 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Man who has obviously never seen a Wile E Coyote cartoon learns the hard way about overpasses   (yahoo.com) divider line
38
    More: Dumbass, Truck, 25-year-old man, Dance, Passenger bolts, Semi-trailer truck, Semi-trailer, video shows, Eastex Freeway  
•       •       •

1630 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Nov 2022 at 2:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



38 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
nvmac [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Content kills?
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
TikTok, YouTube ir Instagram?
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

spongeboob: TikTok, YouTube ir Instagram?


More like LiveLeak.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: spongeboob: TikTok, YouTube ir Instagram?

More like LiveLeak.


LiveLeak has gone the way of so many people featured on LiveLeak
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 578x266]


Came for this...good job.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've seen Sylvester and Bugs Bunny hit the tunnel top, but I can't remember Wile E Coyote doing it. He usually just got hit by the truck/train straight on.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Red Shirt Blues: Came for this...good job.


You might like this one too.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One less Texan is a win for America
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Red Shirt Blues: steklo: [Fark user image 578x266]

Came for this...good job.


That's pretty kinky.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: I've seen Sylvester and Bugs Bunny hit the tunnel top, but I can't remember Wile E Coyote doing it. He usually just got hit by the truck/train straight on.


Sorta...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: One less Texan is a win for America


Don't worry. With the things going as they are, Texas is going to be renamed "New, New Mexico.

it will drive the die-hard Texans all out to other states.
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't find the scene from Top Secret where they were fighting on top of the train.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wanted has a good one...
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE!
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why they made us watch Wiley Coyote's mistakes, so we didn't have to.
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
He was 25, possibly never saw any Wiley Coyote
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Laugh all you want, but his live stream had 7 viewers. He was bringing joy to the masses.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
indy_kid
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: [Fark user image image 320x180]


Ah, Chanel.

The D-list with the C-chest, who laughed like a chipmunk.
 
Cortez the Killer
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: He was 25, possibly never saw any Wiley Coyote


It's a shame, and possibly what's wrong with the younger generations. Loony Tunes were the best cartoons ever created.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnphantom
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: He was 25, possibly never saw any Wiley Coyote


Well he certainly became the "Road Runner".
 
Cortez the Killer
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Also, with the link right below this one, it looks like the Darwin trifecta is in play.
 
fat boy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Burning_Sensation
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Now that's comedy.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
And it just keeps getting funnier.

Authorities said they believe the man might have been recording himself as he danced atop the truck.

I do hope the video surfaces.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: He was 25, possibly never saw any Wiley Coyote


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: He was 25, possibly never saw any Wiley Coyote


Dam kids today have no common sense education. How, as a child, are you suppose to learn about chemistry, physics, gravity and gun powder?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Gawdzila [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: wildcardjack: He was 25, possibly never saw any Wiley Coyote

Dam kids today have no common sense education. How, as a child, are you suppose to learn about chemistry, physics, gravity and gun powder?


Eh they were a bunch of liars anyway. I can't tell you how disappointed I was as a kid when I ran off the dirt ledge on my grandma's property and gravity wasn't delayed.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
oooo-long johnson?
 
Supadope
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Super Dave - King Of The Road
Youtube fbUc5nsAPTo
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abmoraz
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's those dang kids and their gosh darn vidja games, I tells ya!

cdn.gamer-network.netView Full Size


/s
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

zez: I can't find the scene from Top Secret where they were fighting on top of the train.


What was the movie with Gene Hackman, Narrow Margin maybe
You know what I like about you, you're so tall
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.