 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Salt Lake Tribune)   Utah's new state flag is... actually pretty cool   (sltrib.com) divider line
15
    More: Interesting, Utah, current Utah state flag, final design, state task force, new state flag, Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson, Utah State Capitol, Utah State Legislature  
•       •       •

368 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Nov 2022 at 9:35 PM (8 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It really is pretty cool.   Not to busy (like a bee..), but manages to make the point.  I really like the honeycomb hexagon surrounding the hive.   I'm impressed.

My state's flag (Oregon) has the state seal on one side and  a Beaver on the other side.   I'd love to see the seal side dropped and just keep the Beaver.   Why, yes, yes I did graduate from Oregon State.  But more than that, there are place/town/waterway names of the beavers all over the state.
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It could be cooler...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size

Kinda reminds me of that flag.  Probably due to my own bias against Utah
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's okay, but I dunno.  It's tough to beat a bear wrestling an atom.

content.api.newsView Full Size


Or this one.  I want to alternately fark its mouth and its eye socket-vaginas.

content.api.newsView Full Size
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: It's okay, but I dunno.  It's tough to beat a bear wrestling an atom.

[content.api.news image 650x366]

Or this one.  I want to alternately fark its mouth and its eye socket-vaginas.

[content.api.news image 650x366]


Good God, Lemon.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So worker bees. Filling the baptismal fonts with god's honey? Cool... cool

Peace out Utah.

/Actually just from a flag perspective better than most
//The symbols are... well
/// Step, step to the rhythm, step, step to the rhyme
I've got an open mind so why don't you all get inside
Tune in, turn on, to my tune that's live
Ladies flock like bees to a hive
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
cdn.lowgif.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Meh. In Virginia we have a woman with her boob out.
cdn.britannica.comView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
due to ad block...

Fark user image
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Why is there a butthole under the beehive?
 
Excelsior
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Looks far better than I'd expect.

At least they didn't use the same graphics designers that St. Francois county used
i0.wp.comView Full Size



/yes, it's real:
bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.comView Full Size
 
Murflette [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Boo_Guy: Why is there a butthole under the beehive?


E pluribus anus
 
iheartscotch
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I suppose that it's fine that they left out the Great Salt Lake because it will dry up completely soon.
 
Excelsior
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Boo_Guy: Why is there a butthole under the beehive?


To symbolize the butt-hurt of the 8 indigenous tribes whose land was stolen
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Utah State Flag Task Force

Does the task force have a flag?

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.