Abandoned alligators are being found more often in Michigan.
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just flush them down the toilet, what's the worst that could happen.

JRoo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Sometimes your alligator just quits working on the highway. You don't want to leave it there but what can you do?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
OK, but what would it be a euphemism for?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
They seem to be in Pennsylvania too.

https://www.wgal.com/article/alligator-found-along-route-441-in-dauphin-county/41955029
 
johnphantom
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Lot Lizard" not alligator.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
When they're frozen in the ice with just their noses sticking out can you make a grab for it and say "Got yer nose"  and the alligator will think "How am I gonna breathe now?

Thought about some other stuff but that's cruel and Karma really has it in for me.
 
JRoo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

johnphantom: "Lot Lizard" not alligator.


Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Critchlow is a great place that does amazing work, and it's nice to see them in an article!

I don't know what it is with Michigan and reptiles. BHB Reptiles is in Michigan for reasons I've never understood. Seems like being in a warm state would make it easier to keep a large amount of reptiles but what do I know.

/Brian BarCzyk of BHB started the spider ball python gene
//so he's a bit of a community pariah now that we know what that does to snakes
 
Lady Beryl Ersatz-Wendigo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
B bursting balloons
 
