(Michaels)   A Christmas ornament for the whole GOAT family   (michaels.com) divider line
11
    More: Awkward  
11 Comments     (+0 »)
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I se what you did there.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Silent night, holey night..."
 
Caelistis
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I am sure that will have wide appeal with a deep meaning that spread joy to the whole family.
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Surely that's just an artifact of the smaller image...

Nope.

So, who's the Farker working for Michael's purchasing?
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The littlest surgeon with the biggest internal cardiac massage.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
In stock at my local store, wondering how ugly they really are
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I read the description of that item as "... by AssLand"
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Put it on your tree, wreath, or any other item..."

Way ahead of you Michaels
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I am so buying that
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: "Put it on your tree, wreath, or any other item..."

Way ahead of you Michaels


Instructions unclear, ornament stuck in...well, let's just say it's stuck.
 
