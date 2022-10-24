 Skip to content
(Portland Press Herald) 10 high schools. All within 1 hour of each other. Same morning. Parents, police, and kids all sent scrambling. Tag is for the "untraceable" caller who left detailed reports claiming casualties up and down the Maine coast today
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not subby, but this is the 3rd time my town has made it to Fark. Not sure how I feel about that. Thankfully this was just a hoax.
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Sounds like you need to go find your 'Now Entering' sign and add 'AS SEEN ON FARK.COM'
 
Puglio
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Try living in Minneapolis. Our cops have made it to fark numerous times.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

The first time we made it to Fark was for a Knights of Columbus hall being shut down for hosting an old folks swingers club.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Maybe I've seen too many movies but that seems like a test of police response for a later crime.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Android be android........
 
ProbablyDrunk
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Now THAT'S a senior prank!
 
dennysgod
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
One of our area schools in Michigan closed down for a similar reason.  Wonder if related.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Ewwwwww
/got a link?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

or to keep them busy while performing a different crime.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
They need to publicly investigate and severely punish whoever is responsible otherwise this will become the next 'thing'.

/ kinda surprised it hasn't already.
 
flypusher713
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
We had false active shooter reports in some Houston area schools earlier this year.

/ glad I finished school before school shootings became so common
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The police seem to responded correctly, rather than hide in the corridors. Good for them.
Now it's time to trace and arrest the perp. This isn't a prank - it's domestic terrorism.
 
MordenkainensFaithful Hound
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

This is way more than a senior prank. Read this story about it.

https://www.npr.org/2022/10/24/1129919258/swatting-fake-school-shooter-calls-hoax-pattern
 
heavymetal
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
My town made FARK when our mayor and police chief decided to declare a group of peaceful protestors "Antifa" then open up on them with tear gas and rubber bullets because they did not disperse the exact second their permit expired.

/ Yes Republican
 
Valter
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Could y'all stop doing this?

Both the actual shootings and the swatting.
 
MordenkainensFaithful Hound
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Definitely feels like someone is doing this for more than just the lols of causing chaos. Feels not great.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Nah. Some people just like to make chaos.

One time it was a kid on my bus. Called in a bomb threat to our high school. Genius used a pay phone we had to sit on the bus for 20 minutes till the police finally got on the bus and asked him to come along.

Good think I didn't have to pee
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"The problem is schools can't assume, especially when it first begins, that it's a hoax and not really happening," she said. "When it's an active shooter report, they have literally minutes to make a decision of what to do. You have to err on the side of safety."


Uh...I might be wrong, but I'm pretty sure a school shouldn't take minutes to make a decision when they get a report of an active shooter. "Yeah, Carol, hey, could you get vice principal Roberts and maybe Tom from the guidance office and tell them to scoot on in here when they hit a stopping point?  We're going to have to have a quick pow wow.  Say is the coffee pot full? Great, I'll get a few cups."
 
ProbablyDrunk
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Sorry, I forget some farkers need a "/s" behind every sarcastic comment.

/s
 
Fart And Smunny
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
 This has been happening to schools all over the country in a way that almost appears to be, scary, coordinated.

As if they're testing response times.
 
MordenkainensFaithful Hound
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Sorry, with all these Fark Independents digging Poes Law a new grave I couldn't be sure you weren't serious.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

res.amazingtalker.comView Full Size

You honestly think anyone on Fark is going to read an article?
 
scanman61
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Cultist be cultist
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Or committing other crimes while the police are busy
 
MordenkainensFaithful Hound
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

[res.amazingtalker.com image 200x219]
You honestly think anyone on Fark is going to read an article?


Fair.
 
Peki
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

That's a little vague.

I'm in L.A. We make Fark all the time.
 
fatalvenom
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

That's about the most Maine thing I've ever heard.

It would be doubly so if a moose was involved...
 
Valter
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

[res.amazingtalker.com image 200x219]
You honestly think anyone on Fark is going to read an article?


I read (almost) all of them.
 
Bob_Laublaw
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Perhaps the only thing more "callous and inhumane" than hoax phonecalls is the fact school shootings are as normal as Corn Flakes
 
balko
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Two dollars gets you one it's just a foreign government running a harassment operation.
 
Snoopys_Root_Beer_Dealer
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Maybe this will spur Congress to make a law outlawing Phone Number Spoofing (which prevents caller ID and call trace functions).  Surely there is a better way to protect witnesses and battered women than to allow people to scam-call us all day like what happened here (and all the foreign call centers wanting to scam us out of our money).

For the layman:  all phone calls go through the Internet now.  The call is broken up into packets that the Internet can deliver.  However, those packets can be altered prior to sending them, with the right software.  The caller's phone number is specified in a specific location in each packet, and editing them prior to sending them can make the caller look like they are calling from a local number.  This is how you get someone with a local phone number speaking with a thick foreign accent stating that they're from Social Security, Medicare, Microsoft, your local bank, or whatever, asking you for your personal information (a crime called phishing), when those organizations will NEVER call you directly.

Originally, call spoofing was to protect witnesses and battered women, because phone calls can otherwise be traced back to their origin, and people could go there and injure or kill the witnesses / battered women.  Now, it's one of the biggest sources of annoyance on the Internet, and it needs to go away.  I'm sure we can make an alternative that wouldn't cause problems like this (such as a cell phone without a way to trace the call back to that phone only, with the government gatekeeping those).
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I gotta admit, it hase been a little stressful - It went from 1 to like 3 to then like 10.  I knew it was fake, b ut fark them. My kids are in schools here. If it's Russia, farking nuke em....
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Someone was all "I don't like Tuesdays"?
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

I'm fully on board with making a severe example of whoever pulls this crap.

Prosecute, punish, and make him famous.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

It could be international terrorism.

An investigation and report by the sheriff's office, obtained by NPR through an open records request, found that the call came from an internet, or VOIP, phone number. It also found that the VOIP account was tied to IP addresses in Ethiopia owned by the AFRINIC network, and specifically to the Ethiopian state-owned phone and internet service called Ethio Telecom, based in Addis Ababa. On the day that Bossier Parish received a call from this number, so, too, had 79 other places across Louisiana, Arizona and New Mexico. Link.

I ought to move to and then run in a competitive Congressional district. Platform: Whatever constitutional amendment and enabling legislation is necessary to make the internet carriers and phone companies eliminate VOIP spoofing.

The law goes into effect six months after the President signs it. $100,000 per call civil penalty after that. The phone carriers have to provide a daily log of delivered calls to the FCC, FTC, or other TLA that's going to get jurisdiction. It's a civil.penalty so no self-incrimination.
Failure to provide them and the CEO is personally liable.
No bankruptcy allowed.

If we need treaties and letters of marque to go after anyone overseas, I'll work on that, top.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Yeah, I forgot about legitimate reasons to have caller ID blocked or generic in my rant
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
My area has made it onto Fark several times, but at least it hasn't been for axe murdering or whale hunting in a long time.

\several murderers, the asshat soon-to-be-ex-sheriff and that shyster car place that tried "pranking" my favorite pizza place's delivery guy did, however, make it on here
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Doubt the call originated in Ethiopia e.g. vpn
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Waikasha asshole trial got shut down during witness statements today due to a hoax call.

This is just the world we live in now.
 
totallycomposmentis
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Metadata wasn't controversial enough, let's go full hog with complete datasets?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'll take Disgruntled Republicans for 400.00, Alex.
 
jclaggett
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

[res.amazingtalker.com image 200x219]
You honestly think anyone on Fark is going to read an article?


Especially one that isn't a hyperlink
 
Markus5
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

You have my vote.
And my axe.
Seriously. Give back my axe.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
People who participate in this swatting bullshiat need to get put into the exact situation they create....

I actually realized the other day that I think someone did it to me way back when. I was sitting in my apartment playing games at like 1 am when these cops knock on my door. They've had a domsteic violence call, the caller was "sure" what they heard, and were very specific about the address.

The cops were obviously a little confused, but it got cleared up when I got my wife to come to the top of the stairs, bleary eyed and confused. As soon as they saw that she was not onou fine, but had obviously been sound asleep, they thanked us and left. I really do think that is what must have happened.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

I can't think of a better reason for one's hometown to make it to fark.
 
Ed Grubermann [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Make swatting a serious felony with a minimum of ten years in prison. Or, beat the everloving shiat out of the little assholes.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Entire Jackson school district got ransomware'd a few days ago, haven't had classes since.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Payphones are a thing of the past and the NSA is listening to everything you say, so explain to me how anybody can make "anonymous threats" in 2022?

Seriously - explain this hack to me, because I know damn well that if I picked up my phone, even while it was turned off, and yelled "Allah Ackbar" into the mic three times that boots would be kicking in my door within fifteen minutes.

How was the perpetrator not behind bars within the hour?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Then, maybe, they shouldn't use the word hoax
 
