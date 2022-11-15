 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Michigan man is now hated by vast majority of New Yorkers. No, not Kid Rock   (cbsnews.com) divider line
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There's shops everywhere now. They'll never stop it now. The Seneca nation is going full steam ahead and they don't follow NY rules.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
To promote social justice, New York is reserving 150 marijuana dispensary licenses for people negatively impacted by previous prohibitions on pot.

Jesus, doesn't this apply to all of us who are tragically un-high, due to illegality/not knowing how to find a weed man?  Gimme one of those licenses.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
To be fair, yeah, Kid Rock too, but for now subby means this guy. And Ted Nugent too
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Nugent?

/ Terrible Ted could be Cruz these days.
 
Snort
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Yeah!  We replaced cigarette stink with pot stink!

Winning!
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That website gave my phone enough cancer. That it could qualify for a medical marijuana prescription.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
In a ruling, Federal Judge Gary Sharpe said that may violate the U.S. Constitution.

"The New York CAURD program does require applicants to have very significant ties to New York, so they found it to be protectionist and exclusionary to out-of-state residents for this program,"

Then how have in-state college tuition discounts survived? And every other benefit that requires residence?
 
JK47
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Then how have in-state college tuition discounts survived? And every other benefit that requires residence?


Because those are benefits not exclusions.  Out of state residents aren't barred from applying nor are seats reserved for in-state residents only.  This sounds like it's a dormant commerce clause issue which is the inference, based on the commerce clause, that states can't hinder interstate commerce by implementing prohibitions or roadblocks that prevent out of state residents from trading in that state.
 
IDGAF
‘’ less than a minute ago  
States can't regulate businesses in their own state now? When the fark did that happen? Being from Michigan is not a protected class.

Never mind the Michigander selling pot in NY and taking the money out of state is likely illegal under current federal law (even if it is not enforced).
 
