(Fark) HOTM Headline of the Month September 2022 voting for Main   (fark.com) divider line
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Welcome to Fark's Headline of the Month Voting for September 2022!  (Watch for October voting next week!)

Great Fark headlines take all forms! Puns, wordplay, fun obscure references, visual, lyrics or verse, context - like buried lede and plot twist (click through to read the story to figure out the joke - these are often some of the best), and just damn clever or a sideways look at the story or the world.

Take the time to read and laugh. Then vote!

Vote for any or all! We don't limit your voting, we really want to see what you laughed at and enjoyed!

Voting starts Tuesday, November 15, and ends Monday, November 21, 4pm Eastern.

Vote, vote, vote, and let's see what you love best for September 2022 Headlines of the Month!
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Pew news views fewer pews


Linked article: pewresearch.org
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
There was a news lady who swallowed a fly. I don't know why she swallowed a fly - but it was live


Linked article: twitter.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Wait, wait .... Cancel that. I guess the guy is screaming HELF


Linked article: msn.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Many things are visible from space, but this fire is visible from the Wild Duck Cluster


Linked article: bbc.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Looks like the Bundy Ranch won't be getting their delivery on time


Linked article: thelostogle.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Man accidentally shoots himself in the buttocks. No word on if he sustained head trauma


Linked article: ksat.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
WoL ibaT éuqitroceD rehtaeL cissalC kobeeR


Linked article: indy100.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Cloudflare sends Kiwi Farms to a farm upstate


Linked article: nbcnews.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
They say springtime in Moscow is lovely, but you have to visit in the autumn, too, to see the falling oil tycoons


Linked article: dailymail.co.uk
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Poland demands $1.3 trillion in reparations from Germany. I guess that's their pierogitive


Linked article: yahoo.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Woman charged for bringing rescued racoon into North Dakota bar. It must have run up a huge tab for that to make the news


Linked article: apnews.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Police have released the video from their Snidely Whiplash performance art piece


Linked article: 9news.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Man who threatened to fly plane into Mississippi Walmart suffers from Middle-Name-is-Wayne Syndrome


Linked article: cnn.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
NY Governor Franklin D. Roosevelt declares a state of emergency over the spread of Polio in the state


Linked article: cnbc.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Woman hospitalised as Chihuahua turns out to be a Shih Tzu


Linked article: dailymail.co.uk
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Queen reunites with Freddie Mercury


Linked article: bbc.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Peacock-poaching predators purloin peeping pets, posters proclaim. Police perplexed, pilfered poultry probably pissed


Linked article: kob.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Plenty of Fish user throws one back


Linked article: msn.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Otter steals surfer's board in apparent bid to form radical mutant ninja animal team


Linked article: cnn.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Russia sanctions 25 more Americans, including two Yankee Imperialist Illusionists, for revealing bullsh*t artists' trade secrets. The silent one is especially threatening


Linked article: apnews.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
America's Penis braces for sustained heavy blowing


Linked article: dailymail.co.uk
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Reggie Jackson finishes the job


Linked article: harpersbazaar.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Convicted Vegas bomb builder purportedly released to attend Renaissance Faire


Linked article: ktla.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The dramatic model for Amazon's "Rings of Power" isn't Tolkien, but "Game of Thrones." So get ready a beautifully rendered world and story that then throws all that away at the end to hurriedly show Sauron find the ring in a Cracker Jack box


Linked article: slate.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Pope John Paul I set to be beatified September 4th. Pope George Ringo unavailable for comment


Linked article: uscatholic.org
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
♬ Nooo... more... gas from Gazprom / An impasse from Gazprom / "Maybe Siemens should get off their ass," says Gazprom ♬


Linked article: msn.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
You have my McNuggets. And my fries. AND MY AXE


Linked article: news.yahoo.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Ooh, Cat-4 hurricane


Linked article: twitter.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Semi full of pumpkins overturns blocking on-ramp to highway. ERMAGOURD


Linked article: wdel.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Sadly the "Let's Lobster Roll" didn't make the final cut


Linked article: wjla.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"What are you in for?" "Holding eggs"


Linked article: aberdeenlive.news
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Raffle items at the Dinosaur Stone Age Stampede include a couple of different guns. You can even win a handgun from a T-Rex; he's a small arms dealer


Linked article: craigdailypress.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
For some unknown reason, calls to the new 988 number for mental health emergencies is getting more calls than 0118 999 881 999 119 725 3 did


Linked article: msn.com
 
