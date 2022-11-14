 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Police: Four college students were stabbed to death; we have no suspects. Also police: There's no danger to the community   (policetribune.com) divider line
43
    More: Unlikely, Idaho, Boise, Idaho, University of Idaho, Police, Law enforcement agency, University of Idaho students, Moscow Police Department, Latah County, Idaho  
•       •       •

589 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Nov 2022 at 8:41 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



43 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SpockYouOut [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
like a triple murder & suicide?
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another Strawberry Spring
 
Omnivorous [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But it happened in Moscow.  So only Putin's a suspect.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpockYouOut: like a triple murder & suicide?


No, someone entered the house and stabbed them all, but it's so unusual, there's almost no chance of it happening again.
 
CCNP
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why don't they just designate the college as a "Stab-Free Zone?"
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
FTFA: Moscow Mayor Art Bettge said the quadruple homicide occurred sometime between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Nov. 13, and referred to the attack as a "crime of passion," the Idaho Statesman reported.
Stacy Chapin sharply rebuked that assertion.
"I don't want people to make assumptions about our kids," she told the Idaho Statesman. "It wasn't drugs and it was definitely not some passion thing between these kids. Someone entered the house."

Cooking class gone awry, then?
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

SurelyShirley: FTFA: Moscow Mayor Art Bettge said the quadruple homicide occurred sometime between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Nov. 13, and referred to the attack as a "crime of passion," the Idaho Statesman reported.
Stacy Chapin sharply rebuked that assertion.
"I don't want people to make assumptions about our kids," she told the Idaho Statesman. "It wasn't drugs and it was definitely not some passion thing between these kids. Someone entered the house."

Cooking class gone awry, then?


cps-static.rovicorp.comView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This is Fark, so I hold the police 100% accountable.
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: SurelyShirley: FTFA: Moscow Mayor Art Bettge said the quadruple homicide occurred sometime between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Nov. 13, and referred to the attack as a "crime of passion," the Idaho Statesman reported.
Stacy Chapin sharply rebuked that assertion.
"I don't want people to make assumptions about our kids," she told the Idaho Statesman. "It wasn't drugs and it was definitely not some passion thing between these kids. Someone entered the house."

Cooking class gone awry, then?

[cps-static.rovicorp.com image 600x338]


When Pokémon Go goes too far.
 
jmr61
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Made me immediately think of the University of Florida murders from 1990.

Hope it's not a serial killer though. Just a regular killer.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Obviously it was a circular stabbing squad.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Also:

Police: We know who did this, he is being watched, we are just getting our ducks in a row.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Xana Kernodle is my GeoffreyChaucer tribute band.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

jmr61: Made me immediately think of the University of Florida murders from 1990.

Hope it's not a serial killer though. Just a regular killer.


Ted Bundy?
 
moku9
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"how to defend yourself when attacked with a banana"
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

El_Dan: This is Fark, so I hold the police 100% accountable.


You must be new here.

The police 100% did this. For reasons. They also kicked a pitbull (very loving dogs) on the way out, and then arrested someone for a garbage bag full of weed (which they planted).
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: Xana Kernodle is my GeoffreyChaucer tribute band.


Is the Wife of Bloodbath the lead singer?
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
There's no danger because the victims were NERDS!

/ Ticket to hell, shouldn't joke about tragedy, apologies.
// NERDS!
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: There's no danger because the victims were NERDS!

/ Ticket to hell, shouldn't joke about tragedy, apologies.
// NERDS!


I mean to be fair, if 80s movies tell me anything, the Nerds are guilty of numerous accounts of sexual assault.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Best to locate the sorority girls ex's as suspects. Male, armed, and with a grudge
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I've seen this movie. It's the gimp guy
 
Chromium_One
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Official response sounds like bullshiat failing to avoid sounding like bullshiat.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"The Police Tribune is owned by Warrior 12, LLC."

*hmm okay let's go check out that website...*

Oh dear...9 pages of Blue Lives Matter, 'Let's go Brandon', and pro-American theocracy/autocracy T-shirts.

There are tons of articles about the kids getting killed out there.  Maybe pick a link from a source that doesn't have immediate ties to an organization selling gear promoting violent autocracy in the US?

https://www.nytimes.com/2022/11/14/us/university-idaho-deaths.html
https://apnews.com/article/crime-homicide-moscow-idaho-university-of-accca4f75858d372b11d6a315b4a2d06
https://www.npr.org/2022/11/15/1136871897/idaho-students-moscow-killed-homicide
etc.
 
Sporkabob [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"4 University Of Idaho Students Were Murdered With Blade"

I mean, I guess there are worse Wesley Snipes movies to be murdered with.
 
jmr61
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: jmr61: Made me immediately think of the University of Florida murders from 1990.

Hope it's not a serial killer though. Just a regular killer.

Ted Bundy?


Ted Bundy wasn't responsible for the UF murders.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
When the medical examiner says

"I've never seen anything like this in the 16 years I've been in this position," Mabbutt said.

They are immediately off the case. Call in the state government. You're farking worthless here.

Same with the cops.
College town police departments have no farking clue how to solve a quadruple homicide. They ticket kids for fake IDs and DUIs.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This is gonna turn out to be a serial killer isn't it
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: "The Police Tribune is owned by Warrior 12, LLC."

*hmm okay let's go check out that website...*

Oh dear...9 pages of Blue Lives Matter, 'Let's go Brandon', and pro-American theocracy/autocracy T-shirts.

There are tons of articles about the kids getting killed out there.  Maybe pick a link from a source that doesn't have immediate ties to an organization selling gear promoting violent autocracy in the US?

https://www.nytimes.com/2022/11/14/us/university-idaho-deaths.html
https://apnews.com/article/crime-homicide-moscow-idaho-university-of-accca4f75858d372b11d6a315b4a2d06
https://www.npr.org/2022/11/15/1136871897/idaho-students-moscow-killed-homicide
etc.


oh jesus christ, this is the end result of the "at least it doesn't have a paywall" bullshiat
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Sadly the knife is not OK

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I thought captain stabbin retired...
 
HempHead
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

jmr61: TedCruz'sCrazyDad: jmr61: Made me immediately think of the University of Florida murders from 1990.

Hope it's not a serial killer though. Just a regular killer.

Ted Bundy?

Ted Bundy wasn't responsible for the UF murders.


Bundy was more of a Florida State killer.
 
MiamiChef
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: SpockYouOut: like a triple murder & suicide?

No, someone entered the house and stabbed them all, but it's so unusual, there's almost no chance of it happening again.


No more than 2 or 3 more times at the most.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

zerkalo: Best to locate the sorority girls ex's as suspects. Male, armed, and with a grudge


^^^^^sadly, this.

Or the local meth dealer that didn't get paid for his magic weightloss crystals.  This is a Greek tragedy, after all.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

SpockYouOut: like a triple murder & suicide?


Police are saying a "bladed weapon" is involved, I.E., cuts and stabbing is the cause of death. BUT no murder weapon recovered at the scene, so not a murder/suicide.
 
6nome
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Here's the suspect:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Also: That guy is either gayer than a summer hat, or he's drowning in pussy. There is no in-between.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Xana Kernodle...

Why aren't they publishing their real names?
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Bodies, bodies, bodies...bodies!
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Xana Kernodle...

Why aren't they publishing their real names?


I was going to say, only George Lucas could name Star Wars characters with these names.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

6nome: Here's the suspect:

[Fark user image image 425x637]


Obligatory:

https://youtu.be/kQKrmDLvijo
 
palelizard
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So, based on the picture, it's either the close sibling of one of their friends who went missing last summer, the parent or child of someone wronged by the parent of one of the victims, or their parents all have a connection to a mysterious disappearance or vigilante killing.
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I would think the suspect would be in jail by now since a few of the people murdered were blonde white girls.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 1 minute ago  
As long as you don't say, "What are you gonna do, stab me?" you should be fine.
 
Displayed 43 of 43 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.