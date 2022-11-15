 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Clock DVA and Madness, and new music from Simple Minds and Pixies. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #410. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
68
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hello all
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Howdy Howdy Howdy, folkses.
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Buenas tardes, denizens!
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bonjour farquers.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dia dhuit
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
got flu shot yesterday, feel like this (ready for some soothing tunes)

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Taking a night off from The Cure today so hoping to go the distance with both shows
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi everybody.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Taking a night off from The Cure today so hoping to go the distance with both shows


media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go Claudia go!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But Olivia. What we need to know is has anyone fixed the headphone jack yet?
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SOBERLY assess? In THIS political climate??
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
been a while... hello strangers!
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


First snow.

Boooo
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Present for my Monday show!
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Strapped in...
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sno man: been a while... hello strangers!


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi everybody!
I'm here for pF. Then I'll be with The Cure as I'm not taking a night off from them.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ANDizzleWI: [Fark user image 425x238]

First snow.

Boooo


Got a few flakes falling here, but nothing sticking yet.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pc_gator: sno man: been a while... hello strangers!

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 357x141]


thanks
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I shake my fist at xmess music period.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

ANDizzleWI: [Fark user image image 425x238]

First snow.

Boooo


i wanna move to snow just so i have an excuse to get a flamethrower
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

djslowdive: I shake my fist at xmess music period.


Every year I play Whamageddon, every year I lose.

/urg and Mariah Carey is even worse
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: djslowdive: I shake my fist at xmess music period.

Every year I play Whamageddon, every year I lose.

/urg and Mariah Carey is even worse


My annual TSO Challenge begins on Black Friday!
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Also thank you to the someone who did the something!
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: ANDizzleWI: [Fark user image image 425x238]

First snow.

Boooo

i wanna move to snow just so i have an excuse to get a flamethrower


First day there's enough to do that is a good day to call in sick, the drive to work is an extra challenge when just about everyone has forgotten how to drive in snow.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
so is the blue check mark a twitter thing? because if so it's sofa king.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: so is the blue check mark a twitter thing? because if so it's sofa king.


Yeah, it's a mockery of twitter.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: ANDizzleWI: [Fark user image image 425x238]

First snow.

Boooo

i wanna move to snow just so i have an excuse to get a flamethrower


Suddenly I don't feel so grumpy about the snow and sleet in tonight's forecast.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

sno man: socalnewwaver: ANDizzleWI: [Fark user image image 425x238]

First snow.

Boooo

i wanna move to snow just so i have an excuse to get a flamethrower

First day there's enough to do that is a good day to call in sick, the drive to work is an extra challenge when just about everyone has forgotten how to drive in snow.


In Seattle, we've never learned how. Hell, we forget how to drive in the rain here, the drivers are that bad.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

djslowdive: socalnewwaver: so is the blue check mark a twitter thing? because if so it's sofa king.

Yeah, it's a mockery of twitter sofa king.


fixed.
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Lou?
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
this is boss!
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
djslowdive:

In Seattle, we've never learned how. Hell, we forget how to drive in the rain here, the drivers are that bad.

My son lives in Redmond, he hasn't driven his car in 4 years.

Still no snow in Fort Lauderdale (since 1977)
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Uranus: Lou?


It's a collaboration he did with Marshall Tucker Band.
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Hello all!
... you guys got blue checks? Why is mine yellow? (JK)
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Nesher: Hello all!
... you guys got blue checks? Why is mine yellow? (JK)


That's not yellow, that's gold!  Which means you've won a tour of the KUCI studios!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Hello D
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Oof. I've been to a few shows where I wanted to strangle the sound guy.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: Nesher: Hello all!
... you guys got blue checks? Why is mine yellow? (JK)

That's not yellow, that's gold!  Which means you've won a tour of the KUCI studios!


But bring a tool box
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Oof. I've been to a few shows where I wanted to strangle the sound guy.


Last time I saw The Sisters the audience was seconds away from lynching the sound guy during the first song.
They had to abandon it & wait until al was fixed before they restarted.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Example of how bad the sound guy was:

The Psychedelic Furs - All That Money Wants live @ The Belasco, LA, 10-Nov-22
Youtube TNqnJYwvUuk
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Nice one D.
Wish the Furs would get themselves over here
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Glad to hear Richard Butler still sounds good. He's got one of my all-time favorite voices.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

pc_gator: Example of how bad the sound guy was:

[YouTube video: The Psychedelic Furs - All That Money Wants live @ The Belasco, LA, 10-Nov-22]


That's actually my phone not being able to handle the volume. It did NOT sound like that live
 
