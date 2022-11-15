 Skip to content
(ABC 27)   Does this taste like urine to you?   (abc27.com) divider line
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
brax33 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel like the guy could have just stuck to his guns with
"OF COURSE A WASTEWATER SAMPLE CONTAINS URINE!" and probably been fine..... until he admitted to it.... Unless you're bleeding, I don't think urine contains DNA... Or maybe just not DNA that is very viable for testing.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait a minute....


You're not my normal urine guy!
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 1 hour ago  
aeecenter.orgView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
KY Jerry [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Urineling
 
skyotter
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
6nome
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Urine for a treat.
 
UristBloodofArmok
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
#WeeAreCentralPA
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Yes.
 
jmr61
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Impressed.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
nypost.comView Full Size


Fresh from the tap!
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Twang o the wang?
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Looks like someone didn't want his job anymore.  A job that I'm sure required a degree and most likely had a pension.   We need a better saftey net to catch these people that like to pee in things.

A few times a year I play poker with a guy that works in a treatment plant and he always has good stories
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Watch out where the huskies go and don't you eat that yellow snow.
 
CivilizedTiger
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Thith beer tathteth of horthe pith.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
He can always get a job at Amazon where pissing in a bottle is mandatory.
 
TheRedMonkey
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Bslim: [nypost.com image 850x1209]

Fresh from the tap!


This happened at San Diego Street Scene and I was there and have my own pictures somewhere. They were over an hour late in taking the stage.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Gave 'em the ol' Gibble dribble did he?  Was a freak 20 years ago, is still a freak
 
jtown
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
