(EuroNews)   Gym socks enact their revenge   (euronews.com) divider line
50
    More: Scary, World population, Human, Count von Count, Reproduction, total sperm counts, Pandemic, sperm samples, Western world  
1263 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 15 Nov 2022 at 10:05 AM (1 hour ago)



50 Comments     (+0 »)
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We just passed 8 billion people. I think the human race is ok for a while.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Socks? No I think this is the side effect of the petrochemical industry. PCBs, BPA, etc, etc all cause serious damage to fertility. And as the article points out, considering we just passed 8B people, this might not be a bad thing.
 
Xythero [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That just means we have to do it more often.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
We need to link this to climate change and then maybe we'll see some action.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Socks? No I think this is the side effect of the petrochemical industry. PCBs, BPA, etc, etc all cause serious damage to fertility. And as the article points out, considering we just passed 8B people, this might not be a bad thing.


This. Unfortunately, we're writing our own extinction with our reliance on plastics. And we have at least 2 generations that would have been growing up when BPA was in everything.

On the other hand, A population reduction from a lack of fertility is probably nature's kindest approach, rather than starvation, destruction or sickness...
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fewer humans is a bad thing?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'm sure the GOP can come up with a Bible based solution to counteract the falling birth rates. Anyone here really like the color red?
 
anuran
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The Zergs have a preset spooge limit?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Socks? No I think this is the side effect of the petrochemical industry. PCBs, BPA, etc, etc all cause serious damage to fertility. And as the article points out, considering we just passed 8B people, this might not be a bad thing.


There's that theory.  I heard it's because of Hillary Clinton.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size


This stork is delicious!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'm just going to come right out and say it. I've never used a sock like that.

Never.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Sorry about those sperm counts, some corporate board of a chemicals conglomerate needs to get paaaaaaaiiiiiiiiid.

We had a good run.
 
rewind2846
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Made a movie 'bout this. Like to see it? Here it go!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The5thElement
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Gym socks? Better call in Lassie to do her part.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Colonel_Angus
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: We need to link this to climate change and then maybe we'll see some action.


CO2 concentration continues to rise, and CO2 also continues to be emitted at record levels.  That's the climate change action you're witnessing.
 
Bigdogdaddy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Too may people on this earth.  Nature always has a way of correcting itself...
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
DAMN IT. Beat to it by several other posters. I'll pile on anyway.

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
there was that Lily Tomlin movie where she mixes a bunch of household products together haphazardly in the course of her day and it winds up making her shrink down to a thimble.

Saw it as a kid and I always hoped that it could actually happen.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Doing that with a gym sock is an act of LOVE and is special, so the sock should be grateful. So many socks are all alone in the drawer and can only dream of being loved like that.
 
LeftisRightisWrong
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Anyone remember exit mundi? This was one of the end-of-the-world scenarios they went over.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm an antinatalist, so this is heartwarming news to me.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Antinatalism
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

steklo: I'm just going to come right out and say it. I've never used a sock like that.

Never.


Ditto.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: steklo: I'm just going to come right out and say it. I've never used a sock like that.

Never.

Ditto.


How can you say you're even a man if you haven't wiped your own splooge out of your belly button into a crusty gym sock?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: steklo: I'm just going to come right out and say it. I've never used a sock like that.

Never.

Ditto.


I don't know how I went my whole life not knowing this. Thank you for enlightening me.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Private_Citizen: Socks? No I think this is the side effect of the petrochemical industry. PCBs, BPA, etc, etc all cause serious damage to fertility. And as the article points out, considering we just passed 8B people, this might not be a bad thing.

This. Unfortunately, we're writing our own extinction with our reliance on plastics. And we have at least 2 generations that would have been growing up when BPA was in everything.

On the other hand, A population reduction from a lack of fertility is probably nature's kindest approach, rather than starvation, destruction or sickness...


If it caused erection problems we'd be using something else entirely or doing without.
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

steklo: I'm just going to come right out and say it. I've never used a sock like that.

Never.


Me either.  I use these:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
henrypenry1
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

steklo: I'm just going to come right out and say it. I've never used a sock like that.

Never.


Like what?
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: Somaticasual: Private_Citizen: Socks? No I think this is the side effect of the petrochemical industry. PCBs, BPA, etc, etc all cause serious damage to fertility. And as the article points out, considering we just passed 8B people, this might not be a bad thing.

This. Unfortunately, we're writing our own extinction with our reliance on plastics. And we have at least 2 generations that would have been growing up when BPA was in everything.

On the other hand, A population reduction from a lack of fertility is probably nature's kindest approach, rather than starvation, destruction or sickness...

If it caused erection problems we'd be using something else entirely or doing without.


BPA doesn't just reduce sperm count, it reduces penis size.
It's heavily used in the USA.

/We do not have an informed populace.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Better go tan my testicles then.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

king of vegas: How can you say you're even a man if you haven't wiped your own splooge out of your belly button into a crusty gym sock?


Well, for one thing...I always had a clean up method close by. Tissues, washcloth, etc. No need to waste a good sock like that.
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So... we needn't worry about 8B ppl killing the planet?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: I don't know how I went my whole life not knowing this. Thank you for enlightening me.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

henrypenry1: Like what?


It's a Fark thing since 2000's. Young boys doing what they do, and using gym socks to wipe up with. Usually placed under the bed for mom to scrape out with the end of a broom.

I think all moms should use latex gloves whenever going under a young boy's bed.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Bigdogdaddy: Too may people on this earth.  Nature always has a way of correcting itself...


We fixed the glitch.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

menschenfresser: Doing that with a gym sock is an act of LOVE and is special,


I wonder how many fluorocarbons were lost when boys had this poster in their rooms

farrah_large.jpg (1184×1600) (bonanzastatic.com)  NSFW!
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Has anyone mentioned the movie Children of Men?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: Has anyone mentioned the movie Children of Men?


Rabbit Test with Billy Crystal anyone?
 
Dadoody
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
You people need to stop breeding.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Girls are getting their periods younger and younger, men are losing sperm count by the day. Almost like we farked something up here during the industrial revolution. I am sure it is not related to chemical pollutants of any kind. No need for an EPA or protecting our environment from unfettered profit making.

/Nothing to see here
//This should make everyone in the "The earths population is going to doom us all" thread happy.
 
humanshrapnel
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

steklo: there was that Lily Tomlin movie where she mixes a bunch of household products together haphazardly in the course of her day and it winds up making her shrink down to a thimble.

Saw it as a kid and I always hoped that it could actually happen.


I have a vague memory of watching that movie as a young kid, and I remember only one scene, where tiny Lily Tomlin somehow winds up in the garbage disposal and someone almost turns it on.  We didn't have a garbage disposal, so my only source of info about it was the horrendous noise it made at a family member's house.  Scared the hell out of me, I was probably around 5 or 6 when I saw it.

/CSB
 
groverpm
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Private_Citizen: Socks? No I think this is the side effect of the petrochemical industry. PCBs, BPA, etc, etc all cause serious damage to fertility. And as the article points out, considering we just passed 8B people, this might not be a bad thing.

This. Unfortunately, we're writing our own extinction with our reliance on plastics. And we have at least 2 generations that would have been growing up when BPA was in everything.

On the other hand, A population reduction from a lack of fertility is probably nature's kindest approach, rather than starvation, destruction or sickness...


Oh, there's going to be plenty of famine, war, and pestilence thanks to the climate crisis.
 
deanis
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I got my vas done this summer.

NO SPERM MEN UNITE!

/this really is a good thing.
//humans are parasitic
///three for me, three for thee
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: farkitallletitend: Somaticasual: Private_Citizen: Socks? No I think this is the side effect of the petrochemical industry. PCBs, BPA, etc, etc all cause serious damage to fertility. And as the article points out, considering we just passed 8B people, this might not be a bad thing.

This. Unfortunately, we're writing our own extinction with our reliance on plastics. And we have at least 2 generations that would have been growing up when BPA was in everything.

On the other hand, A population reduction from a lack of fertility is probably nature's kindest approach, rather than starvation, destruction or sickness...

If it caused erection problems we'd be using something else entirely or doing without.

BPA doesn't just reduce sperm count, it reduces penis size.
It's heavily used in the USA.

/We do not have an informed populace.


This could explain our penchant for massive pickup trucks
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

deanis: I got my vas done this summer.

NO SPERM MEN UNITE!

/this really is a good thing.
//humans are parasitic
///three for me, three for thee


Same. Well, thirty years ago, but yeah.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

humanshrapnel: I have a vague memory of watching that movie as a young kid


I saw it as a pre-teen. Didn't really care for it just found the whole "mixing household chemicals" thing to be interesting. That year for my B-day I got a chemistry set.

One day in the garage I'm mixing test tubes of stuff and whatever I mixed, turned it bright pink. Just as I am doing that Marybeth Jones comes into the garage...She was the neighborhood girl that all the boys swooned after...Very pretty.

"Look what I just mixed!"

"Oh, nice shade of pink, what it is?"

"It's a love potion! if you drink it, you'll fall in love with the first boy you'll see!"

"Let me see that!" She grabs the test tube from me.

"Smells ok, what's in it?"

"I dunno, I just mixed a few chemicals and shook it"

"Can I drink it?"

"no"

"But it looks so good!"

"no, don't drink it. It's chemicals"

She puts it up to her lips, lifts her hand to pour it into her mouth...

"Yuch.  Wow, I feel strange, like I'm falling in love with the first boy I see, and that's you!"

"uh oh"

She comes closer and grabs my hips.  She's never done that to me before. Nor has any girl. I'm getting nervous.

"I think I love you Stek" and she puckers up, comes in for the kiss....

then shoves me with her arms...

"you idiot!  I'm not drinking that stuff, I faked it!  Oh you should see the look on your face!"

Marybeth was cool that way.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

steklo: menschenfresser: Doing that with a gym sock is an act of LOVE and is special,

I wonder how many fluorocarbons were lost when boys had this poster in their rooms

farrah_large.jpg (1184×1600) (bonanzastatic.com)  NSFW!


Damn! She sure has a lotta teeth.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I worked for the US Army at a telecommunications site in which we used microwave technology to transmit from antennas. It was always said that any leaking microwaves from the waveguides would cause sperm count issues later on.

I think it's true.
 
