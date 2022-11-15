 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Mexican hero rescue dog Frida went over the rainbow bridge, presumably in search of one last soul to rescue   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
May every street corner in doggie heaven have a steak truck for you.
 
jso2897
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Good girl.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Monty says "Hop in, we're going squirrelin'."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
May the doggie goggles lead the way over the rainbow bridge.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Vaya con Dios, Frida.

/ hero
 
