(MLive.com)   In the 'This sounded like a great idea until you stop and really think about it' category, a pizza vending machine closes its location after less than a year   (mlive.com)
25
25 Comments     (+0 »)
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is in the middle of Central Campus and there are several restaurants there for the students.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah...10-13 dollar pizza. When there's dozen of delivery options and 'just throw a 7 buck digornos in the oven' because that's bascially what this is, and you want wait on your couch while it cooks at home.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
In the right location, obviously not some college campus, a pizza take & bake vending machine might be a better option. Those kids at Papa Murphy's take & bake are practically brain dead and slow as slugs so why not automated what they do, which honestly isn't much.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I really wish America would embrace vending machines the way Japan has.

I work nights a lot, and there are almost no food places open at 4am. Almost everything around here closes up at 10pm. Even the Wal-Mart won't run 24/7 here.

So, we have a Wawa (which is good, but can get old day in and day out), a McDonalds (until 3am) and a Burger King (in a travel plaza over on I-95).

A pizza vending machine that's available 24/7 would get my business.

One of those multi-vending machine cafe-like setups like japan has where you can get a wide assortment of drinks, hot food and dessert, and all of it essentially contactless, would be a godsend.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
jmr61
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
...closes it is location?

I don't get it.

And neither does subby.

pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

I think everyone just wants a beer vending machine
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
And once again apostrophe is the hot new pizza topping.

/ looks like they fixed the last one
 
darkmayo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Yup, I want stuff like this

https://youtu.be/eBuLzMEXfDk
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: I think everyone just wants a beer vending machine


had one of those in the break room of the barracks when I was in the Army.

All it was, was a coke machine that had beer in it, instead of soda.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Why use a vending machine when I can pay $5 for someone to deliver it to my door?
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I have seen worse looking pizzas, now i cannot comment on the taste as i have never tried one of their pies but i find it difficult to think i would go out of my way to spend money on a vending machine pizza.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

In Japan they have those beer vending machines, so you can crack open a cold one right on the sidewalk.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
No mention in the article of how good the pizzas were. So often when we're told about businesses closing and they always leave out the part where they absolutely sucked.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Come on, Subby.  English, motherfarker, do you speak it?

Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

And of course just as I was posting that some modmin fixed the headline.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
For cheap shiatty pizza, Little Caesars deep dish is pretty legit. I might have considered using a pizza vending machine if I was still in college and drunk at 4am.
 
Fereals
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It sounds like food poisoning is what is sounds like.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: In the right location, obviously not some college campus


In a location on campus near dorms, it could work. We didn't have cooking appliances in dorms so the ability to carry out a hot pizza from a vending machine would be great.
 
basscomm [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Okay, subby, I'm only going to play this one more time.

LeftisRightisWrong
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It's not the worst idea, probably would have done better during the social distancing and quarantine days. Depending on the quality and how well it's cooked I could see it being an option. Seems a bit expensive, but then again I just had lunch at a pizzaria that charged $11 for a pizza of similar size so I can't really complain about that. I think the unknown-ness of it (who expects quality from a vending machine?) for the price would be my biggest hesitation.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Nothing of value lost.
Pizza places are a dime a dozen.
I guess there are some places in the country where they aren't as common, and people have to get Pizza Hut or Papa Johns or whatever.
I feel sorry for those people.
But I'm pretty sure Ann Arbor has no shortage of good pizza.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

LeftisRightisWrong: I think the unknown-ness of it (who expects quality from a vending machine?) for the price would be my biggest hesitation.


It appears to be basically the same as Papa Murphy's - it's cold, prepared pizza that is stored in a vending machine instead of you carrying it home to bake in the oven. When you get it from the machine, it probably cooks it under one of those heat element things like the Pizzazz cookers that rotate to cook it from above. Then, it's in a cardboard box when dispensed.
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Nothing of value lost.
Pizza places are a dime a dozen.
I guess there are some places in the country where they aren't as common, and people have to get Pizza Hut or Papa Johns or whatever.
I feel sorry for those people.
But I'm pretty sure Ann Arbor has no shortage of good pizza.


Can confirm. I slung pies for 4 years when I was in school, there are several local options that are amazing and priced better than the vending machine.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Out of curiosity, what's the trigger for mods to change headline grammar?  Especially *after* greenlight.

Because I've seen countless worse headlines go unfixed.  Why was this one different?
 
