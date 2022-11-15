 Skip to content
(CNN)   Georgia superior court judge has overturned Georgia's six-week abortion ban ruling it unconstitutional and saying it cannot be enforced   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Spiffy, Law, Appeal, Georgia Superior Court judge, state's law, Supreme court, United States Constitution, Judge, Court  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Great. Now may be they can concentrate on the racism
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm sure that will be the end of it, and we won't ever hear of this again, then?
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In his opinion, McBurney wrote that when Georgia lawmakers passed the bill and Republican Gov. Brian Kemp signed it in 2019, "the supreme law of this land unequivocally was - and had been for nearly half a century - that laws unduly restricting abortion before viability were unconstitutional."
Because the right to pre-viability abortion existed nationwide when the law was enacted, Georgia could not legally restrict it at that time, he wrote.

So now they just have to pass it again?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

vudukungfu: Great. Now may be they can concentrate on the racism


Which way?
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finally, a bit of good news.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool, I guess people don't need to vote for Warnock in the run-off anymore.   We did it Reddit!
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The abortion ban has been aborted.
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like pandering to me.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Naido: In his opinion, McBurney wrote that when Georgia lawmakers passed the bill and Republican Gov. Brian Kemp signed it in 2019, "the supreme law of this land unequivocally was - and had been for nearly half a century - that laws unduly restricting abortion before viability were unconstitutional."
Because the right to pre-viability abortion existed nationwide when the law was enacted, Georgia could not legally restrict it at that time, he wrote.

So now they just have to pass it again?


Finally, some sanity from the bench.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, if Herschel's gonna be in Georgia again,...
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badafuco: Sounds like pandering to me.


F*cking Republicans.
 
harlock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We had a similar situation at a local rural community services district.  Guy funneled all the money to friends and relatives...eventually got busted.  Good riddance.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seven week abortion ban to be passed within the week.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

harlock: We had a similar situation at a local rural community services district.  Guy funneled all the money to friends and relatives...eventually got busted.  Good riddance.


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sometimes?  Sometimes, I'm driving past a police station and feel the need to turn myself in just in case I'm pregnant.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rich Republicans will always be able to get abortions for their daughters and mistresses.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So it was unconstitutional before it was constitutional, making it unconstitutional, but technically now it's constitutional?
 
holyflurkingschnitt
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Thanks be
 
Loucifer
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This won't last long. Better get as many abortions as you can as soon as possible.
 
King Something
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

MrHormel: The abortion ban has been aborted.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Rich Republicans will always be able to get abortions for their daughters and mistresses.


You seem more mad about rich Republicans' access than rich Republicans apparently directing their kid's or sidepiece's reproductive decisions.
 
slantsix
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The state has filed a notice of appeal, according to a Kemp spokesperson.

"Today's ruling places the personal beliefs of a judge over the will of the legislature and people of Georgia," the spokesperson said.

I just can't anymore with this nonsense. If you vote Republican, you are responsible for the fallout. FAFO.
 
totallycomposmentis
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Loucifer: This won't last long. Better get as many abortions as you can as soon as possible.


As a non-partisan, I'm convinced that abortion will remain a tug of war in adjudication unless the beginning of human personhood is set explicitly. Viability, I think, can be argued as fallacy. The conservative members of USSC did just that.

If there's ever to be long term license (e.g. much longer than 50 years), then there probably needs to be a good look at ambiguities and fallacies. I'm not convinced that's even possible, there are so many disagreements. Perhaps there will always be a tug of war.

Finally, I'd like to say that I disagree with the claim that abortion restrictions are the purview of white supremacists. I think that's ridiculous. Is every Black person that disagrees with abortion a Clayton Bigsby, then? All White people that disagree with abortion must be racists? Give me a break. We should try to be honest, especially about competing interests, that would be a great start.
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

totallycomposmentis: Loucifer: This won't last long. Better get as many abortions as you can as soon as possible.

As a non-partisan, I'm convinced that abortion will remain a tug of war in adjudication unless the beginning of human personhood is set explicitly. Viability, I think, can be argued as fallacy. The conservative members of USSC did just that.

If there's ever to be long term license (e.g. much longer than 50 years), then there probably needs to be a good look at ambiguities and fallacies. I'm not convinced that's even possible, there are so many disagreements. Perhaps there will always be a tug of war.

Finally, I'd like to say that I disagree with the claim that abortion restrictions are the purview of white supremacists. I think that's ridiculous. Is every Black person that disagrees with abortion a Clayton Bigsby, then? All White people that disagree with abortion must be racists? Give me a break. We should try to be honest, especially about competing interests, that would be a great start.


...kinda weird, bruh.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

totallycomposmentis: I'm not convinced that's even possible, there are so many disagreements. Perhaps there will always be a tug of war.


You know what we do when there's an eternal tug of war and people have different beliefs about what is right or wrong? We let them make the choice for themselves, and don't let them impose that choice on others.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

totallycomposmentis: Loucifer: This won't last long. Better get as many abortions as you can as soon as possible.

As a non-partisan, I'm convinced that abortion will remain a tug of war in adjudication unless the beginning of human personhood is set explicitly. Viability, I think, can be argued as fallacy. The conservative members of USSC did just that.

If there's ever to be long term license (e.g. much longer than 50 years), then there probably needs to be a good look at ambiguities and fallacies. I'm not convinced that's even possible, there are so many disagreements. Perhaps there will always be a tug of war.

Finally, I'd like to say that I disagree with the claim that abortion restrictions are the purview of white supremacists. I think that's ridiculous. Is every Black person that disagrees with abortion a Clayton Bigsby, then? All White people that disagree with abortion must be racists? Give me a break. We should try to be honest, especially about competing interests, that would be a great start.


Too Long, Aborted Reading
 
Keizer_Ghidorah
‘’ 1 minute ago  

mistahtom: Cool, I guess people don't need to vote for Warnock in the run-off anymore.   We did it Reddit!


Why the fark do you insist on doing this all the time?
 
