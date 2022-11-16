 Skip to content
(NBC Miami)   I am shocked, shocked I say, that the board members of an HOA embezzled millions of dollars. Well not that shocked, those fines for putting a pot of flowers in the wrong place had to go somewhere   (nbcmiami.com) divider line
waxbeans
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Good. That's what you get for being a jerk who wants a HOA
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Q: What do you call a Floridian who is making six figures honestly?

A: Fiction.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I lived in a Florida in an HOA. Before buying there I asked if they had their financials reviewed or audited and was there an engineering study done to project what reserve was needed for future repair and replacement. The had them both. I checked the cpa firm to see if they were legit and they were. Not surprisingly there were other HOA's that had no clue what I was talking about.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
How did an HOA have millions of dollars to embezzle?
*sees Florida tag*
Ohhhhh. Of course.
 
sheilanagig
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
They look exactly as I would imagine the board of an HOA to look.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The action was done in March in an effort to stop a 400% increase in HOA fees.

They had a good scam going and then they got greedy.
 
