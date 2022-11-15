 Skip to content
(CNN)   Uvalde mayor vows senior coward who knew children needed rescuing from Robb Elementary will be gone 'by the end of this week'   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Police, Constable, actions of Lt. Mariano Pargas, Texas, Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin, city officials, Lt. Pargas, Chief of police  
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too little, too late.
ACAB. And cowards.
 
August11 [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every cop who was on that campus within those 77 minutes and did nothing should hand over their badge. They all knew the situation. It's the only honorable thing left for them to do.
 
Darkmeer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

August11: Every cop who was on that campus within those 77 minutes and did nothing should hand over their badge. They all knew the situation. It's the only honorable thing left for them to do.


I want to add my voice to this.  I agree wholeheartedly.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello Goat! Is your name Scape?
 
LeoffDaGrate
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
But wait, I thought they already held Abbott's election.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Darkmeer: August11: Every cop who was on that campus within those 77 minutes and did nothing should hand over their badge. They all knew the situation. It's the only honorable thing left for them to do.

I want to add my voice to this.  I agree wholeheartedly.


But they could have gotten hurt! Blue lives matter, buster!
 
olorin604
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Damn this guy is almost taking longer than those cops did to act...almost.
 
thrillbilly1967
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Nothing short of long prison sentences will make me happy. Well offing themselves from pure shame would be okay I guess..

My biggest shock is that one of the dads has not taken this into his own hands. Where I am from it isnt unknown to wait a couple yrs and someone go check their mail and not return over crimes against children. These backwoods folks will wait a lifetime to exact revenge/justice and dont care if anyone ever knows they did it as long as they themselves know
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

August11: Every cop who was on that campus within those 77 minutes and did nothing should hand over their badge. They all knew the situation. It's the only honorable thing left for them to do.


How do they walk around that town as a cop afterwards?  How do they pretend to have any authority?

That's right-the guns. The same ones they wouldn't use to protect children.
 
A_Flying_Toaster [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

August11: Every cop who was on that campus within those 77 minutes and did nothing should hand over their badge. They all knew the situation. It's the only honorable thing left for them to do.


Fark user imageView Full Size


I disagree. There's still one last thing.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Eight months after it happened, following a massively bungled coverup attempt that is still ongoing.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

August11: Every cop who was on that campus within those 77 minutes and did nothing should hand over their badge. They all knew the situation. It's the only honorable thing left for them to do.


Yeah! Make them go get a job in Kingsville! That'll show them.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I live in... let's call it a village. Next to two larger cities with heavy cops. Our PD is loaded with trucks because they spend more time moving signs than chasing criminals because the streets won't cooperate with speeding. But they hover on the schools because they know there is a problem with parental interference. If you hold the doors and gates, the interior is going to be safer.

/our detective drives a Ford Taurus
//symbolic of how little he works and calls for sheriff help in cases
 
Ham Sandvich [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

A_Flying_Toaster: August11: Every cop who was on that campus within those 77 minutes and did nothing should hand over their badge. They all knew the situation. It's the only honorable thing left for them to do.

[Fark user image image 425x239]

I disagree. There's still one last thing.


Came for this, leaving unsatisfied because the whole situation is sick.
 
havocmike
‘’ 1 minute ago  

August11: Every cop who was on that campus within those 77 minutes and did nothing should hand over their badge. They all knew the situation. It's the only honorable thing left for them to do.


There's one other honorable thing I'd like to see them do.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

August11: Every cop who was on that campus within those 77 minutes and did nothing should hand over their badge. They all knew the situation. It's the only honorable thing left for them to do.


They're dishonourable cowards, so don't expect much of their own volition.
 
