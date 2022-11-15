 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Lex 18)   "Duke Sucks" is the most obvious choice in contest to name new KY plow   (lex18.com) divider line
27
    More: Amusing, Ox, Plough, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Kentucky, snow trucks, winning names, Visit snowky.ky.gov, highway districts  
•       •       •

498 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Nov 2022 at 3:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The KY Plow" was the name of a short documentary I watched.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have they learned nothing about Internet naming contests all these years?

It's going to be Plowy McPlowface.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is launching its first-ever "Name the Plow" program, offering Kentuckians a chance to name one of 14 snow trucks in the state.

I think the suburban township in PA that I live in has that many.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's one creepy ornament. It has a whole funeral vibe to it.
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: "The KY Plow" was the name of a short documentary I watched.


I never could watch that all the way to the end
 
Maturin [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
KY Plow says it all.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: "The KY Plow" was the name of a short documentary I watched.


Yeah, I saw that too, while I was training to be a proctologist.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kentucky Steamer.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Speed the Plough.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Depending on the type of plow "Duke Hurls" or "Duke Blows" would be more appropriate.
 
dbrunker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
KY plow?  I was expecting that to be a euphemism.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Massive Frankforter
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too Many Inches
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got 1/2"? Get plowed
 
NothingCanPossiblyeGoWrong
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Duke (snow) Blows
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Have they learned nothing about Internet naming contests all these years?

It's going to be Plowy McPlowface.



Butty McButtStuff
/Because it's a KY plow.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Mr. Plow.
 
JohnnyFark
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Plow King... obviously

(Too many memes to load in this one.)

Or maybe

The KY Plowmaster:  "I will teach snow the meaning of respect"
 
Fano
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: Mr. Plow.


That name again is Mr. Plow
 
ditka80
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'd vote for "Dixie Wreck."
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Subby's Mom
 
englaja
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Say it, Bart. Say the line.

*Sigh* Plowy McPlowFace.

classroom_yaaaay.jpg
 
BeatrixK
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Rand Paul's Neighbor would be my vote
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Better than the bite marks on my KY Pillow
 
chapmangregio
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
How did the whole "Duke Sucks" thing get started anyway.  It seems to me to be a bit stale.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Look, I know that Zootopia isn't for everyone. But 9 minutes of Alan Tudyk going full Broadway blast? Sign me up for that!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"Blood-On"

/it's a scarecrow thing.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.