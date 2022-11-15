 Skip to content
(DW)   There's too much CO2 in the atmosphere, but we don't have enough CO2. Enjoy your flat beer when it arrives   (dw.com) divider line
53
    More: Ironic, Carbon dioxide, atmospheric CO, industrial fertilizer production, carbon capture, price surges, Carbon dioxide supply shortages, cost of industrial CO, higher energy prices  
•       •       •

Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It seems like this would be an easy problem to solve. I haven't heard of any shortages of baking soda or vinegar.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most commercial fermentation tanks can be retrofit with airlocks that hold back enough pressure to carbonate beer during later stages of fermentation. You still need pressurized gas to run packaging equipment but other than expense there is usually no reason why nitrogen cannot be used instead of C02.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need someone who can split the beer molecule.
 
Fat Dave [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: We need someone who can split the beer molecule.


My liver is ready.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: but other than expense


Let me stop you right there.

Businesses would rather drag their employees through a warehouse full of broken glass than plan for the future, especially if they are convinced it is temporary. Profits now, finding out later.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: We need someone who can split the beer molecule.


Lets get serious for a moment.

is1-ssl.mzstatic.comView Full Size
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Energy crisis = overpopulation
 
Hinged
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's not to much C02 in the atmosphere.
 
WayneKerr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In before all of the brewmasters say that one can ferment with sugar and produce all of the carbonation one needs. Also, carbonate with any gas you want. go ahead
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Marcus Aurelius: We need someone who can split the beer molecule.

Lets get serious for a moment.

[is1-ssl.mzstatic.com image 850x478]


What a yahoo.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AppleOptionEsc: fragMasterFlash: but other than expense

Let me stop you right there.

Businesses would rather drag their employees through a warehouse full of broken glass than plan for the future, especially if they are convinced it is temporary. Profits now, finding out later.


$269 per tank is a minimal investment, buying nitrogen gas instead of C02 requires no retrofit at all, only a change in standard operating procedure. That's a whole lot cheaper than going out of business because your core consumer is priced out of enjoying your product.
 
Hinged
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mistahtom: Energy crisis = overpopulation



Are you one of the 'too many'?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hinged: There's not to much C02 in the atmosphere.


Not if you're trying to terraform the planet into something resembling Venus. Which might be preferable to the lizard overlords, but will suck for us humans.
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Most commercial fermentation tanks can be retrofit with airlocks that hold back enough pressure to carbonate beer during later stages of fermentation. You still need pressurized gas to run packaging equipment but other than expense there is usually no reason why nitrogen cannot be used instead of C02.


CO2 should create carbonic acid when in solution whereas nitrogen would be essentially inert. That seems like the sort of thing could possibly affect the taste.
 
Hinged
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: Hinged: There's not too much C02 in the atmosphere.

Not if you're trying to terraform the planet into something resembling Venus.



Are you telling me that Earth is becoming Venus?

Now THAT's news!  DID NOT KNOW THAT!!!
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, who took this picture at Drew's last party?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We no lager have enough CO2?  How aleful.  Sounds like trouble is brewing.  Someone should fix this before it ferments outrage.  Hop to it!
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many times are we going to keep printing and linking this same story
 
Begoggle
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

ChiliBoots: fragMasterFlash: Most commercial fermentation tanks can be retrofit with airlocks that hold back enough pressure to carbonate beer during later stages of fermentation. You still need pressurized gas to run packaging equipment but other than expense there is usually no reason why nitrogen cannot be used instead of C02.

CO2 should create carbonic acid when in solution whereas nitrogen would be essentially inert. That seems like the sort of thing could possibly affect the taste.


You can definitely tell when Nitrogen is used instead of CO2.
I don't think it tastes different but it feels different when you drink it.
I don't think it's better or worse, just different.
Interesting that all these news stories make beer the headline instead of soda.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Hawk the Hawk: We no lager have enough CO2?  How aleful.  Sounds like trouble is brewing.  Someone should fix this before it ferments outrage.  Hop to it!


Reported.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Hinged: mistahtom: Energy crisis = overpopulation


Are you one of the 'too many'?


It's only you right wingers who assume genocide is the answer to everything.
 
PolyHatSnake
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Hawk the Hawk: We no lager have enough CO2?  How aleful.  Sounds like trouble is brewing.  Someone should fix this before it ferments outrage.  Hop to it!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pollyprepper
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Can we allocate LaCroix's supply to the beer company instead? Nobody would complain.
 
Lish
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Begoggle: ChiliBoots: Interesting that all these news stories make beer the headline instead of soda.


Just the ones that get greenlit on Fark, because obviously.
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: Hawk the Hawk: We no lager have enough CO2?  How aleful.  Sounds like trouble is brewing.  Someone should fix this before it ferments outrage.  Hop to it!

Reported.


Careful.  I may be forced to reinstate the draught.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Hinged: There's not to much C02 in the atmosphere.


Their is for all intensive purposes to much CO2 in the atmosphere.
 
WonderDave1
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Interesting that all these news stories make beer the headline instead of soda.

Most everyone agrees on the common name for beer.  Not everyone agrees on the common name for pop...
 
MBooda
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Why not use helium instead? That way you get drunk AND sound funny.

/read that in pee wee herman's voice
 
Lish
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
One of my favorite breweries, New Glarus, is installing a CO2 reclamation system to capture the CO2 produced by brewing so it can be used instead of being released into the atmosphere. It's green and it's good for business.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This reminds me I need to go down to the welding supply to pick up another 20lb CO2 cylinder for the kegerator. Hopefully they haven't been hit too hard by the shortage.

Oh, who am I kidding, they've probably jacked the price just because they can.
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

PolyHatSnake: Hawk the Hawk: We no lager have enough CO2?  How aleful.  Sounds like trouble is brewing.  Someone should fix this before it ferments outrage.  Hop to it!

[Fark user image image 425x230]


It's ok, I know you still love me, worts and all.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
There's also too much caffeine in my bloodstream, and a lack of real spice in my life.
 
Freschel [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Hawk the Hawk: We no lager have enough CO2?  How aleful.  Sounds like trouble is brewing.  Someone should fix this before it ferments outrage.  Hop to it!


imagizer.imageshack.comView Full Size
 
Slypork
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Hawk the Hawk: We no lager have enough CO2?  How aleful.  Sounds like trouble is brewing.  Someone should fix this before it ferments outrage.  Hop to it!


Be stout hearted, my friend. I've heard some folks out yeast are working on the case. They know we're over a barrel but won't tap out until they've solved it.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

JessieL: Hinged: mistahtom: Energy crisis = overpopulation


Are you one of the 'too many'?

It's only you right wingers who assume genocide is the answer to everything.


The alternatives involve stuff like more access to contraception, education, equality, healthcare, increased immigration, and so on. And really, who would want to live in a world like that? Far better to go out in a blaze of glory, gunfire, and gasoline fumes.
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Slypork: Hawk the Hawk: We no lager have enough CO2?  How aleful.  Sounds like trouble is brewing.  Someone should fix this before it ferments outrage.  Hop to it!

Be stout hearted, my friend. I've heard some folks out yeast are working on the case. They know we're over a barrel but won't tap out until they've solved it.


Of kölsch they are!  I just can't let these dis-sparging comments gose unczeched.
 
Slypork
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

pollyprepper: Can we allocate LaCroix's supply to the beer company instead? Nobody would complain.


I say first take it away from those "breweries" that don't produce beer. Coors and Corona come to mind along with any place that makes non-alcoholic or near beer. Then go after the hard seltzer folks.
 
Hinged
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

JessieL: Hinged: mistahtom: Energy crisis = overpopulation


Are you one of the 'too many'?

It's only you right wingers who assume genocide is the answer to everything.



Huh?
 
Slypork
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Hawk the Hawk: Slypork: Hawk the Hawk: We no lager have enough CO2?  How aleful.  Sounds like trouble is brewing.  Someone should fix this before it ferments outrage.  Hop to it!

Be stout hearted, my friend. I've heard some folks out yeast are working on the case. They know we're over a barrel but won't tap out until they've solved it.

Of kölsch they are!  I just can't let these dis-sparging comments gose unczeched.


Of Coors you feel that way. Never keep your feelings bottled up and don't beat around the Busch.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Weird. The soda aisles still looked fully stocked yesterday when I was at the store. I had no idea beer used a different kind of CO2.
 
rpm
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

MBooda: Why not use helium instead? That way you get drunk AND sound funny.

/read that in pee wee herman's voice


Because helium is also in short supply and isn't quite the renewable resource CO2 is.
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Slypork: Hawk the Hawk: Slypork: Hawk the Hawk: We no lager have enough CO2?  How aleful.  Sounds like trouble is brewing.  Someone should fix this before it ferments outrage.  Hop to it!

Be stout hearted, my friend. I've heard some folks out yeast are working on the case. They know we're over a barrel but won't tap out until they've solved it.

Of kölsch they are!  I just can't let these dis-sparging comments gose unczeched.

Of Coors you feel that way. Never keep your feelings bottled up and don't beat around the Busch.


Re-portered for going off topic.  I'm sorry, but this is a beer thread, for heaven's sake!
 
Tonto's Expanding Headband
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Yeast makes its own CO2. Throw in a bit of priming sugar and seal the container. The CO2 can't escape and will go into solution in the beer.

Result: fizzy beer

You are welcome
 
bdub77
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: We need someone who can split the beer molecule.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Isn't this a product of modern beer brewing methods? At least at the home-brew level, the carbonation is a product of the final fermentation happening inside the bottle. Doesn't Guinness use nitrogen to add the carbonation? (I know, it's not 'carbonation' if it's nitrogen, but you know what I mean). I'm ok if we have to switch to Guinness until CO2 is more available.
 
bdub77
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Slypork: Hawk the Hawk: Slypork: Hawk the Hawk: We no lager have enough CO2?  How aleful.  Sounds like trouble is brewing.  Someone should fix this before it ferments outrage.  Hop to it!

Be stout hearted, my friend. I've heard some folks out yeast are working on the case. They know we're over a barrel but won't tap out until they've solved it.

Of kölsch they are!  I just can't let these dis-sparging comments gose unczeched.

Of Coors you feel that way. Never keep your feelings bottled up and don't beat around the Busch.


Woah Bud, you've gone too far with these puns. You should only bring out jokes like this once in a Blue Moon.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Begoggle: ChiliBoots: fragMasterFlash: Most commercial fermentation tanks can be retrofit with airlocks that hold back enough pressure to carbonate beer during later stages of fermentation. You still need pressurized gas to run packaging equipment but other than expense there is usually no reason why nitrogen cannot be used instead of C02.

CO2 should create carbonic acid when in solution whereas nitrogen would be essentially inert. That seems like the sort of thing could possibly affect the taste.

You can definitely tell when Nitrogen is used instead of CO2.
I don't think it tastes different but it feels different when you drink it.
I don't think it's better or worse, just different.
Interesting that all these news stories make beer the headline instead of soda.


Either nitrogen or CO2 can be used as push gasses. You won't over carbonate the beer if the head pressure is maintained and even if it gets pushed a bit high during packaging there won't be sufficient time to over carb the beer.
Carbonic acid is produced on rapid degassing, not the other way around.

Nitrogen used for sensory character, a la nitro stouts, is not the same as nitrogen used as a push gas. Nitro taps use physical agitation to stir up the gas as it is not readily absorbed into cold liquid the way CO2 is.
Nitrogen as a push gas is just pushing liquid through a line from the head space in the tank.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: We need someone who can split the beer molecule.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Slypork
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Hawk the Hawk: Slypork: Hawk the Hawk: Slypork: Hawk the Hawk: We no lager have enough CO2?  How aleful.  Sounds like trouble is brewing.  Someone should fix this before it ferments outrage.  Hop to it!

Be stout hearted, my friend. I've heard some folks out yeast are working on the case. They know we're over a barrel but won't tap out until they've solved it.

Of kölsch they are!  I just can't let these dis-sparging comments gose unczeched.

Of Coors you feel that way. Never keep your feelings bottled up and don't beat around the Busch.

Re-portered for going off topic.  I'm sorry, but this is a beer thread, for heaven's sake!


My apologies. I don't know what the helles I was thinking. Didn't mean to rock you bock on your heels. I guess I bitter dubbel down on my efforts. If I get banned do I have to use my malt login?
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Slypork: Hawk the Hawk: Slypork: Hawk the Hawk: Slypork: Hawk the Hawk: We no lager have enough CO2?  How aleful.  Sounds like trouble is brewing.  Someone should fix this before it ferments outrage.  Hop to it!

Be stout hearted, my friend. I've heard some folks out yeast are working on the case. They know we're over a barrel but won't tap out until they've solved it.

Of kölsch they are!  I just can't let these dis-sparging comments gose unczeched.

Of Coors you feel that way. Never keep your feelings bottled up and don't beat around the Busch.

Re-portered for going off topic.  I'm sorry, but this is a beer thread, for heaven's sake!

My apologies. I don't know what the helles I was thinking. Didn't mean to rock you bock on your heels. I guess I bitter dubbel down on my efforts. If I get banned do I have to use my malt login?


I can't stay bitter.  Tis the saison of forgiveness, my friend!
 
