(KTVU Bay Area News)   CalTrans overtakes PG&E for number of fires started in past 12 months   (ktvu.com) divider line
    Oakland, California, Emeryville, California, Berkeley, California, Caltrans property, Alameda County, California, Richmond, California, council members, ongoing encampment fires  
waxbeans
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Refusing to house people isn't free. No matter how much you think it is. Period.
 
KB202
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Refusing to house people isn't free. No matter how much you think it is. Period.


There is a PhD student here in Spain, developing a plan to convert a shopping mall to mixed-use residential, commercial, and government, with a group of small homes for dementia patients. The shops and park space "employees" would actually be trained dementia carers on hand for any needed assistance.
I wonder what it would cost to convert an old mall to housing for people who need assistance to manage daily life, with mental health care and addiction care in the mall, and a branch office for social services, along with job training and jobs in the shops for the people who are ready for it?
 
