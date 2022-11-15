 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Marathon Man meets Marlboro Man   (nypost.com) divider line
28
    More: Silly, Smoking, Marathon, Tobacco, Running, Cigarette, Images of the chain-smoking athlete, 50-year-old runner, entire marathon  
•       •       •

934 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Nov 2022 at 5:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dustin Hoffman and Mickey Rourke?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a rough 50.

Can't imagine why... abusing his body by running marathons.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
3.5 hours? That's fast.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As much as it's a  y tho kinda achievement... remind me not to piss this guy off.  Or at least if I do not to try to run from him.  I'd just die tired
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My friend, as a pack+ a day smoker, ran the Paris marathon.

In decent time too.  I don't recall what it was, but it was no slouch.

He was in his 20s which is also probably a big part of that.  He has since quit.


Smoking sucks.  Don't smoke.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I visited his house once

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Slypork
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was stationed in Germany in the 80's we had a sergeant in his 40's who chain smoked but who could also run like a MFer. He would regularly take us out on 15 mile runs, smoking the whole time. Us 18-24 year olds would be heaving our guts out at the end while he lit up a new Winston unfiltered and laughed, belching smoke like a dragon.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

king of vegas: 3.5 hours? That's fast.


Agreed. I trained for months to be able to complete a full marathon in 4 hours 17 minutes and I was considerably younger and a non-smoker at the time. Cocaine cigarettes?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stevenvictx: I visited his house once

[Fark user image 700x468]


I genuinely wonder if this is why Irish people either have tan/orange walls, or wood paneling to cover the stains up.

/Part Irish
//Grew up with 2 chain smoking parents.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
50 but looks 65.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Depending on what city he is in, smoking  through a filtered cigarette might actually be an improvement in air quality.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Dustin Hoffman and Mickey Rourke?


Don Johnson.

/Only seen about half the movie.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RogermcAllen: Depending on what city he is in, smoking  through a filtered cigarette might actually be an improvement in air quality.


Back in September, the Seattle area had the worst air quality in the  world due to wildfires.

I had the top off my Jeep, and even with my short commute to work, I felt like I just just smoked 5 Lucky Strikes.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Is it safe?
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"Joe Strummer, famously known as the frontman for the band The Clash and pioneer of the British punk rock wave in the late 70s and early 80s became an unofficial marathon runner back in 1983 when he attended the event sporting his Police and Thieves t-shirt. He finished at a total of 4 hours and 13 mins.

amplifiedclothing.comView Full Size

Picture of Joe Stummer taken by photographer Steve Rapport on the day of the event.

How he claimed to have trained in his own words...
"Drink 10 pints of beer the night before the race. Ya got that? And don't run a single step, at least 4 weeks before the race." "
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This album cover is possible the most Australian thing ever made that didn't shout G'day at you. Good for road trips through a big desert. I like to imagine gramps had this on the headphones.

Who Says You Can't Get High At 95mph
Youtube 3HObaJxiDT0
 
chitownmike
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: RogermcAllen: Depending on what city he is in, smoking  through a filtered cigarette might actually be an improvement in air quality.

Back in September, the Seattle area had the worst air quality in the  world due to wildfires.

I had the top off my Jeep, and even with my short commute to work, I felt like I just just smoked 5 Lucky Strikes.


CSB
 
alienated
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Mugato: Dustin Hoffman and Mickey Rourke?

Don Johnson.

/Only seen about half the movie.


It's worth the whole watch. It's horrible, mind , but funny. Imho
 
alienated
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Also , smokers ?
Fark user imageView Full Size


I still miss Dennis Hopper. He was a damn hoot.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Mugato: Dustin Hoffman and Mickey Rourke?

Don Johnson.

/Only seen about half the movie.


I didn't see it at all. I figured I had a 50/50 chance.
 
Felix Tekat
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

stevenvictx: I visited his house once

[Fark user image 700x468]


CSB/

When I lived in Allen, TX 15 years ago, the guy in the apartment below me left his unit looking exactly like this.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: My friend, as a pack+ a day smoker, ran the Paris marathon.

In decent time too.  I don't recall what it was, but it was no slouch.

He was in his 20s which is also probably a big part of that.  He has since quit.


Smoking sucks.  Don't smoke.


Seems odd that all of a sudden. Smoke is bad. Like there was some sort of choice for tens of thousands of years...

Hey there fellow cave-birthing-people. I notice that you are dangerously exposed to that amazing smell of cooking and will die soon if you don't stop. Take a look at this rock with columns of meaningful scratches that took a certain amount of time away from the daily mass orgies to compile.

This scratch here means you die and this scratch here means you don't. Um, well, you still die but just look at the scratches! The scratches don't lie. So, can I be invited to the orgy?

/Orgy
//Smoking is dumb and flavorful
///Mmmm, smoked salmon
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

stevenvictx: I visited his house once

[Fark user image image 700x468]


Looks old enough for asbestos. Mmmm, asbestos... And lead paint. Sweet, sweet lead paint.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 728x1120]


This isn't fair.
 
fatalvenom
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: king of vegas: 3.5 hours? That's fast.

Agreed. I trained for months to be able to complete a full marathon in 4 hours 17 minutes and I was considerably younger and a non-smoker at the time. Cocaine cigarettes?


Lick the tip, dip and light.

White people crack.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Walker: 50 but looks 65.


Double plus good response citizen.

Now pick up that can.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: RogermcAllen: Depending on what city he is in, smoking  through a filtered cigarette might actually be an improvement in air quality.

Back in September, the Seattle area had the worst air quality in the  world due to wildfires.

I had the top off my Jeep, and even with my short commute to work, I felt like I just just smoked 5 Lucky Strikes.


Horseshiat! The environment is only harmed by cars and smoking.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.