(Open Culture)   A long forgotten, 898 page book from 1692 that walks through colors and color theory has been fully digitized, and is freely available online. No word yet on when Pantone will sue for copyright infringement   (openculture.com) divider line
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The Colors of Boogerts" title kept it off the bestseller lists.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So is the RGB color that your computer screen shows the same color as the book IRL?
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Soon, soon...

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
When my boogerts are different colors I call my doctor.
 
guestguy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That is quite a book.

Can you imagine how boring it must have been in the Netherlands in 1692 for someone to devote their life to producing a work like that.

"Pass the pickled herring, Cristiaen, and then fill the watered ale jug."

"Nay, Pieter, I must tend to the pigs in the croft."
 
DVD
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Downloaded it.  About 350 MB.
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Color theory?  Are the republicans screaming about banning it yet?
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
You people and your colors.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
There's always an appropriate XKCD

imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
