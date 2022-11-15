 Skip to content
(The New Republic)   Who said it quiz: Monty Burns or Lonny Musk?   (newrepublic.com) divider line
14
    More: Repeat  
•       •       •

14 Comments     (+0 »)
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Release the robotic Richard Simmons!"
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
83%
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
67%. I struggled on this one:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Bolshevism! Sheer Bolshevism! Ripe for the quashing!"
 
f150 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
83%
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
92%

I misattributed "The politicians [and] unelected bureaucrats who stole our liberty should be tarred, feathered, [and] thrown out of town!" As a Burns quote.

The rest were fairly easy to remember which episodes/context Burns said them in
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Well damn, somebody went and threw Pete out of the rowboat.
 
GoodHomer
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
92%. Missed the one about "If you can take advantage of a situation in some way, it's your duty as an American to do it."
 
macadamnut
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

GoodHomer: 92%. Missed the one about "If you can take advantage of a situation in some way, it's your duty as an American to do it."


Exact. Same. Result. Woah.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
100%!

much better than when it was greened yesterday
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: "Bolshevism! Sheer Bolshevism! Ripe for the quashing!"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
COVID19 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
this is a repeat from yesterday
 
groppet
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
When I took it yesterday the only one I missed was the first one.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ less than a minute ago  
92%

I got this question wrong:

"'I'm not the thief; the government is. Every year you make hardworking Joes like my reporter friend here pay income taxes."

To be fair it does sound like some Musk would say, but the "my reporter friend here" should have given it away as Musk has no friends.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

