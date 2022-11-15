 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Ever wonder what would happen if you decided to dance on the top of an 18-wheeler rolling down the highway towards a low overpass? Just like you would expect   (nypost.com) divider line
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
When "doing it for the 'gram" goes wrong.  Seriously, what a maroon.
 
Dasher McHappenstance [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"We haven't had a case like this in quite some time," Houston Police Department spokesperson Jodi Silva said.

I'm reminded of the scene from Spaced Invaders where the sheriff says he moved out of Chicago [to Big Bean, Illinois] to get away from this kind of thing. His deputy asks "This sort of thing [Martians] happens a lot in Chicago?"
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Also, subby, the overpass doesn't have to be particularly low. Legal height without a permit is 13'6" (14' for auto carriers). Lots of bridges don't have 20 feet of overhead clearance.

I feel bad for the truck driver and the car drivers nearby. That was probably very ugly.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'd love to play memory games with the mods.

For money.
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Seems this is something of an epidemic.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Peat went and done it again
 
MIRV888
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
He's got (had) beats.
 
olorin604
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

unchellmatt: Seems this is something of an epidemic.


Is this new tik tok challenge killing our kids, join us tonight at 6 to find out if the fafo challenge is putting your kids in danger.

/Pretty sure it's the same incident
//or rapid trucks are super popular
/// Gotta go fight someone on top of a train no to prove myself
 
Knight without armor
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Yes, it's a repeat. But at least the headline is markedly worse.
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Again?!
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I see things like this and realize I'm probably going to live a long time, because it's getting to the point where every time I hear about anybody dying it's because they did something like this. And I'd never do something like this. I can't even imagine being stupid enough to climb to the top of a semi, let alone not being cognizant of overpasses. I mean, it's only the most widely-used "guys fighting/chasing on top of a train/truck" trope there is, right? Even Bugs Bunny cartoons covered this one!

No, I'm going to live forever because I don't drink booze, don't really want Internet clout, don't commit crimes, don't act like a belligerent ass to cops (or anyone else), and don't embrace anti-vaccination conspiracy theories. I figure that set of things adds significantly to anyone's lifespan. Medical science and my incredible luck will take care of the rest. I'll see you suckers in 3022, and we'll all laugh about how savage this era was.
 
Paddy [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm literally sitting here with my mouth open. Why would anyone do this? Is the concept of bridges not common knowledge?

Then again, I recently ran into a highly aggressive specimen at a supermarket checkout, full of drugs, obnoxiously chatty with the checkout lady. He forgot some stuff when he left because he was bloody high. When I went to the car he yelled at me from his bike, really looking for a fight (I had made the mistake to look at him). I shouted back that he had forgotten some stuff in the supermarket. That distracted him for a moment - you could really hear the remaining brain cells processing what he had just heard - while I had a chance to get the hell going. He kept shouting at everyone passing him by.
 
