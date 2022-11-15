 Skip to content
(CBC)   Plane crash which killed the hitmen known as War Boy and Great Value Chris Elliot was caused by darkness, ground
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great Value Chris Elliot is still the kindest thing that's ever been said about Chris Elliott.

Chris Elliot is like Wayne Brady for White People.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Get a Life
 
Charlie Freak [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Stuffing four people into a PA-28 at night over an unlit area, in marginal weather with no instrument rating? That's pushing a lot of things. This is the aviation edition of FAFO.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Seems like nothing of value was lost, except for the plane?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Please aim higher in your celebrity defenses.
Even chris elliott knows it's true. He gets the call when vanilla is too exotic for a role....
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

That awkward moment when you realize it wasn't just a cheap shot *after* the fact.

//sorry
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"When we said 'Take off' they shouldn't have  listened, eh."
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Inconsolable.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
They were one-hit wonders.
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Wow, dude really loved his powdered donuts
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Can I assume that "War Boy" is the one with the silver lips?
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

At least, that's what they want you to think.
 
wage0048
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Great Value Chris Elliot is the Walmart brand of hitman.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"The pilot, Handa, as well as Hong, who was in the front right seat, each had a commercial pilot's licence, but neither was qualified to fly by instruments only, the report says."

What's the point of having a commercial license without an instrument rating? Who's going to hire someone who can't fly at night or in clouds?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Really, really dumb criminals.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

"From the accident report it looks like they blew a seal."

"No, that's just powdered sugar."
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


ope wrong Boy
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The more of a cowboy you are, the less IMC you will survive.

Flying "by the seat of your pants" when you can't visually tell up from down is a crash every time.
 
