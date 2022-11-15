 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Just when you think people are getting smarter, Darwin proves otherwise   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
58
    More: Facepalm  
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sounds like alcohol was involved.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He is just a bit too early.
Soon, this will be a thing.
images.amcnetworks.comView Full Size
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's a pretty metal way to go. It would be better if flames were involved somehow though.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude. I've done some seriously dumbsh*t things in my life, but I was NEVER smashed in a dumpster truck stupid.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sometimes getting yourself killed is the smartest thing you can do
 
Qwurky1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stephen_Falken: Dude. I've done some seriously dumbsh*t things in my life, but I was NEVER smashed in a dumpster truck stupid.


Eh, who among us hasn't been smashed by a trash truck or two in our younger days?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Idiot. Organics go in compost or landfill, not recycling.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yikes I live near Manahawkin
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nope.  Never thought people were getting smarter.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What, they still click on Mail links.
 
oldtaku
‘’ 1 hour ago  
... WHY in hell would you even begin to think people have been getting smarter? Have you been asleep or drunk for the last ten years?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sexy Jesus: What, they still click on Mail links.


?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, suddenly drummers are people now?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snocone: He is just a bit too early.
Soon, this will be a thing.
[images.amcnetworks.com image 850x478]


Soon? You mean this year!

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just when you think people are getting smarter

That's a you problem, subby.
 
UristBloodofArmok
‘’ 1 hour ago  
this happened in..... CENTRAL PA BABY.  actually i know kutztown very well, big party area. lots of dumbasses FA and FO over there every year.

he was probably already dead from that crazy ass rainbow fentanyl PA is freaking out about when they crushed him.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, you could have just said, "Jersey".
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course he was the drummer...
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Overly compressed: another victim of the Loudness War.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neongoats: That's a pretty metal way to go. It would be better if flames were involved somehow though.


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how his family is taking the crushing news.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He must not have had a girlfriend.

/obscure?
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So now I can't even have a quiet nap inside a dumpster? Life just isn't fair.
 
patrick767
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just when you think people are getting smarter

Anyone who thinks that hasn't been getting any smarter...
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: Of course he was the drummer...


He wasn't helping.
 
fsufan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean like who hasn't decided to climb in a dumpster to sleep off a bender.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That certainly doesn't help the unfortunate stereotypes about drummers.
 
Machiavelli70
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Darwin only comes in if drunk drummers disappear from the wild both in the US and a noncontiguous similar land body, like the UK or Australia.

Considering there are many more drunk drummers to come, and some to go in dumpsters, I say this proves the resilient supremacy of man is both his ability to resist the fitness function of nature and his ability to modify it.
 
jmr61
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully he hasn't procreated.
 
peachpicker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Several years ago in Ohio a guy was caught stealing from a Walmart. He fled the cops on foot and hid in a dumpster, which was predictably emptied into a truck and hauled away. The only thing that saved his life was the cell phone he used to call for help from inside the truck. By the time they got him out of it he was pretty farked up.

Suspect Jumps in Dumpster, Gets Compacted

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drummer in a Drum.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hissatsu: So now I can't even have a quiet nap inside a dumpster? Life just isn't fair.


He must have been born without a sense of smell, in all my years of drunken tom foolery I would not have considered this.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jmr61: Hopefully he hasn't procreated.


He might be the only one in the band to for which the whole point of being in a band payed off:

Fark user imageView Full Size

His bandmates (pictured) said Bischoff had the 'incredible potential to one day be one of the best drummers'
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
White trash
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stephen_Falken: Dude. I've done some seriously dumbsh*t things in my life, but I was NEVER smashed in a dumpster truck stupid.


Yet.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ignorance, an excuse...
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who thought people were getting smarter?

Not anybody who has been paying attention...
 
Congo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Congo: [Fark user image image 425x551]


Shouldn't that be Ba-dum-squish?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Priapetic: Congo: [Fark user image image 425x551]

Shouldn't that be Ba-dum-squish?


Tip of the hat, newsletter, cut of your jib, etc.
 
OrionXVI
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Happens more than you think.

Painful way to go.  Also hard on the waste management people.  As far as I'm aware, there is no stop once you hit the compress lever, so they get to listen the the person scream while they are being crushed to death.

/Homeless will use dumpsters to keep warm with bad consequences
 
happhazzard
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
s1.gifyu.comView Full Size
 
SirMadness
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Subby, it was SYLVESTER!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirMadness
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

SirMadness: Subby, it was SYLVESTER!
[Fark user image image 259x194]


Poster, it was the OTHER THREAD!
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Sometimes getting yourself killed is the smartest thing you can do


"Some people SHOULD die.  That's just unconscious knowledge."  ~  P. Farrell
 
indy_kid
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Trocadero: snocone: He is just a bit too early.
Soon, this will be a thing.
[images.amcnetworks.com image 850x478]

Soon? You mean this year!

[media-amazon.com image 500x385]


Well, the Earth just got its 8-billionth resident, so we're not far off.
 
fat boy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

could have been worse
 
indy_kid
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

OrionXVI: Happens more than you think.

Painful way to go.  Also hard on the waste management people.  As far as I'm aware, there is no stop once you hit the compress lever, so they get to listen the the person scream while they are being crushed to death.

/Homeless will use dumpsters to keep warm with bad consequences


Homeless will also use the dumpster because it's pretty much a guaranteed death.

Some folks are too chicken for a proper suicide, so they get falling down drunk and climb in the dumpster, knowing they will be crushed to death. They hopethey drank enough to sleep through it.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
How are they going to check if the stage is level?
 
