 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Express)   2 minutes to midnight as vodak fueled Russians fire missiles into Poland, killing 2 (possible nsfw content on page)   (express.co.uk) divider line
118
    More: News  
•       •       •

1553 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Nov 2022 at 1:38 PM (28 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



118 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
And here we go.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Well, this'll escalate quickly.

Though if they landed as a result of Ukraine shooting them down, it'll muddy the waters a bit.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Sounds like a NATO retaliatory strike on the missile launcher uni is in order, IMHO.
 
KingBiefWhistle
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Uh oh. Is 10:30 am too early to start drinking?
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Oh, that's not good.

On the bright side, WW3 should be over by the end of the year.

/Also, we won't have to worry about climate change anymore.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Sorry two stray missiles hiat your mansion Pootie Poot.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Oops!
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If Russia has any smart leaders left, they're shiatting themselves right now.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Oops!


It'll rub right out.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Sooooo...cash out the 401K for strippers and coke?
 
NEDM
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

SVC_conservative: Well, this'll escalate quickly.

Though if they landed as a result of Ukraine shooting them down, it'll muddy the waters a bit.


They're seven KM deep into Poland, that's extremely unlikely.
 
Ruthven13
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I thought we were at 100 seconds to midnight last I heard. This may get interesting...
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Thank god they landed in that fiery crater, though.
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Hey Putin! You have from now, until the B2's are overhead, to explain how the fark this happened.

Failure to do so, and those B2's are going to introduce you to several thousand pounds of our favourite crater-makers.

And no, I'm not telling you when they took off
 
dennysgod
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Just hours before Putin pet Orange Retriever announces his bid to run for President again.
 
jso2897
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Is there any information about this in a legitimate publication?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Someone is getting fired... er getting a missile fired at them for that.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
NATO's not gonna do shiat
 
Outshined_One [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The download rate for the Russia to Polish dictionary app just skyrocketed in Kaliningrad.
 
groppet
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Well hey at least I wont have to go to any awkward holiday stuff, so silver lining.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Assuming they can prove Russia did this, time to fark them up.

We'll, more appropriately tell the to get the f**k out of Ukraine (Crimea as well) or get stomped.
 
markhwt
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Good. I didn't have money for Christmas this year anyhow. Now I don't have to worry about it.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This only means something if we want it to mean something.

IMHO it would be reasonable & proportionate to do a small, retaliatory conventional strike in response.
 
quiotu
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: NATO's not gonna do shiat


Not in public, no...
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Oh, that's not good.

On the bright side, WW3 should be over by the end of the year.

/Also, we won't have to worry about climate change anymore.


Well, most of us won't. But that climate is gonna change, rather drastically.

Which is gonna be a huge problem for the survivors
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Congrats Putin, you just gave the Poles every excuse to side with the Ukrainians, annihilate what's left of your army and potentially waltz into Russian territory~!

You wanted an escalation, you got it.  Now, deal with the consequences.
 
Lycan
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
shiatsky
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
LETS GOOOOOOO!

Article 5 is how the world ends!
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Marcus Aurelius: Oops!

It'll rub right out.


And ride up with wear.
 
SMB2811 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: And here we go.


"Two people have been killed in Poland after two stray rockets landed near the border with Ukraine. "

Only if NATO is run by war mongers. Level heads will politely remind Russia what could happen.

Basically it's a good thing Fark isn't running the show.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Hey, anyone check on r/noncredibledefense lately? Those guys are probably drowning in cum.
 
RagnarD
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

jso2897: Is there any information about this in a legitimate publication?


Not per se. But, this might be a signal.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: NATO's not gonna do shiat


NATO won't...but Poland can.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: This only means something if we want it to mean something.

IMHO it would be reasonable & proportionate to do a small, retaliatory conventional strike in response.


Please note that we probably DON'T want to turn this into a large conventional response, as we are using that threat as a deterrent against tactical nuclear use.
 
markhwt
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

SMB2811: Lambskincoat: And here we go.

"Two people have been killed in Poland after two stray rockets landed near the border with Ukraine. "

Only if NATO is run by war mongers. Level heads will politely remind Russia what could happen.

Basically it's a good thing Fark isn't running the show.


The local Fark War Hawks aint gonna like this post.
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

KingBiefWhistle: [Fark user image image 500x500]


Don't drag my yearbook photo into this.
 
NEDM
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

jso2897: Is there any information about this in a legitimate publication?


Yes. Yes there is. And don't complain it's Reuters.

Vlad done F*CKED UP NOW.
 
Hagbard_C
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Would be scary if this was reported by an actual news source.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Sometimes it seems like Farkers want to bring about the end of the world.

farkin' Gozer worshippers.
I blame it on the Cimmerians.
 
NEDM
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

SMB2811: Lambskincoat: And here we go.

"Two people have been killed in Poland after two stray rockets landed near the border with Ukraine. "

Only if NATO is run by war mongers. Level heads will politely remind Russia what could happen.

Basically it's a good thing Fark isn't running the show.


"Only if NATO is run by war mongers" he says in response to Russia killing two uninvolved civilians in a military strike, after endless saber rattling from Putin for years.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

SMB2811: Lambskincoat: And here we go.

"Two people have been killed in Poland after two stray rockets landed near the border with Ukraine. "

Only if NATO is run by war mongers. Level heads will politely remind Russia what could happen.

Basically it's a good thing Fark isn't running the show.


In all seriousness what we will likely see is a in-kind strike against the origination of the missile or a similar target already in the conflict zone.

NATO isn't going to war over this.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

NEDM: SVC_conservative: Well, this'll escalate quickly.

Though if they landed as a result of Ukraine shooting them down, it'll muddy the waters a bit.

They're seven KM deep into Poland, that's extremely unlikely.


Look I'm no expert on missile defense or how high they may be flying, but shooting something and affecting propulsion so it veers off course is a possibility in my mind
 
Cathead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Not found on BBC, Reuters or the AP yet
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

jso2897: Is there any information about this in a legitimate publication?


If the DJIA is to be believed, it was announced at roughly 1:15.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Hey remember when Russia killed the Polish president?
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
NEDM
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Cathead: Not found on BBC, Reuters or the AP yet


Look again.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Probably not what I should be thinking but damn that was a good Iron Maiden song.
 
Displayed 50 of 118 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.