonel_Angus
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: But, gotta die of something, so might as well be happy while killing yourself via some vice or another.


A lot of covidiots are dead for pretty much the same reason.
 
wademh
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
You really need to control for the additives. There can be lots of very toxic additives in tobacco cigarettes, and they probable compared to paraquat laced weed.
 
Arlinsope
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Good news! Cigarette Juice!
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
What if you dump out the contents of a cigarette, mix that with weed and then smoke?
 
darinwil
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: What if you dump out the contents of a cigarette, mix that with weed and then smoke?


You get high, but with the smooth satisfying taste that only comes from Tarryltons.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Yeah inhaling smoke is bad for you. There are plenty of concentrates and edibles that have nothing to do with smoke. I smoke about the equivalent of 1 cigarette (a gram) of marijuana flower/bud a day. I am sure the 10 cigarettes I smoke a day have far more worse impact, especially with all the chemicals the tobacco companies put in them to cause cancer. I vape/dab about a gram of THC concentrate a day, which is about the equivalent of 4 or 5 grams of flower/bud. I cold dab so it is not highly heated. Dabbing is just heating THC concentrate to the point where it becomes a vapor, and the cannabinoid oils are absorbed into the lung with little extra.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

AtomPeepers: Clicks article ...

Clicks to find study paid for by big tobacco subsidiary...

Reads the research...

Airway inflammation and emphysema were more common in marijuana smokers than in nonsmokers and tobacco-only smokers, although variable interobserver agreement and concomitant cigarette smoking among the marijuana-smoking cohort limits our ability to draw strong conclusions.

... and the study is useless because they're all cigarette smokers too.

Find me actual non-smoker cannabis user and let me know when you have some actual data...


Here ya go:According to the most scientifically valid studies, long-term marijuana smoking is not associated with elevated cancer risk, including lung, melanoma, prostate, breast or cervix.
Medical Benefits

Scientists hypothesize that the anti-oxidant properties of marijuana might override any cancer-causing chemicals found in marijuana smoke, therefore protecting the body against the impact of smoking. That alone is a huge surprise to most people, but that's just the beginning.

A study in 2009 actually found that moderate marijuana smoking over a 20-year period was actually associated with reduced risk of head and neck cancer. In fact, some of the chemicals in marijuana, such as THC and especially CBD, have been found to promote tumor cell death and show potential as effective tools in treating cancer.

Marijuana smoking is not associated with any other permanent lung harms, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder, emphysema or reduced lung function - even after years of frequent use.

https://drugpolicy.org/what-relationship-between-marijuana-and-cancer
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Man no one cares about what you found out, puff it or pass it.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I smoked a pack a day of cigarettes.
I smoke from a bong or joint far far less.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
More comparisons to tobacco thanks to the unbiased research financed the alcohol industry. I think if I smoked an average 2 packs of cannabis per day my lungs would be pretty shot, yeah.  Not that I would actually notice anything.
 
Farkonaut
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
FTFA: "May be more damaging"  "We haven't studied the long term effects of use enough to really know"


This study paid for by Phillip Morris.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So don't smoke it.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: AtomPeepers: Clicks article ...

Clicks to find study paid for by big tobacco subsidiary...

Reads the research...

Airway inflammation and emphysema were more common in marijuana smokers than in nonsmokers and tobacco-only smokers, although variable interobserver agreement and concomitant cigarette smoking among the marijuana-smoking cohort limits our ability to draw strong conclusions.

... and the study is useless because they're all cigarette smokers too.

Find me actual non-smoker cannabis user and let me know when you have some actual data...

Here ya go:According to the most scientifically valid studies, long-term marijuana smoking is not associated with elevated cancer risk, including lung, melanoma, prostate, breast or cervix.
Medical Benefits

Scientists hypothesize that the anti-oxidant properties of marijuana might override any cancer-causing chemicals found in marijuana smoke, therefore protecting the body against the impact of smoking. That alone is a huge surprise to most people, but that's just the beginning.

A study in 2009 actually found that moderate marijuana smoking over a 20-year period was actually associated with reduced risk of head and neck cancer. In fact, some of the chemicals in marijuana, such as THC and especially CBD, have been found to promote tumor cell death and show potential as effective tools in treating cancer.

Marijuana smoking is not associated with any other permanent lung harms, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder, emphysema or reduced lung function - even after years of frequent use.

https://drugpolicy.org/what-relationship-between-marijuana-and-cancer


How do you go from that to "75% of marijuana smokers have emphysema"?
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

darinwil: That's why I only inject my marijuanas. Sure I have to use a flavor injector to get a needle able to pass it into my veins but how else am I supposed to also add butter.


Becky is that you?
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Higher rate of emphysema but no discussion of other thing - like maybe cancer? - makes the headline misleading at best

I don't expect smoking pot to be harmless, but this doesn't show it's "worse than cigarettes"
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kindms
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Tobacco smoke is also filtered, but marijuana smoke is not. All of these factors contribute to inflammation and irreversible damage, doctors say.

That isnt necessarily true. Only for joints and dry pipes etc

I almost always use a water bong unless im out of the house.

cannabis also contains things that help repair the damage as well where tobacco does not

but inhaling smoke will have some cost
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
FTA: The scans showed that 75% of the marijuana smokers had emphysema. Slightly less than 70% of tobacco-only smokers had emphysema

ZOMG a 5% difference in one single study!
Clearly smoking the devil's lettuce is like drinking polonium tea with Becky every morning!

On my head stone please carve "Cannabevets was right."

<expires>
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: You're breathing in smoke, which by definition cannot be better for you than not breathing in smoke. Whether cigs or pot are worse for you is immaterial.

But, gotta die of something, so might as well be happy while killing yourself via some vice or another.


After years if smoking unfiltered weed, I got lung cancer. And the chemo gives me nausea. Luckily, I can smoke pot.

If only cigs worked that way.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Study funded by Philip Morris
Results analyzed by Philip Morris
Scientist's name was Philip P. Morris
Smoke!
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Hendawg: What about eating edibles?  Just asking for a friend.  Is it bad for the tum tum?



If eating something hurts your lungs there is a good chance you misunderstand "eating"
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Not me.  I only smoke Extra-Tar cigarettes.


I roll my tobacco in tar paper.
You can really taste the creosote.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

I know it's a lot to ask but maybe you conspiracy farkers should really click through to read the study. Especially if you're into smoking the rope.

A. They show that marijuana smoking probably creates different kinds of lung damage than tobacco

B. They point out that it's really hard to sort it out because a lot of dope smokers smoke both, and point out good ways to proceed

C. They point out that legalization and decriminalization is leading to a lot more smoking, and smoking's bad for everybody but if you're gonna fix an old pothead lung it may need different therapy than an old ciggy lung, and people should be encouraged to consume marijuana in safer ways

But do continue with your paranoia. I'm gonna go eat a cookie.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Study funded by Philip Morris
Results analyzed by Philip Morris
Scientist's name was Philip P. Morris
Smoke!


Phillip Morris would be all in on weed if it were ever legalized at the federal level
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ieerto: With so many safer options for getting your buzz on, seems only the unimaginative nostalgic would actually still smoke it.



I've done it all.

Flower vapes
Oil vapes
Wax vapes
Edibles
Joints
Bongs
Pipes

Smoking flower is still my favorite effect.

Don't get me wrong, they are all nice. I frequently vape for health, reduced smell, etc. But when I smoke flower I still feel like "this is better".
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I've heard that smoking a joint is as bad as smoking a whole pack of cigarettes.

Challenge accepted. Treadmills at dawn.
 
